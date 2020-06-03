All apartments in Sedalia
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:12 PM

108 W Pacific

108 West Pacific Street · (660) 287-6167
Location

108 West Pacific Street, Sedalia, MO 65301

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
internet access
key fob access
Completely remodeled in 2019! 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment for rent in historic Lamy's factory building in Downtown Sedalia! You'll love the saved character of high ceilings, exposed brick, open industrial look, original hardwoods, & exposed beams. Located on 3rd floor with convenience of elevator & keyless entry. Kitchen features stainless steel stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, & microwave. Washer & dryer furnished as well! Master bathroom has tiled shower & freestanding soaking tub. Well lit common parking lot. Rent includes all utilities & common area maintenance. Tenant responsible for cable/internet service. Owner prefers 2 year lease. Deposit equal to amount of rent required. Come take a look!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 W Pacific have any available units?
108 W Pacific has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 108 W Pacific have?
Some of 108 W Pacific's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 W Pacific currently offering any rent specials?
108 W Pacific isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 W Pacific pet-friendly?
No, 108 W Pacific is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sedalia.
Does 108 W Pacific offer parking?
Yes, 108 W Pacific does offer parking.
Does 108 W Pacific have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 W Pacific offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 W Pacific have a pool?
No, 108 W Pacific does not have a pool.
Does 108 W Pacific have accessible units?
No, 108 W Pacific does not have accessible units.
Does 108 W Pacific have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 W Pacific has units with dishwashers.
Does 108 W Pacific have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 W Pacific does not have units with air conditioning.
