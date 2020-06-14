Apartment List
24 Apartments for rent in Vista Center, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Vista Center renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >
1 Unit Available
Pineview
2250 W County Line Rd, Vista Center, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
714 sqft
Convenience and affordability awaits at Pineview Apartments. Located just a short drive from Rt.195 and the Garden State Parkway, Pineview Apartments is close to school, shopping, restaurants and some of New Jersey's greatest recreation areas.

Vista Center
1 Unit Available
620 N County Line Road
620 North County Line Road, Vista Center, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Traditional Colonial on approx 2 acres. 3 bedrooms 1.5 bat, living room, dining room. Interior redone prior to current tenants occupancy. Freshly painted, hardwood floors thru out, wrap around porch, open floor plan spacious and private.
Results within 1 mile of Vista Center

1 Unit Available
138 Brookfield Drive
138 Brookfield Drive, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1792 sqft
Look no further! Beautiful Spacious 3 Bedroom, 21/2 Bath END UNIT in MOVE IN CONDITION. Located conveniently near the Pool, Shopping, Restaurants, School/NYC Commuter Bus Stops. First Floor features hardwood flooring and 2 large box bay windows.
Results within 5 miles of Vista Center
3 Units Available
Woodmere Apartments
2135 W County Line Rd, Ocean County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Woodmere Apartments was created for those who know what they want out of life! Our elegant homes of distinction provide carefree living with personalized service. You'll be surrounded by natural beauty and vitality.

1 Unit Available
30 Portebello Rd
30 Portebello Road, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1700 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Adult Community 55+ - Property Id: 292913 Beautiful corner brick front house. Too many extras to list. Lovely community with resort style pool, tennis courts and bacci Must be 55+ to rent. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

Stonehurst East
1 Unit Available
44 Manchester Court
44 Manchester Court, West Freehold, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Tastefully updated one bedroom, one bathroom lower level condo located in Stonehurst. Hardwood floors throughout with updated kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, ceramic flooring, updated bathroom with ceramic tile and newer vanity.

Stonehurst East
1 Unit Available
4 Windsor Terrace
4 Windsor Terrace, West Freehold, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Nicely updated One bedroom, one bathroom, lower level condo located in Stonehurst. Hardwood floors throughout with newer kitchen with granite countertops and tile floor. Full bathroom has been updated with ceramic tile.

Stonehurst East
1 Unit Available
63 Stonehurst Boulevard
63 Stonehurst Boulevard, West Freehold, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Nicely renovated One bedroom, One Bath lower level Condo located in Stonehurst Hardwood floors throughout living room, dining room and bedroom. Kitchen features ceramic flooring, new cabinets with granite countertops and appliances.

Stonehurst East
1 Unit Available
7 Windsor Terrace
7 Windsor Terrace, West Freehold, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1 bedroom plus Den. Immaculate from the moment you enter the foyer. Living room has neutral carpet & paint. The den is perfect as an office or playroom. Dining room has wood floor. Renovated kitchen.

1 Unit Available
6 Liverpool Court
6 Liverpool Court, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1578 sqft
Welcome to 6 Liverpool Ct , a beautiful and well maintained home . With over 1500 sq ft, This 3 BEDROOM, 2 NEWLY REDONE BATHROOMS ranch is situated on an amazing and quiet CUL-DE-SAC. Updated kitchen with GRANITE counter-tops.

1 Unit Available
100 N New Prospect Road
100 North New Prospect Road, Ocean County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
Spacious Bi-Level with 5 bedrooms and 2 full baths. House is sitting on an acre of property and features hardwood floors, newer carpets, newer sliding doors and gas heat. Great location, close to major highways. Sorry, No pets (no exceptions).
Results within 10 miles of Vista Center

1 Unit Available
339 SAINT ANDREWS PL
339 Saint Andrews Place, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1600 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Rental Available in Manalapan NJ - Property Id: 289164 UPDATED 2BED/2BATH CONDO IN MANALAPAN!! BEAUTIFUL, RECENTLY UPDATED CONDOMINIUM IN DESIRABLE COMMUNITY!!! Lower level 2 bedroom 2 full bath condo in Knob Hill.

1 Unit Available
19 Woodpecker Way
19 Woodpecker Way, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
*** Updated 3BR/3.5BA/2CarGarage/ Finished Walkout Basement *** Yes, WALKOUT basement in GlenBrook.

1 Unit Available
71 Jaffreyton Close
71 Jaffreyton Close, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1261 sqft
Beautiful Updated 2 Bedroom, 2 full Bath Home In Surrey Downs. Updated Kitchen With New Cabinets And Granite Counters.Hardwood Floors Throughout Home. Large Master Bedroom With Updated Master Bath Which Is Handicap Friendly.

Freehold
1 Unit Available
13 Stuart Drive
13 Stuart Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
This stunningly gorgeous two-floor townhome apartment is waiting for your annual lease today!Enjoy your upgraded kitchen's stainless steel appliances submerged within its beautiful granite countertops.

1 Unit Available
11 Mallard Lane
11 Mallard Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
WELL MAINTAINED AND BRIGHT 3 BEDROOM +1 DEN COLONIAL WITH TWO CAR GARAGE, FULL BASEMENT WITH TONS OF STORAGE SPACE. WOOD FLOORING ON BOTH LEVELS, PRIVATE BACK YARD WITH PAVER PATIO, PARTIAL FINISH BASEMENT WITH NEWER CARPET.

1 Unit Available
115 State Route 33
115 State Route 33, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2535 sqft
Spacious rental in Freehold! This property offers 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a brick fireplace in the family room & a full basement. Hardwood floors in the dining room, halls & 3 of the 4 bedrooms.

Raintree
1 Unit Available
34 Tulip Lane
34 Tulip Lane, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
Upper Level Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath condo just been freshly painted. Open floor lay-out with cathedral ceilings, skylights and hardwood floors throughout. Sunny and Bright master bedroom w/walking closet.

1 Unit Available
23 Homestead Lane
23 Homestead Lane, Roosevelt, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2076 sqft
Recently renovated 3 bedroom ranch with an open bright and airy floor plan. Featuring modern wood floors, stunning kitchen with Dekton stone counter-tops, glass tile back-splash, and stainless steel appliances.

1 Unit Available
535 Sophee Lane
535 Sophee Ln, Ocean County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Pristine one bedroom in a Adult Community55+ upscale community featuring hardwood floors throughout dining/living and foyer and kitchen.42 '' kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops,breakfas area, convenient washer, dryer.

Englishtown
1 Unit Available
22 Lasatta Avenue
22 Lasatta Avenue, Englishtown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Cherry Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Rich Hardwood Floors, Newer Bathroom, Additional sink with vanity in Master. Huge walk in closet in Master Bedroom. Newer energy efficient windows and new shades.

East Freehold
1 Unit Available
503 Harding Road
503 Harding Road, East Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
(Available Sept 1) Very clean and very well-kept 2nd floor Condo in sought after briarwood complex. Spacious, hardwood floors through out, kitchen with breakfast nook, sun room, livingroom/dining room combo each bedroom has walk in closet.

East Freehold
1 Unit Available
2 Hawthorne Court
2 Hawthorne Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
End Unit in desirable Poets Corner on a oversized premium lot. Open floor plan. Living room/dining room combo..Hard wood floors and ceramic floors, Vaulted celings...updated bathrooms..Eat in Kitchen with direct entry to garage.

1 Unit Available
31 Whitemarsh Drive
31 Whitemarsh Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Fabulous Knob Hill community. This home offers a brickfront 3BR- 2 1/2 Bath Townhome with 1 Car Garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Vista Center, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Vista Center renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

