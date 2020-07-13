Capitol District Apartments

Lease Length: 6-14 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $35 (1st applicant), $15 (all other applications)
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $100 administration fee
Additional: $9.95 Building Liability Coverage, $8 Amenity Fee, Water/Sewer/Trash billed back
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $250 (1st pet), $150 (2nd pet)
limit: 2
rent: $25/mo per pet
restrictions: Breed and weight restrictions, see office for details.
Parking Details: Private Garage Parking available for rent. Covered lot.
Storage Details: Storage Cages available for rent
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.