All apartments in Sault Ste. Marie
Find more places like Wood Creek Manor.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sault Ste. Marie, MI
/
Wood Creek Manor
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

Wood Creek Manor

1606 Meridian Street · (906) 632-0704
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1606 Meridian Street, Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bedroom · Avail. now

$551

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
Get paid $200 for helping a friend or family member find a beautiful, new, affordable home with Wood Creek Manor. Contact us today for details! 

Wood Creek Manor is an elderly community located in Sault Sainte Marie, Michigan that serves residents 62 and older, and disabled of any age. Our community offers barrier-free units and the opportunity to stay active and social with a laundry facility, community room, and more. Each of our 1-bedroom apartments include energy efficient electric appliances, washer/dryer hookups, and extra storage. We are conveniently located 3 minutes from Family Dollar and Walgreens, 4 minutes from Family Video, Sault Area Middle School, and Nelville’s Superette, 6 minutes from Sault Area High School and Walmart, and 8 minutes from Minneapolis Woods and USPS.

Rent based on income. Apply online today or call to learn more about how you can call Wood Creek Manor home. Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE345111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Wood Creek Manor have any available units?
Wood Creek Manor has a unit available for $551 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Wood Creek Manor have?
Some of Wood Creek Manor's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Wood Creek Manor currently offering any rent specials?
Wood Creek Manor isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Wood Creek Manor pet-friendly?
No, Wood Creek Manor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sault Ste. Marie.
Does Wood Creek Manor offer parking?
Yes, Wood Creek Manor does offer parking.
Does Wood Creek Manor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Wood Creek Manor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Wood Creek Manor have a pool?
No, Wood Creek Manor does not have a pool.
Does Wood Creek Manor have accessible units?
No, Wood Creek Manor does not have accessible units.
Does Wood Creek Manor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Wood Creek Manor has units with dishwashers.
Does Wood Creek Manor have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Wood Creek Manor has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Wood Creek Manor?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity