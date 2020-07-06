Apartment List
/
MN
/
redwood county
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:12 PM

3 Apartments for rent in Redwood County, MN

📍

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
253 Cardinal Way
253 Cardinal Way, Redwood County, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
2034 sqft
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome located in Redwood Falls. 1 car attached garage, FA/CA.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
301 4th Street
301 4th Street, Lucan, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$450
675 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom apartment located in Lucan. Water, sewer, garbage & basic cable included. Electric heat paid by tenant. On-site Laundry. Sign a year lease, get 1 free month of rent!

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
102 E Chestnut Street
102 East Chestnut Street, Redwood Falls, MN
2 Bedrooms
$525
800 sqft
2 Bedroom apartment with garage. Renter pays electric, owner pays water, sewer, garbage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Redwood County?
Apartment Rentals in Redwood County start at $450/month.
What cities in or around Redwood County have apartments for rent?
Willmar, Hutchinson, and Glencoe have apartments for rent.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Willmar, MNHutchinson, MN
Glencoe, MN