Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage pool 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage clubhouse coffee bar dog park e-payments internet access internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving

Spend your days at The Village at Carlsbad, a pet friendly apartment community in the beautiful city of Carlsbad, New Mexico. Choose from many classically designed one- or two-bedroom floorplans offering contemporary features and spacious layouts.



Conveniently located off of National Park Highway, with multiple state parks nearby including the Living Desert State Park, Lake Carlsbad Beach Park and the Carlsbad National Wildlife Refuge, adventure is always at your doorstep.



Live without compromise when you come home to The Village at Carlsbad. Give us a call or stop by our leasing office today for more information.