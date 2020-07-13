All apartments in Omaha
Capitol District Apartments

225 N 12th St · (833) 915-5363
Location

225 N 12th St, Omaha, NE 68102
Downtown Omaha

Price and availability

VERIFIED 31 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0401 · Avail. Sep 8

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

Unit 0701 · Avail. now

$999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

Unit 0600 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,005

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 628 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0420 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1144 sqft

Unit 0415 · Avail. now

$1,799

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1332 sqft

Unit 0815 · Avail. now

$1,899

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1332 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Capitol District Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
bike storage
package receiving
valet service
yoga
cats allowed
garage
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
car charging
cc payments
coffee bar
conference room
e-payments
game room
guest parking
internet access
lobby
new construction
online portal
pool table
shuffle board
smoke-free community
Now Open! Discover: City Living.When you live in the Capitol District Apartments, you can enjoy the energy of the Capitol District – then escape to the comfort of your very own urban retreat. Bold and unique; our apartment community has everything you need and more. With 218 well designed and luxurious rental units, the Capitol District Apartments offer first-class amenities in an unparalleled, truly walkable downtown location. These are only a few reasons why Capitol District Apartments is not only a great place to live, but a great place to call home. Within our pet-friendly community residents can enjoy a state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor deck, penthouse loft with gourmet kitchen and more.Located in downtown Omaha, with easy access to I-480 and 14th Street, Capitol District is just minutes away from Creighton University, Union Pacific, 1st National Bank, Mutual of Omaha, as well as UNMC and UNO.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $35 (1st applicant), $15 (all other applications)
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $100 administration fee
Additional: $9.95 Building Liability Coverage, $8 Amenity Fee, Water/Sewer/Trash billed back
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $250 (1st pet), $150 (2nd pet)
limit: 2
rent: $25/mo per pet
restrictions: Breed and weight restrictions, see office for details.
Parking Details: Private Garage Parking available for rent. Covered lot.
Storage Details: Storage Cages available for rent
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Capitol District Apartments have any available units?
Capitol District Apartments has 45 units available starting at $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does Capitol District Apartments have?
Some of Capitol District Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Capitol District Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Capitol District Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Capitol District Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Capitol District Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Capitol District Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Capitol District Apartments offers parking.
Does Capitol District Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Capitol District Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Capitol District Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Capitol District Apartments has a pool.
Does Capitol District Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Capitol District Apartments has accessible units.
Does Capitol District Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Capitol District Apartments has units with dishwashers.
