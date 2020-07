Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage clubhouse courtyard dog park internet access

Horizons at South Meadows is an oasis of possibility. Our newest upscale apartment community is located in the heart of south Reno! With 344 units, our Reno apartment community is nestled in the newly developed South Meadows area in Reno, NV. Every apartment home has been uniquely crated with spacious floor plans, large closets, and modern design. Whether you are looking for a one, two or three bedroom apartment home with an attached or detached garage or covered parking, Horizons at South Meadows has a wide variety of combinations for you to choose from.