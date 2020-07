Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool gym hot tub

Plumtree Apartments, located on the west side of Lansing in Michigan's Delta Township, offers spacious one, two and three-bedroom apartments in a beautiful setting where convenience is part of life. We invite you to visit our award-winning model and tour our professionally landscaped grounds, shaded by mature trees and accented with colorful flower gardens. Plumtree's management team is dedicated to providing exceptional personal service. We have been the area's premier apartment home community for more than 30 years and we continue to be committed to offering quality apartment homes. Our courteous, professional staff is available to assist you with any concerns. There is an apartment here that would be perfect for you!