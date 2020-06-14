Apartment List
/
NJ
/
englishtown
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:00 PM

32 Apartments for rent in Englishtown, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Englishtown renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Englishtown
1 Unit Available
22 Lasatta Avenue
22 Lasatta Avenue, Englishtown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Cherry Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Rich Hardwood Floors, Newer Bathroom, Additional sink with vanity in Master. Huge walk in closet in Master Bedroom. Newer energy efficient windows and new shades.
Results within 5 miles of Englishtown

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
339 SAINT ANDREWS PL
339 Saint Andrews Place, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1600 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Rental Available in Manalapan NJ - Property Id: 289164 UPDATED 2BED/2BATH CONDO IN MANALAPAN!! BEAUTIFUL, RECENTLY UPDATED CONDOMINIUM IN DESIRABLE COMMUNITY!!! Lower level 2 bedroom 2 full bath condo in Knob Hill.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
115 State Route 33
115 State Route 33, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2535 sqft
Spacious rental in Freehold! This property offers 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a brick fireplace in the family room & a full basement. Hardwood floors in the dining room, halls & 3 of the 4 bedrooms.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Raintree
1 Unit Available
34 Tulip Lane
34 Tulip Lane, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
Upper Level Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath condo just been freshly painted. Open floor lay-out with cathedral ceilings, skylights and hardwood floors throughout. Sunny and Bright master bedroom w/walking closet.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
28 Meadow Green Circle
28 Meadow Green Circle, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
JUST FRESHLY PAINTED.RENOVATED 2BR 1.5 BATHS.FEATURING EATIN KITCHEN,CUSTOM CABINETS,CERAMIC FLR.SPACIOUS LR/DR.COMFORTABLE MASTER BR WITH PRIVATE HALF BATH.SEPERATE LAUNDRY ROOM.WOOD FLOORS IN LR/DR,2 BRS.COZY ENCLOSED PORCH.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
156 Cross Slope Court
156 Cross Slope Court, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1130 sqft
Truly immaculate, move in ready and renovated! This 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Upper level END unit is a delight with NEW Windows, All HARDWOOD Floors, REDONE Kitchen w GRANITE Counters, Updated Baths. Recessed lighting. Washer & Dryer included.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
16 Jensen Court
16 Jensen Court, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
2530 sqft
LARGEST TOWNHOUSE MODEL with ELEVATOR.....2 spacious size bedrooms, LARGE closet space, 2 FULL baths and 2 HALF baths. Hardwood floors & laundry.

1 of 32

Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
1 Unit Available
46 Wild Turkey Way
46 Wild Turkey Way, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
This lovely '' End Unit '' Ranch located in a 55 Adult Community in Covered Bridge 1, is ready to move in.Many uprades, Updated Eat-In-Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Counter Top, Tiled Backsplash and Recessed Lighting.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
31 Whitemarsh Drive
31 Whitemarsh Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Fabulous Knob Hill community. This home offers a brickfront 3BR- 2 1/2 Bath Townhome with 1 Car Garage.
Results within 10 miles of Englishtown
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
75 Units Available
Avalon Old Bridge
1 Avalon Way, Old Bridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,915
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1363 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1389 sqft
Avalon Old Bridge is now leasing one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes convenient to Routes 9, 18 and the NJ Transit Park N Ride.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
$
Contact for Availability
Stratford Apartments
2 Arcade Ln, Old Bridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,310
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
900 sqft
Just a short drive to the city through Highway 9. Spacious apartments feature separate dining rooms, hardwood floors, and renovated kitchens. On-site playground. Pet-friendly. Near public transportation.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
4 Cider
4 Cider Court, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2200 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Single Family Home in a quiet cul-de-sac - Property Id: 279255 Spacious and updated house with all amenities in quiet cul-de-sac in desirable Appletree neighborhood, easy commute to NYC, available in July for rent.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
368 Summerhill Road
368 Summerhill Road, Middlesex County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2200 sqft
Available 06/16/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 Bath in East Brunswick district.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
19 Woodpecker Way
19 Woodpecker Way, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
*** Updated 3BR/3.5BA/2CarGarage/ Finished Walkout Basement *** Yes, WALKOUT basement in GlenBrook.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Stonehurst East
1 Unit Available
44 Manchester Court
44 Manchester Court, West Freehold, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Tastefully updated one bedroom, one bathroom lower level condo located in Stonehurst. Hardwood floors throughout with updated kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, ceramic flooring, updated bathroom with ceramic tile and newer vanity.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Stonehurst East
1 Unit Available
4 Windsor Terrace
4 Windsor Terrace, West Freehold, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Nicely updated One bedroom, one bathroom, lower level condo located in Stonehurst. Hardwood floors throughout with newer kitchen with granite countertops and tile floor. Full bathroom has been updated with ceramic tile.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Stonehurst East
1 Unit Available
63 Stonehurst Boulevard
63 Stonehurst Boulevard, West Freehold, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Nicely renovated One bedroom, One Bath lower level Condo located in Stonehurst Hardwood floors throughout living room, dining room and bedroom. Kitchen features ceramic flooring, new cabinets with granite countertops and appliances.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Morganville
1 Unit Available
307 Sundew Drive
307 Sundew Drive, Morganville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
** SPECTACULAR RENTAL OPPORTUNITY ** Awesome Colonial featuring: Hardwood Floors * New Eat-In Kitchen * New Bathroom * New Appliances * Freshly Painted * Fenced In Backyard * Close to Costco & Whole Foods... Great Schools & Great Commute

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Robertsville
1 Unit Available
440 Indigo Court
440 Indigo Court, Robertsville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Don't miss this gorgerous Endunit @ Point De Jardin: Open layout; Granite Countertops, Backsplash, Wood cabinets & SS Appliances in the remodeled Eat-in-Kitchen. Laminate Wood Flooring in whole house in the main level.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
71 Jaffreyton Close
71 Jaffreyton Close, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1261 sqft
Beautiful Updated 2 Bedroom, 2 full Bath Home In Surrey Downs. Updated Kitchen With New Cabinets And Granite Counters.Hardwood Floors Throughout Home. Large Master Bedroom With Updated Master Bath Which Is Handicap Friendly.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Freehold
1 Unit Available
13 Stuart Drive
13 Stuart Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
This stunningly gorgeous two-floor townhome apartment is waiting for your annual lease today!Enjoy your upgraded kitchen's stainless steel appliances submerged within its beautiful granite countertops.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Morganville
1 Unit Available
140 Lukas Boulevard
140 Lukas Blvd, Morganville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1196 sqft
Luxurious community located in the heart of Marlboro beautiful hardwood floors with a fabulous open floor plan,9ft ceilings throughout. Stainless kitchen with GE appliances,granite counter tops and chocolate maple cabinets.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
11 Mallard Lane
11 Mallard Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
WELL MAINTAINED AND BRIGHT 3 BEDROOM +1 DEN COLONIAL WITH TWO CAR GARAGE, FULL BASEMENT WITH TONS OF STORAGE SPACE. WOOD FLOORING ON BOTH LEVELS, PRIVATE BACK YARD WITH PAVER PATIO, PARTIAL FINISH BASEMENT WITH NEWER CARPET.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
23 Homestead Lane
23 Homestead Lane, Roosevelt, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2076 sqft
Recently renovated 3 bedroom ranch with an open bright and airy floor plan. Featuring modern wood floors, stunning kitchen with Dekton stone counter-tops, glass tile back-splash, and stainless steel appliances.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Englishtown, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Englishtown renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Englishtown 1 BedroomsEnglishtown 2 Bedrooms
Englishtown Apartments with BalconyEnglishtown Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Englishtown Apartments with ParkingEnglishtown Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Newark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJToms River, NJTrenton, NJLakewood, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJ
Perth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJRoselle, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJGarwood, NJRobbinsville, NJPrinceton Meadows, NJMorganville, NJAsbury Park, NJBradley Gardens, NJ
Franklin Park, NJRobertsville, NJLincroft, NJSomerville, NJWanamassa, NJManasquan, NJMartinsville, NJRahway, NJPoint Pleasant Beach, NJHighlands, NJPort Monmouth, NJLittle Silver, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
Essex County CollegePrinceton University
Rutgers University-Newark