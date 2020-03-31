1346 NM 150 Unit 1

Amenities
MONTHLY RENT: $950-$1,100 UTILITIES INCLUDED
SQUARE FEET: 1200
BEDROOMS: 2 (1 Master Bedroom and Large Loft)
BATHS: 1
Minimally Furnished with Couch and Chairs
UTILITIES INCLUDED (Internet an Additional Charge).
FLOORING: Tile, Carpet.
HEATING: Hot Water Baseboard with Natural Gas.
PETS: Dog considered.
STATUS: 8 Units Available Beginning March 1st, 2020. 3 Month, 6 Month or 1 Year Lease Available.
EXTRAS:
In the heart of the Taos Ski Valley and Walking Distance to Village.
Newly Re-Modeled with New Paint and Appliances. Gorgeous views and Outdoor Recreation Outside Your Door.
Utilities Included.
APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Oven/Range, Washer & Dryer on Premises
Contact:
Michael Mulcahy
Taos Operations Manager
Landseer Management
Direct Number: 575-770-8434
208 Ranchitos Road, Suite B
Taos, NM 87571
Brant Goodman, Qualifying Broker
Landseer Management: Experience the Difference
NOTICE: Avoid being scammed by utilizing a local professional property management company for a long-term lease. If you think the rental amount is too good to be true then it probably is!
