15 Accessible Apartments for rent in Rio Rancho, NM

13 Units Available
The Links at High Resort
201 Pinnacle Dr SE, Rio Rancho, NM
1 Bedroom
$925
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1310 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Links at High Resort in Rio Rancho. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Rio Rancho
Seven Bar Ranch
19 Units Available
Olympus Solaire
3550 Old Airport Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$926
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
1213 sqft
Modern, pet-friendly community with dog park and heated outdoor pool, located just minutes from I-25. One- and two-bedroom units have nine-foot ceiling, washer/dryer, central A/C and patio/balcony. Landscaped grounds.
Cottonwood Heights
3 Units Available
Circ
10300 Golf Course Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,058
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.

Ventana Ranch
1 Unit Available
6439 Los Pueblos Place NW
6439 Los Pueblos Pl NW, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1930 sqft
6439 Los Pueblos Place NW Available 11/01/19 Stunning Two Story Town Home in Ventana Ranch - This beautiful two story town-home is located in Ventana Ranch. This home has lots of room! No carpets in the house.
Results within 5 miles of Rio Rancho
Taylor Ranch
22 Units Available
San Miguel Del Bosque
9180 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$777
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to San Miguel, the epitome of extravagant apartments in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Located in in the vibrant heart of the city, San Miguel embodies the urban-style luxury you've been looking for at an reasonable cost.
Paradise Hills Civic
28 Units Available
The Aspens
9677 Eagle Ranch Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$810
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1368 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Aspens in Albuquerque. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Rio Rancho
Nor Este
16 Units Available
Arterra Apartments
8300 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,130
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1310 sqft
Pet-friendly units with mahogany flooring, granite countertops, full-size in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Located a short distance away from Sandia Peak Tramway and 423 highway. Online portal for easy disbursal of payments.
Northridge
7 Units Available
Enclave
9500 Osuna Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,150
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1307 sqft
Residential community close to Osuna Elementary and Sandia High School. Fireplaces, walk-in closets, private balconies/patios, eat-in kitchens, hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings. Fitness room with free weights.
Downtown Albuquerque
1 Unit Available
Huning Castle
1500 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on a historic site in Albuquerque, NM. A collection of one to three bedrooms complete with built-in microwaves, refrigerators with ice machines, garages and more. Pet-friendly.
Wildflower Area
22 Units Available
Olympus Northpoint
9100 San Mateo Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,188
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,916
1546 sqft
Minutes away from I-25, these homes feature gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and plush carpeting. Residents of this pet-friendly community have access to outdoor grilling stations, a fitness center, and a resort-inspired pool.
6 Units Available
Netherwood Village
1501 Indian School Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$715
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
900 sqft
With furnished apartments available, your new home includes on-site laundry, a refreshing pool, study lounge, clubhouse, and space to barbecue with friends. Perfect location just steps from UNM golf course and jogging trail.
Uptown
8 Units Available
The Landmark
6303 Indian School Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$875
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1350 sqft
North of I-40 in Uptown Albuquerque. Plenty of restaurants nearby. Heated swimming pool, fitness center and library are open to residents. Walk-in closets and reserved parking are included with each unit.
Altura
6 Units Available
The Summit Apartments
3901 Indian School Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$845
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1214 sqft
This smoke-free community offers easy access to area parks, schools and some shopping. Each home features modern fixtures and ample storage. On-site parking provided. 24-hour maintenance and on-site laundry available.

4 Units Available
Siegel Select - Albuquerque
2500 University Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$906
265 sqft
1 Bedroom
$993
300 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
900 sqft
Move In Today: Large, Affordable Studio Suites in Albuquerque, NM! 2500 University Blvd, Albuquerque, NM 87107 ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $209.

West Mesa
1 Unit Available
501 Poco Loco SW, Unit 1-1 Building A
501 Poco Loco Dr SW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$900
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom one bath luxury apartment 61 Unit Apartment Complex

June 2020 Rio Rancho Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Rio Rancho Rent Report. Rio Rancho rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rio Rancho rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Rio Rancho rents increased over the past month

Rio Rancho rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Rio Rancho stand at $850 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,043 for a two-bedroom. Rio Rancho's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rio Rancho rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Rio Rancho has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Rio Rancho is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rio Rancho's median two-bedroom rent of $1,043 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Rio Rancho.
    • While rents in Rio Rancho remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), Dallas (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,688, and $1,136 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Rio Rancho than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three times the price in Rio Rancho.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

