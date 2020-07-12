12 Apartments for rent in East Marion, NY with parking

Apartment List
1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
East Marion
501 Beach Court, #APT
501 Beach Court, East Marion, NY
2 Bedrooms
$12,500
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 501 Beach Court, #APT in East Marion. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of East Marion

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Southold
870 Bay Home Road
870 Bay Home Road, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1784 sqft
Southold Waterfront Home with large private sugar sand beach on the open bay. Open plan first floor living / dining room, screened in porch, rear garden covered deck.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Greenport
307 Fourth Street
307 4th Street, Greenport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
Call The Historic Maritime Village of Greenport Home. Reserve this Vintage West Dublin Craftsman style home, and explore the charms of North Fork living. Moments to bay beach. Kitchen with granite counters.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Greenport West
63 Washington Ave
63 Washington Avenue, Greenport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$12,800
Pristine condition fully renovated home located in the heart of Greenport Village with designer furnishings, private fenced backyard and access to a sandy beach approximately 1 mile from house.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Greenport West
905 9th Street
905 9th St, Greenport West, NY
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
This home has had a total renovation from the studs. Everything is new. This North Fork property is just a stone throw from Greenport Village. The home offers excellent vacation potential, and is a terrific, convenient summer retreat.
Results within 10 miles of East Marion

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:00am
1 Unit Available
Sag Harbor
81 SUFFOLK STREET
81 Suffolk Street, Sag Harbor, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
1340 sqft
81 Suffolk Street, Sag Harbor Available July, August + Labor Day â Location, Charm, Bright and Airy â Built in 1890, this charming historic house in Sag Harbor Village features 3-Bedrooms plus a Home Office/Den/small bedroom,Â  as well as 1.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Northwest Harbor
11 Settlement Court
11 Settlement Court, Northwest Harbor, NY
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
4000 sqft
Enjoy your summer in this stunning 2 Story Contemporary Home! It features a Entry Foyer that leads to over-sized Living Room open w/f 30 ft left hand-side leads to Bar , full bathroom and sitting area, on left side of entrance deep dressing closet,

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Southold
130 Grove Drive
130 Grove Drive, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
RENTAL PERMIT PENDING. There's nothing like summer at Reydon Shores! The Beach, The Bay, The Boating! Highly sought after waterfront community with private 1000 feet of beach on Southold Bay.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Sag Harbor
58 Garden Street
58 Garden Street, Sag Harbor, NY
3 Bedrooms
$45,000
2000 sqft
* BRAND NEW LISTING * SUMMER RENTAL IN SAG HARBOR VILLAGE just One Block from Town: Picturesque Sag Harbor Village living at its most peaceful and convenient.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2 Buckingham Avenue
2 Buckingham Avenue, Middlesex County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
2400 sqft
Available as Academic rental starting 9/9/20 week after Labor Day through May 31,2021 . Sparkling, spacious newer construction in the Great Hammock Beach Association. Use of beach and boat launch included.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
26 Griswold Point
26 Griswold Point Road, New London County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
3432 sqft
Enjoy a wonderful vacation experience in this incredible five acre Oceanfront Estate that boast a magnificent private setting with breathtaking and panoramic water vistas of Long Island Sound and the CT River of beautiful shoreline with open meadows

1 of 5

Last updated August 20 at 10:26pm
1 Unit Available
Southold
53740 Route 25
53740 Main Road, Southold, NY
Studio
$1,600
Updated Office Space Ideal For A Professional. 5 Rooms Plus a Bath. Municipal Parking Lot Nearby.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in East Marion, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some East Marion apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

