All apartments in Taos Ski Valley
Find more places like 1346 NM 150 Unit 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Taos Ski Valley, NM
/
1346 NM 150 Unit 1
Last updated March 31 2020 at 7:35 AM

1346 NM 150 Unit 1

1346 New Mexico Highway 150 · (575) 770-8434
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1346 New Mexico Highway 150, Taos Ski Valley, NM 87525

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
MONTHLY RENT: $950-$1,100 UTILITIES INCLUDED

SQUARE FEET: 1200

BEDROOMS: 2 (1 Master Bedroom and Large Loft)

BATHS: 1

Minimally Furnished with Couch and Chairs

UTILITIES INCLUDED (Internet an Additional Charge).

FLOORING: Tile, Carpet.

HEATING: Hot Water Baseboard with Natural Gas.

PETS: Dog considered.

STATUS: 8 Units Available Beginning March 1st, 2020. 3 Month, 6 Month or 1 Year Lease Available.

EXTRAS:
In the heart of the Taos Ski Valley and Walking Distance to Village.

Newly Re-Modeled with New Paint and Appliances. Gorgeous views and Outdoor Recreation Outside Your Door.

Utilities Included.

APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Oven/Range, Washer & Dryer on Premises

Contact:
Michael Mulcahy
Taos Operations Manager
Landseer Management
Direct Number: 575-770-8434
208 Ranchitos Road, Suite B
Taos, NM 87571

Brant Goodman, Qualifying Broker
Landseer Management: Experience the Difference

NOTICE: Avoid being scammed by utilizing a local professional property management company for a long-term lease. If you think the rental amount is too good to be true then it probably is!
do NOT contact me with unsolicited services

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1346 NM 150 Unit 1 have any available units?
1346 NM 150 Unit 1 has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1346 NM 150 Unit 1 have?
Some of 1346 NM 150 Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1346 NM 150 Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1346 NM 150 Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1346 NM 150 Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1346 NM 150 Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Taos Ski Valley.
Does 1346 NM 150 Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1346 NM 150 Unit 1 does offer parking.
Does 1346 NM 150 Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1346 NM 150 Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1346 NM 150 Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 1346 NM 150 Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1346 NM 150 Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 1346 NM 150 Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1346 NM 150 Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1346 NM 150 Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1346 NM 150 Unit 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1346 NM 150 Unit 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1346 NM 150 Unit 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity