Apartment List
/
ME
/
kittery
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:56 PM

23 Apartments for rent in Kittery, ME with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Kittery offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride an... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
116 Whipple Road
116 Whipple Road, Kittery, ME
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
950 sqft
Kittery ~ Whipple Road, two bedroom apartment (1/2 of the home). You will feel like you are on vacation year round living at the location for this truly unique property. Enjoy grilling by the river from your quiet patio and yard.

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
77 Government Street
77 Government Street, Kittery, ME
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1872 sqft
The homeowners take pride and joy in their meticulously updated four bedroom cape, that is situated in a corner lot, located in a highly desired neighborhood.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
9 Commercial Street
9 Commercial Street, Kittery, ME
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1647 sqft
Two great communities at your doorstep! Walk to all things Kittery and Portsmouth. This spacious duplex is a rare find. Three large bedrooms, two bathrooms, washer/dryer. Separate kitchen, dining and living room on the first floor.

1 of 27

Last updated December 19 at 09:47 AM
1 Unit Available
66 Rogers
66 Rogers Road, Kittery, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
700 sqft
Comfortable and convenient, are two words that describe this charming duplex townhouse complete with farmers porch with room for your rocking chairs.
Results within 1 mile of Kittery

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
90 Fleet St #3-1
90 Fleet St, Portsmouth, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,500
380 sqft
One Bedroom Condo Right in the Heart of Downtown - Dream of living in downtown Portsmouth? Now's your chance! This one bedroom condo overlooks Market St and all its restaurants and shops. The flooring and counter tops provide an updated look.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
140 Penhallow Street
140 Penhallow St, Portsmouth, NH
1 Bedroom
$3,950
775 sqft
Two Story Penthouse In "The Residences at Chamfered Corner" that is available immediately. Chamfered Corner is a 4 unit newly renovated apartment building in historic downtown Portsmouth.
Results within 5 miles of Kittery

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
1714 State Rd
1714 State Road, South Eliot, ME
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1400 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3 Beds 1.5 Bath - House - Property Id: 317805 3 bed/1.5 ba home sits on 2+ acres & has been recently updated with first floor laundry - new washer and dryer included.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
192 Willard Avenue
192 Willard Avenue, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1000 sqft
Simply stunning apartment & prime Little Harbour location! This sun-drenched, fully- & lovingly-renovated 1st floor apartment of a 2-unit duplex checks all the boxes! A light and bright common entryway leads directly into the sunroom of the unit,

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
122 Mill Pond Way
122 Mill Pond Way, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1847 sqft
This stunning two bedroom, two and a half bath, condominium with serene views of the North Mill Pond has it all. Walkable to historic downtown Portsmouth and an impressive array of dining, shopping, parks and recreation.

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
83 Sheffield Road
83 Sheffield Road, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1132 sqft
Mid-Century modern ranch style home located in desirable Portsmouth neighborhood. Single family home, no sharing walls or a yard. True 1 level living with washer & dryer located on the same level.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
3 Willow Lane
3 Willow Lane, Rockingham County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2638 sqft
WINTER RENTAL Available Sept. 19 through May 31 2021. Spend your winter season at this furnished classic beach house. Three bedrooms, (2 Q, 1F) 1 full bath. Beautiful wrap around porch for your morning coffee, easy walk to Wallis Sands Beach.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
9 Pioneer Point
9 Pioneer Road, Rockingham County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2625 sqft
SEASONAL, FURNISHED CONDO: Great views of Eastman Lake! Stay in this very clean unit on Eastman Lake and enjoy being close to South Cove, close and convenient to exit 13, and right on the lake! The condo features 3 bedrooms with a bedroom on the

1 of 19

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
5 Gowen Lane
5 Gowen Lane, York County, ME
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
859 sqft
Three Bedroom Single Family for Rent - Check out this marvelous three bedroom single family home for rent in York. Complete with a one car garage and fenced in yard, this wonderful home has plenty of charm.

1 of 3

Last updated March 5 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
54 Lovell Street
54 Lovell St, Portsmouth, NH
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1560 sqft
Unfurnished executive rental available to move in by the holidays! Be the first to live in this beautiful craftsman style townhouse located in Portsmouth's desirable West End! This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, open concept home is tucked away on a private
Results within 10 miles of Kittery

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
62 Tideview Dr.
62 Tideview Dr, Dover, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1250 sqft
62 Tideview Dr. Available 08/01/20 South Dover Townhouse with Garage, Laundry, Patio - South Dover Townhouse in Tideview Estates. 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
221 South Road
221 South Road, Rockingham County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
6367 sqft
Spectacular estate located at Rye Beach 1.8 miles from Jenness Beach. This 3500 square foot home has plenty of room for the entire family to have their own space. Eat in kitchen with attached family room.

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
2190 Ocean Boulevard
2190 Ocean Boulevard, Rockingham County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2614 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful off season beach house at Jenness Beach! Enjoy views of the ocean and living just steps to the beach. 3 bedrooms upstairs including a master suite with full bath and walk in closet. 2 additional bedrooms. Garage/storage space available.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
42 Locke Road
42 Locke Road, Rockingham County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3500 sqft
Perfect spot to enjoy the off-season at the beach! Beautifully furnished rental - walkable to the ocean! Open concept living space includes a large kitchen with counter seating that overlooks a sunny living area.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
8 Myrica Avenue
8 Myrica Avenue, Rockingham County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1668 sqft
WINTER RENTAL AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 7 - MAY 31ST. Three bedroom, two bath top floor unit in an upscale two unit building within sight and sound of the beach on Myrica Avenue in sought after Rye. Open concept living, dining and kitchen with island.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
10 Myrica Avenue
10 Myrica Ave, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1345 sqft
WINTER RENTAL AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 7 - MAY 31. Jenness Beach! Luxurious two bedroom one bath, one level unit in a well located two unit luxury building with just one block from the ocean, beach, general store and Carriage House Restaurant.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
74 Glengarry Drive
74 Glengarry Dr, Rockingham County, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,450
784 sqft
Available immediately lovely townhouse condominium in desirable Glengarry. Open concept with cathedral ceiling, wood floors slider to large deck overlooking treed common area.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
30 Riverside Lane
30 Riverside Drive, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1800 sqft
Custom Built Building with Spacious Residence on the second level. Open concept Great Room with Cathedral Ceilings, Gas Fireplace & Bar with Custom wood game top. Open to Fully Applianced Kitchen and Separate Dining Room with Custom Hardwood Floors.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
65 Surf Lane
65 Surf Lane, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1914 sqft
WINTER RENTAL available Sept 1, 2020 -5/31/2021. 2 bedroom (1Q, 1F, 2T and loft with bunk) Two bathrooms. Situated on a private road within walking distance to the beach, come relax for the winter months.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Kittery, ME

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Kittery offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Kittery. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Kittery can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

Similar Pages

Kittery 2 Bedroom ApartmentsKittery 3 Bedroom Apartments
Kittery Apartments with BalconiesKittery Apartments with Parking
Kittery Apartments with Washer-DryersRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MALowell, MASomerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MARevere, MANashua, NH
Lawrence, MAWoburn, MAHaverhill, MAPeabody, MALexington, MABurlington, MAChelsea, MAWilmington, MA
Everett, MASalem, MADerry, NHSomersworth, NHWolfeboro, NHPortsmouth, NHDover, NHSaco, ME

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College