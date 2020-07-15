Apartment List
/
MI
/
traverse city
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:56 PM

13 Apartments for rent in Traverse City, MI with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 06:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Liv Arbors
2955 Leggett Dr, Traverse City, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,290
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community offers lush landscaping, pool, 24-hour gym, tennis court, and parking. Located just minutes from Miller Creek Nature Reserve, Boardman Lake, restaurants, and shopping. Units include dishwasher, extra storage, fireplace, and more.

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Boardman
602 Webster Street
602 Webster Street, Traverse City, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1500 sqft
602 Webster Street Available 09/04/20 3 BR, 2-1/2 BA Home In Town - Lovely, Furnished, Off-Season Rental Property Located In The Heart Of Traverse City.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
1065 Washington Street
1065 Washington Street, Traverse City, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
1065 Washington Street Available 08/01/20 2BD/2BA Traverse City Two Bedroom Home - Charming 1,200 SF Two Story Home located in Traverse City. Great Location and Value.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
501 Georgetown Dr #20
501 Georgetown Drive, Traverse City, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
917 sqft
501 Georgetown Dr #20 Available 07/28/20 501 Georgetown Dr Apt 20 - Two bedroom/1.5 bathroom condo located in Georgetown Square near the intersection of Veterans Drive and 14th Street in Traverse City.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Kids Creek
9836 N. Long Lake Road
9836 N Long Lake Rd, Traverse City, MI
1 Bedroom
$975
2 Bedrooms
Ask
9836 N. Long Lake Road Available 07/25/20 Location 1BD/1BA Smaller Home N Long Lake Road - 1 bedroom 1 bath cute home with lake access across the street, small back deck sitting area, separate entry into laundry room/utility room.
Results within 1 mile of Traverse City

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1505 Kent #2
1505 Kent Street, Grand Traverse County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1600 sqft
1505 Kent #2 Available 07/24/20 Premier Place 2 Bedroom Condo - This is a lovely 2 level condo located in Premier Place Offers 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, plus spacious lower level.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
10790 E Traverse Hwy
10790 East Traverse Highway, Grand Traverse County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1306 sqft
Sept - May Rental - 4 Beds 1 Bath, Attached Garage - Furnished - Available for school year! TEXT William @ Social Realty with questions at 231-715-1758. Test is by far the fastest way to reach me.
Results within 5 miles of Traverse City

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
11230 S Cottonwood Dr., #8
11230 South Cottonwood Drive, Leelanau County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1200 sqft
Cottonwood Condo - West TC Rental - This 2BD/1.5BA 1,200 sqft. condo is located in the Cottonwood HOA and features balconies, and a 1-car garage.

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
5179 Silver Shores Lane
5179 Silver Shores Lane, Grand Traverse County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
864 sqft
5179 Silver Shores Lane Available 10/01/20 Wonderful Cottage Fully Furnished -Silver Shores - 3 bedroom 1 bath furnished cottage, great setting, clean, quiet area, great deck to sit outside and enjoy the lake views, lake access.

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
7221 Leelanau Hills Dr
7221 East Leelanau Hills Drive, Leelanau County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2200 sqft
7221 Leelanau Hills Dr Available 08/05/20 Spectacular Views - Large Home in Leelanau Hills - This is a 4 bedroom 3 bath home with lots of storage, large yard, amazing back deck with beautiful views of the valley. New Paint, Trim, and Carpeting.
Results within 10 miles of Traverse City

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
4025 Cedar Lake Road
4025 Cedar Lake Road, Grand Traverse County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1700 sqft
4025 Cedar Lake Road Available 09/01/20 3BD 2BA Great Home on Cedar Lake Road - Rare opportunity to live in this unique home! This private wooded residence sits back from the road and abuts to State Land.

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
8597 E. Donner Rd
8597 East Donner Road, Leelanau County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2453 sqft
8597 E. Donner Rd Available 08/24/20 Beautiful Farmhouse Style Home - Recently updated farmhouse style home with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1909 East Curry Drive
1909 East Curry Drive, Grand Traverse County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
768 sqft
Well Maintained 2 BR, 1 BA Split-Level Home - Conveniently Located Near Chums Corners, only 8 Miles From The Heart Of Downtown Traverse City.
City Guide for Traverse City, MI

Traverse City, MI, is known as the largest producer of cherries in the United States. Pie lovers rejoice!

Traverse City is a historic and mesmerizing fruit-bearing town. In summer months, tourists take to the picturesque waterfront to soak up every last bit of sun before indulging in the fresh sea fare that abounds at local dining establishments. Come fall, the leaves turn a brazen copper color, and residents enjoy days at local vineyards taking the time to sightsee, sans humidity. Traverse City has small-town charm and modern appeal. This town has a lot to offer with its lakeshore, tree-lined roads, and modest main streets. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Traverse City, MI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Traverse City renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Traverse City 2 BedroomsTraverse City 3 Bedrooms
Traverse City Apartments with BalconiesTraverse City Apartments with Garages
Traverse City Apartments with ParkingTraverse City Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cadillac, MI