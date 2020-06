Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Enjoy this quiet, clean and bright apartment in the woods. Just North of Kingsley and only 15 minutes to TC, this upper unit of a duplex is nicely tucked away on a large wooded property. All new flooring was just added, and this space is well cared for and will make a great place for family and friends. Plenty of parking outside, and lots of yard and trails to explore as well as rivers and lakes just down the road. Cable internet and TV, washer and dryer included. This won't last long!