108 W Pacific

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking internet access key fob access

Completely remodeled in 2019! 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment for rent in historic Lamy's factory building in Downtown Sedalia! You'll love the saved character of high ceilings, exposed brick, open industrial look, original hardwoods, & exposed beams. Located on 3rd floor with convenience of elevator & keyless entry. Kitchen features stainless steel stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, & microwave. Washer & dryer furnished as well! Master bathroom has tiled shower & freestanding soaking tub. Well lit common parking lot. Rent includes all utilities & common area maintenance. Tenant responsible for cable/internet service. Owner prefers 2 year lease. Deposit equal to amount of rent required. Come take a look!