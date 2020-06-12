Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:29 PM

21 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Biloxi, MS

Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
6 Units Available
Grand Biscayne Apartments
14510 Lemoyne Blvd, Biloxi, MS
2 Bedrooms
$910
1150 sqft
Dogs and cats allowed. E-payments and credit cards accepted. Gym, playground and pool available. Apartments offer washer and dryer hookups and extra storage. Round-the-clock maintenance. Proximity to I-10 a plus for commuters.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 12 at 07:49am
North Biloxi
7 Units Available
Lagniappe of Biloxi
831 Cedar Lake Rd, Biloxi, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1138 sqft
Gated residential community in a natural setting. Outdoor facilities include gazebo lounge areas, grilling areas, a car washing station and a bark park. Short-term leases available.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
West Biloxi
Contact for Availability
Palm Isle
251 Eisenhower Dr, Biloxi, MS
2 Bedrooms
$790
700 sqft
Come let us welcome you home at Palm Isle Apartments, where all the comforts of a beach resort are right at your fingertips.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
West Biloxi
Contact for Availability
Westwick
258 Stennis Dr, Biloxi, MS
2 Bedrooms
$625
1040 sqft
Welcome to Westwick. We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 04:35pm
West Biloxi
1 Unit Available
169 Briarfield Avenue
169 Briarfield Avenue, Biloxi, MS
2 Bedrooms
$695
1000 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 04:35pm
West Biloxi
1 Unit Available
139 Mc Donnell Avenue
139 McDonnell Ave, Biloxi, MS
2 Bedrooms
$695
1000 sqft
It is walking distance to the beautiful Biloxi Beaches. Its located minutes to shopping malls and great restaurants with some of the best seafood the Gulf coast has to offer! Rent includes water/sewer/trash.
Results within 5 miles of Biloxi
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 12 at 07:44am
5 Units Available
The Reserve at Gulf Hills
6721 Washington Ave, Gulf Hills, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1107 sqft
Contemporary units with many upgrades including granite countertops, hardwood floors, air conditioning and walk-in closets. In a quiet residential community in Ocean Springs. Wi-Fi hot spot for residents.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 9 at 03:11pm
2 Units Available
Legacy at Ashton Bay
12450 Three Rivers Rd, Gulfport, MS
2 Bedrooms
$869
1098 sqft
Legacy at Ashton Bay is a lovely town home community in a casual country setting just minutes from malls, grocery shopping, great dining and beach. Each town home is thoughtfully designed with spacious layouts and gorgeous finishes.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15238 Parkwood Dr N Apt D
15238 Parkwood Drive North, Gulfport, MS
2 Bedrooms
$795
Two story town home that includes stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave, fenced yard, and washer/dryer hook ups.Owner prefers no pets. Tenant is responsible for electric and water. PRM, Inc. 1447 E. Pass Rd.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
602 Cottage Square
602 Cottage Square Ln, Ocean Springs, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
547 sqft
Cottage in Ocean Springs! (Handicapped Accessible) - This 2 bedroom 1 bath cottage is located near Downtown Ocean Springs and directly across from Oak Park Elementary School. Water/sewer is included. This particular unit is handicapped accessible.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
605 Cottage Square Lane
605 Cottage Square Ln, Ocean Springs, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
544 sqft
Cottage living near Downtown Ocean Springs! - Charming cottage with precious front porch that has been newly renovated! Located within walking distance to Downtown Ocean Springs. 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom. No carpeting.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4030 Suzanne Dr
4030 Suzanne Drive, D'Iberville, MS
2 Bedrooms
$6,250
150000 sqft
LARGE COMMERCIAL PROPERTY! 15000 sq. ft. metal building coming available soon! This property includes two offices, 2 (1/2) baths, and a break room. The lot size is 200x152.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3230 Cumberland Rd Apt 22 -
3230 Cumberland Road, Ocean Springs, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
945 sqft
Fully furnished condo in OS! Oak Glen Marina # 22 - Fully furnished 2 bedroom townhome w/ all utilities included. Beautifully appointed home featuring flat screens in every room. Granite counter tops. Porch off of living room.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2403 Esplanade
2403 Esplanade Street, Gulf Hills, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
2403 Esplanade Available 08/04/20 Esplanade Condo - 2403 Esplanade Ridge is a 2 bedroom/2.5 bath condo located less than a mile from campus. The rent for this unit includes water, sewer, sanitation, grounds maintenance, cable, and internet.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
103 Armand Oaks
103 Armand Oaks, Ocean Springs, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
Awesome 2 bedroom 2 bath town home for rent close to downtown Ocean Springs, the beach and entertainment. The unit has granite counter top's, stainless appliance package.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
527 Front Beach Dr
527 Front Beach Drive, Ocean Springs, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1584 sqft
Beautiful Condo/Townhome end unit with a large Oak Tree in the side yard common area. Excellent condition and ready for new tenant. Washer and dryer remain.

1 of 48

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
11263 Gorenflo Rd
11263 Gorenflo Road, D'Iberville, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
954 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED!! Located near Promenade Shopping Center, food and entertainment; yet situated in a quiet neighborhood. Swimming pool, hot tub and outdoor kitchen on site for unwinding after work or school.
Results within 10 miles of Biloxi

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2421 Beachview Dr D-04
2421 Beachview Drive, Gulf Park Estates, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
875 sqft
2421 Beachview Dr D-04 Available 06/15/20 Lovely condo on Simmons Bayou! Harbor Landing D-04 2421 Beachview Dr. - Our community consists of an outstanding marina providing premium access to all leisure activities that waterside living has to offer.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
200 Lawler Ave - 1
200 Lawler Ave, Long Beach, MS
2 Bedrooms
$550
800 sqft
Nice 2BR, 1 BA apartment in Long Beach. Close to down town shopping, restaurants, USM Gulf Park campus.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
4605 Michigan Avenue, Unit A-1
4605 Michigan Ave, Gulfport, MS
2 Bedrooms
$650
763 sqft
2 bedroom 1 Bath apartments ready for move in. The new owner is completing upgrades to the interiors and will be doing an overhaul to the exteriors as well.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1 Golfing Green Dr
1 Golfing Green Dr, Jackson County, MS
2 Bedrooms
$795
919 sqft
NEW OWNER MOVE IN SPECIAL 3 BEDROOM $995 a mo. UNITS HAVE BEEN REMODELED with Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Neutral Paint Colors, Tile & Carpet.

June 2020 Biloxi Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Biloxi Rent Report. Biloxi rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Biloxi rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Biloxi Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Biloxi Rent Report. Biloxi rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Biloxi rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Biloxi rents held steady over the past month

Biloxi rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Biloxi stand at $703 for a one-bedroom apartment and $811 for a two-bedroom. Biloxi's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Biloxi rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Biloxi, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Biloxi is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Biloxi's median two-bedroom rent of $811 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% rise in Biloxi.
    • While Biloxi's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Biloxi than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Biloxi.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

