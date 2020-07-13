Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning bathtub ice maker oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool bike storage package receiving valet service yoga cats allowed garage 24hr maintenance bbq/grill car charging cc payments coffee bar conference room e-payments game room guest parking internet access lobby new construction online portal pool table shuffle board smoke-free community

Now Open! Discover: City Living.When you live in the Capitol District Apartments, you can enjoy the energy of the Capitol District – then escape to the comfort of your very own urban retreat. Bold and unique; our apartment community has everything you need and more. With 218 well designed and luxurious rental units, the Capitol District Apartments offer first-class amenities in an unparalleled, truly walkable downtown location. These are only a few reasons why Capitol District Apartments is not only a great place to live, but a great place to call home. Within our pet-friendly community residents can enjoy a state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor deck, penthouse loft with gourmet kitchen and more.Located in downtown Omaha, with easy access to I-480 and 14th Street, Capitol District is just minutes away from Creighton University, Union Pacific, 1st National Bank, Mutual of Omaha, as well as UNMC and UNO.