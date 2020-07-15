/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:27 PM
10 Furnished Apartments for rent in Somerset, NJ
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated April 30 at 08:59 PM
Contact for Availability
Douglass Gardens
462 Hamilton St Apt. A, Somerset, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
780 sqft
These garden-style apartments are within a short drive of Rutgers University, Highland Park and area shops. Apartments feature ceramic-tiled bathrooms, energy-efficient appliances and large closets. On-site playground and green space. Pet-friendly.
Results within 1 mile of Somerset
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 09:00 PM
$
29 Units Available
Colony House
1050 George St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,350
775 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1530 sqft
Walk out your door to Buccleuch Park which features 14 tennis courts, jogging trails, ball fields and a fitness trail. Our convenient location is minutes away from Downtown New Brunswick, where all the finest restaurants lie; Rutgers University, St.
Results within 5 miles of Somerset
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 09:00 PM
3 Units Available
Valley Manor
131 Marina Dr, Middlesex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
910 sqft
Welcome to Valley Manor Apartments for rent. It's just perfect! To start with, you'll have a beautifully wooded scenic setting on the banks of the Raritan River, far removed from in-town traffic and congestion, yet convenient.
Results within 10 miles of Somerset
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 09:00 PM
5 Units Available
Woodbridge Apartments
10 Lee St, Middlesex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
910 sqft
Come join our wonderful community! We are minutes from Middlesex College, shopping, dining, restaurants, entertainment and within walking distance to local schools. Also in close proximity to major roadways such as Rt. 1, Rt. 18 and the NJ Turnpike.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
11 Milltown Road Apt A
11 Milltown Road, Middlesex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$975
18500 sqft
Mother Daughter Home - Property Id: 225169 This is a Mother Daughter Home its 1 Bedroom apartment on a second floor it includes 1 living kitchen bathroom and indoor porch partial furnished no laundry utilities are not included we are asking $975 a
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
31 DANBERRY LN
31 Danberry Lane, Bradley Gardens, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Fabulous opportunity to rent a FULLY furnished home with 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and finished basement. Complete with dishes, pots n pans, linens and towels.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Watchung
811 SOMERSET ST
811 Somerset Street, Watchung, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1836 sqft
Fabulous upscale furnished one level living on the top floor of this mid rise building.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Pumptown - New Durham - Stelton
612 Waterford - 1
612 Waterford Dr, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
900 sqft
PROFESSIONALY MANAGED FIRST FLOOR 2 bedroom 2 full bath Fully Furnished unit. Central Air with washer and dryer inside. FULLY FURNISHED 2 bed room 2 full bath condo for rent. Very desirable Waterford community. PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Green Knoll
20 SOMERSET AVE
20 Somerset Avenue, Green Knoll, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1344 sqft
Spacious split level boasting amazing features all through. An open and airy layout perfect for gatherings and leisure living! Hard wood floors expand through a large LR.
1 of 1
Last updated August 14 at 10:25 PM
1 Unit Available
31 DANBERRY LN
31 Danberry Ln, Bradley Gardens, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Fabulous opportunity to rent a Fully furnished home with 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 baths and finished basement. Complete with dishes, pots n pans, linens and towels.
Similar Pages
Somerset 1 BedroomsSomerset 2 BedroomsSomerset 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSomerset 3 BedroomsSomerset Apartments with Balconies
Somerset Apartments with GaragesSomerset Apartments with GymsSomerset Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSomerset Apartments with ParkingSomerset Apartments with Pools
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Jersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJTrenton, NJClifton, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJ
Plainfield, NJHarrison, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJUpper Montclair, NJRoselle, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJMatawan, NJAvenel, NJ