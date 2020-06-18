Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse on-site laundry parking

Get paid $200 for helping a friend or family member find a beautiful, new, affordable home with Wood Creek Manor. Contact us today for details!



Wood Creek Manor is an elderly community located in Sault Sainte Marie, Michigan that serves residents 62 and older, and disabled of any age. Our community offers barrier-free units and the opportunity to stay active and social with a laundry facility, community room, and more. Each of our 1-bedroom apartments include energy efficient electric appliances, washer/dryer hookups, and extra storage. We are conveniently located 3 minutes from Family Dollar and Walgreens, 4 minutes from Family Video, Sault Area Middle School, and Nelville’s Superette, 6 minutes from Sault Area High School and Walmart, and 8 minutes from Minneapolis Woods and USPS.



Rent based on income. Apply online today or call to learn more about how you can call Wood Creek Manor home. Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE345111)