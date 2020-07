Amenities

Masterfully remodeled unit with 3 spacious bedroom w loads of closet space and 1.5 bathrooms, flowing open first floor with updated kitchen (kitchen appliances included). Unit also boast a large fenced yard and rear deck w/ 2 off street parking spaces. Full private basement w/ laundry hookups make this a must see for any potential tenant. All potential applicants must fill out a rental application and are subject to credit check.