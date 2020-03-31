1346 NM 150 Unit 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking some paid utils internet access furnished

Unit Amenities carpet furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

MONTHLY RENT: $950-$1,100 UTILITIES INCLUDED



SQUARE FEET: 1200



BEDROOMS: 2 (1 Master Bedroom and Large Loft)



BATHS: 1



Minimally Furnished with Couch and Chairs



UTILITIES INCLUDED (Internet an Additional Charge).



FLOORING: Tile, Carpet.



HEATING: Hot Water Baseboard with Natural Gas.



PETS: Dog considered.



STATUS: 8 Units Available Beginning March 1st, 2020. 3 Month, 6 Month or 1 Year Lease Available.



EXTRAS:

In the heart of the Taos Ski Valley and Walking Distance to Village.



Newly Re-Modeled with New Paint and Appliances. Gorgeous views and Outdoor Recreation Outside Your Door.



Utilities Included.



APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Oven/Range, Washer & Dryer on Premises



Contact:

Michael Mulcahy

Taos Operations Manager

Landseer Management

Direct Number: 575-770-8434

208 Ranchitos Road, Suite B

Taos, NM 87571



Brant Goodman, Qualifying Broker

Landseer Management: Experience the Difference



NOTICE: Avoid being scammed by utilizing a local professional property management company for a long-term lease. If you think the rental amount is too good to be true then it probably is!

do NOT contact me with unsolicited services