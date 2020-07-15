13 Apartments for rent in Traverse City, MI with balconies
Traverse City, MI, is known as the largest producer of cherries in the United States. Pie lovers rejoice!
Traverse City is a historic and mesmerizing fruit-bearing town. In summer months, tourists take to the picturesque waterfront to soak up every last bit of sun before indulging in the fresh sea fare that abounds at local dining establishments. Come fall, the leaves turn a brazen copper color, and residents enjoy days at local vineyards taking the time to sightsee, sans humidity. Traverse City has small-town charm and modern appeal. This town has a lot to offer with its lakeshore, tree-lined roads, and modest main streets. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Traverse City renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.