Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:23 PM

119 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Severn, MD

Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 09:37pm
27 Units Available
Arbors at Arundel Preserve
2109 Piney Branch Cir, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,272
1294 sqft
Pet-friendly homes near airport, commuter routes and more, designed in mixture of garden-style and mid-rise. Featuring a pool, gas fireplaces, spacious floor plans and upscale design touches.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Orchards At Severn
8317 Severn Orchard Cir, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,323
1105 sqft
Wood floors, in-unit laundry, alarm systems, and eat-in dining rooms create home-like two-bedroom units. Playground on-site for residents' enjoyment. In a suburban area close to elementary school, parks, and family-friendly amenities.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Somerset Woods
1833 Richfield Dr, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,414
1125 sqft
Spacious apartments with in-unit laundry, central heating and cooling, choice of hardwood or tile flooring and lots of natural lighting. Close to Patuxent Freeway and I-95. For dining, Case Della Nonna Italian is nearby.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:22pm
$
13 Units Available
Lake Village Townhomes
8001 Laketowne Ct, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1018 sqft
Close to BWI and major highways. Townhomes with two to three bedrooms and in-unit laundry. Pet- and family-friendly community with playground and tennis courts. Twenty-four-hour maintenance service.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8295 Meadowood Dr
8295 Meadowood Drive, Severn, MD
Beautiful 4 Bedroom / 3.5 Bathroom Townhouse in Hanover! Step inside this home's inviting living room with neutral colored interior, hardwood floors, a decorative fireplace, and access to the den.

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7206 Dorchester Woods Lane
7206 Dorchester Woods Lane, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2200 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 3-bedroom townhome in Hanover, MD - Property Id: 297656 Gorgeous 3-bedroom townhome showcases 3 full levels of living space with hardwood floors throughout the main level, granite countertops, and Stainless-steel

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7622 Elmcrest Rd
7622 Elmcrest Road, Severn, MD
7622 Elmcrest Rd Available 07/17/20 Beautiful 4 BR Townhouse in Hanover! - Beautiful 4 BR/2 F 2 H BA townhouse in Hanover. Step into a spacious seating area with beautiful hardwood floors and tons of natural light.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Gate
1 Unit Available
478 west ct
478 West Court, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated Unit off I-97&MD100/Close to Fort Meade - Property Id: 278500 Spacious 4bedroom with a full finish basement. Updated kitchen and bathrooms. Ready to move in on JUNE 1st . Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7624 Elmcrest Rd
7624 Elmcrest Road, Severn, MD
A brick front townhome featuring rear 2-car garage - in the community of Arundel Preserve in Hanover. Centrally located, easily accessible to 295, 95, 100, 175, 32 for convenient commuting to Baltimore, Severn, Annapolis, and Washington, D.C.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
2504 Cherry Tree Road
2504 Cherry Tree Road, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2800 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhouse in Hanover.

1 of 53

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1260 COLONIAL PARK DRIVE
1260 Colonial Park Drive, Severn, MD
Good credit only. No pet. No smoker. No short term lease. In excellent condition. At a quiet community. Back to trees. Four bedrooms upstairs. Main level study/library. Fully finished walk out basement with one bedroom and full bath.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1913 SIMONSON COURT
1913 Simonson Court, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2455 sqft
Luxurious 3 bedroom town home in Hanover, Maryland. Spacious 3 story, 2 garage, town home offers great features and many amenities, such as an in ground community pool.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1804 CHATFIELD TERRACE
1804 Chatfield Terrace, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1560 sqft
Spacious 3 level townhouse style condo. On main level, new renovated kitchen, updated half bath and large living room / dining room! The second level offers two spacious bedrooms, an updated full bathroom and laundry room.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
7708 SENTRY TERRACE
7708 Sentry Terrace, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2136 sqft
NEW RENTAL IN Boyer's Ridge 1-Car Garage Townhome !.

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
7721 SUFFOLK WAY
7721 Suffolk Way, Severn, MD
Gorgeous single family home in Willowbend. Open floor plan with large kitchen w/breakfast room & adjoining family room. Separate living room and dining room. Foyer with dramatic overlook into foyer.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
8222 BARRINGTON CT #19
8222 Barrington Court, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Great location with-in Asbury Woods and easy commute to major routes. This 3 BR back-to-back townhouse offers 9Ft Ceilings on the main level and convenient 1/2 BA. Upper level one offers two bedrooms, full bath and laundry room.

1 of 78

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1222 REECE ROAD
1222 Reece Road, Severn, MD
Welcome to 1222 Reece Rd! Fully Renovated colonial house. Nice backyard, detached garage, huge patio with fire pit, deck to relax. All hardwood floor throughout entire house.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
7944 CITADEL DRIVE
7944 Citadel Drive, Severn, MD
Just two minutes to Fort Meade MD, this charming Cape Cod features almost 1,800 s.f. of living space.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
8204 DURNESS COURT
8204 Durness Court, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1032 sqft
Renovated townhouse featuring upgraded kitchen with all new stainless appliances. Beautiful flooring throughout the house and washer/dryer in basement. Enjoy outdoor entertaining in fenced backyard.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1134 THOMPSON AVENUE
1134 Thompson Avenue, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1261 sqft
BRIGHT & SUNNY 3 BR HOME WITH DETACHED 2 CAR GARAGE**UPDATED/UPGRADED THROUGHOUT INCLUDING KITCHEN CABINETS, CORIAN COUNTERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES**BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS**FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT**PREFER NO SMOKING AND NO PETS, WILL CONSIDER

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1309 Quarterpath Lane
1309 Quarterpath Ln, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Single Family Home - Great Location, minutes to Fort MEade, DOD, DSA, NSA , Arundel Mills, BWI, and routes 32, 100, & 97, Approximately 3000 sq ft of living space.

1 of 62

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1706 MACO DR
1706 Maco Drive, Severn, MD
Beautiful brick front Colonial, hardwood floors, 2-story foyer, adjoining formals and open eat-in kitchen w/ granite counters, backsplash, crisp white cabinetry, center island, & more! Sun-bathed family room w/ a cozy gas fireplace.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
502 TROTTERS RIDGE WAY
502 Trotters Ridge Way, Severn, MD
Very large, beautiful home. (5,100+ SQFT). 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms. Hardwood floors. Fireplace in the family room, master bedroom on the main floor, Super master bath. 2 car garage.

1 of 28

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1468 Pangbourne Way
1468 Pangbourne Way, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
Gorgeous 3 bed/2.5 Bath townhouse in Hanover! Walk on into your finished lower level with ample storage and space for additional family room. There is also a walk out into your backyard.

June 2020 Severn Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Severn Rent Report. Severn rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Severn rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Severn rents decline sharply over the past month

Severn rents have declined 0.9% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Severn stand at $1,337 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,677 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Severn's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.0%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Baltimore Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Severn over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in the Baltimore metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 4.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,749, while one-bedrooms go for $1,394.
    • Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,463, while one-bedrooms go for $1,166.
    • Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,110; rents fell 0.1% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,960; rents fell 0.6% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Severn

    As rents have fallen slightly in Severn, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Severn is less affordable for renters.

    • Severn's median two-bedroom rent of $1,677 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.4% decline in Severn.
    • While rents in Severn fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Nashville (+2.1%), Austin (+1.3%), and Columbus (+1.0%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Severn than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Severn is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Baltimore
    $950
    $1,190
    0.1%
    0
    Columbia
    $1,560
    $1,960
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Glen Burnie
    $1,220
    $1,540
    0.1%
    2.3%
    Ellicott City
    $1,390
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -4.1%
    Dundalk
    $930
    $1,160
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Towson
    $1,190
    $1,500
    0
    1.9%
    Severn
    $1,340
    $1,680
    -0.9%
    -0.4%
    Catonsville
    $1,170
    $1,460
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Essex
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Annapolis
    $1,530
    $1,920
    -0.8%
    0.1%
    Odenton
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -1%
    -3.9%
    Parkville
    $1,120
    $1,400
    0
    0.3%
    Owings Mills
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    -0.9%
    Perry Hall
    $1,330
    $1,670
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Reisterstown
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    3.1%
    Middle River
    $1,070
    $1,340
    0.7%
    0.2%
    Cockeysville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Elkridge
    $1,560
    $1,960
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Aberdeen
    $940
    $1,180
    0.2%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

