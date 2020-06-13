104 A Guthrie Lane

Amenities

Two bedroom/two bath unit in duplex on a quiet lane close to town. Private entrance through small garden area and covered porch. Two bedrooms on opposite sides of the unit, master bedroom has a bath with shower. Large kitchen area with gas range. Second bathroom has shallow tub and shower. Sunroom/living room has many large windows and looks out on private garden. Travertine marble floors throughout. Small laundry room with washer and dryer and extra closet. There is a small shed next to the unit available for storage. Graveled parking areas on both sides of fenced garden. Monthly rent includes gas, water, sewage, and trash. Tenant responsible for electric, cable, and internet. Tenant must also agree to water small garden area regularly (1-2 hours/week) from June-October. Online application form will be sent to interested parties. There is a $35 application fee.

