The Reserve at Gulf Hills
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

The Reserve at Gulf Hills

6721 Washington Ave · (603) 605-8737
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6721 Washington Ave, Gulf Hills, MS 39564

Price and availability

VERIFIED 20 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Reserve at Gulf Hills.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
business center
conference room
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
game room
playground
pool
internet access
media room
cats allowed
parking
hot tub
The lifestyle here at Reserve at Gulf Hills appeals to people who expect exceptional quality, gracious hospitality and convenience. We believe in bringing more value to our residents which is why we just completed a gorgeous renovation. These upscale renovations include Granite Countertops, stainless steel appliances, and beautiful wood plank flooring. We have also made major renovations adding more community amenities including a new 6,000 sq. ft, amenities building, Movie Theater, Resort Style Pool, Outdoor Fireplace, Poolside Gazebo Lounge, Game Room, Conference Room, and more. We are nestled in the heart of the Gulf's finest casino resort communities, golf courses, shopping, and dining are close at hand, with the beach just minutes away. Contact us today to reserve your new apartment …we are ready to welcome you home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $125 security bond (non-refundable); $125 reservations fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 (1 pet) $600 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Reserve at Gulf Hills have any available units?
The Reserve at Gulf Hills doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gulf Hills, MS.
What amenities does The Reserve at Gulf Hills have?
Some of The Reserve at Gulf Hills's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Reserve at Gulf Hills currently offering any rent specials?
The Reserve at Gulf Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Reserve at Gulf Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, The Reserve at Gulf Hills is pet friendly.
Does The Reserve at Gulf Hills offer parking?
Yes, The Reserve at Gulf Hills offers parking.
Does The Reserve at Gulf Hills have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Reserve at Gulf Hills does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Reserve at Gulf Hills have a pool?
Yes, The Reserve at Gulf Hills has a pool.
Does The Reserve at Gulf Hills have accessible units?
No, The Reserve at Gulf Hills does not have accessible units.
Does The Reserve at Gulf Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Reserve at Gulf Hills has units with dishwashers.
Does The Reserve at Gulf Hills have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Reserve at Gulf Hills has units with air conditioning.
