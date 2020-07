Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park fire pit 24hr gym pool bbq/grill internet access yoga accessible elevator garage parking 24hr maintenance bike storage cc payments coffee bar conference room dog grooming area e-payments game room golf room internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving pool table shuffle board

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. The Brix at Midtown is no ordinary apartment community - it's your new world headquarters for the good life. Nestled in the heart of Midtown, it's just minutes away from Grand Rapids' best music venues, art galleries, food, shopping and more. Take a few steps outside your door and revel in nearby neighborhood favorites like Martha's Vineyard, Lyon Street Cafe and Nantucket Baking Company. And why not take your furry friend for a walk in the 30-plus acres of Highland Park. Interiors feature crisp, modern design and include abundant windows, granite countertops, generous cabinetry and luxury tile-look flooring. Stainless steel appliances and superior craftsmanship provide the finishing touch. Community amenities do not fall short. As a resident of The Brix at Midtown you will enjoy a lavish outdoor playground with a pool and luscious green space. ...