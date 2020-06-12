/
2 bedroom apartments
494 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Chelsea, MA
Broadway
8 Units Available
One Webster Apartments
1 Webster Ave, Chelsea, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,269
926 sqft
Provides easy access to commuting routes, such as I-93 and Route 1. One- and two-bedroom apartments with oversized windows, gourmet-style kitchens and carpeted bedrooms. Laundry, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center located on-site.
Soldiers Home
19 Units Available
Parkside Commons
100 Stockton St, Chelsea, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1002 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments have oversized floor plans. Fully-equipped kitchens feature efficient appliances. The complex has a pool and a recently renovated fitness center. Located by Paul A. Dever Park.
Admirals Hill
9 Units Available
Axis Admiral's Hill
325 Commandants Way, Chelsea, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1261 sqft
Luxurious apartment homes with designer amenities. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, gas fireplaces, and oversized bathrooms with soaking tubs. Easy access to public transit. Covered parking available.
Lower Broadway
1 Unit Available
56 Beacon St 2
56 Beacon Street, Chelsea, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1010 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 In the "Beacon Hill" of Chelsea 2B/1B - Property Id: 136815 Iconic Chelsea Waterfront brick row house 2 beds, 1 bath apartment in a well maintained building.
Soldiers Home
1 Unit Available
70 Warren Ave.
70 Warren Avenue, Chelsea, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
860 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Broadway
1 Unit Available
324 Broadway
324 Broadway, Chelsea, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1200 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Broadway
1 Unit Available
39 Cary Ave.
39 Cary Avenue, Chelsea, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
809 sqft
2 bed 1 bath condo that has undertaken many recent upgrades. The whole unit has a fresh coat of paint and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout lead to a private balcony.
Belingham Square
1 Unit Available
315 Broadway
315 Broadway, Chelsea, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1036 sqft
Introducing 315 Broadway- A brand new 46-unit luxury apartment development in the heart of Winter Hill, Somerville.
Results within 1 mile of Chelsea
Lower Mystic Basin
23 Units Available
The Batch Yard
25 Charlton St, Everett, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,786
1089 sqft
Upscale studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments just five minutes to downtown Boston and ten minutes to North Station. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, Nest thermostats, patio/balcony. Pool, rooftop deck with grilling.
Thompson Square - Bunker Hill
15 Units Available
Harborview at the Navy Yard
250 1st Ave, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$4,322
1367 sqft
Waterfront apartments, studio to three-bedroom, close to Tobin Memorial Bridge. Great options for commuters, as residents have access to a discounted water taxi, shuttle to Government Center, and MBTA just steps away.
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
39 Units Available
Boston East
126 Border Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,493
1042 sqft
Wireless entry using smartphones, free Wi-Fi in common areas and storage including refrigeration. Walk to the Blue Line Maverick T stop and the water Taxi. Air-conditioned units with contemporary kitchens.
Lower Mystic Basin
55 Units Available
The Pioneer
1760 Revere Beach Parkway, Everett, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,906
1099 sqft
Every adventurer needs a home base to rest, relax, and refuel-welcome to yours. Spacious open-concept homes invite small gatherings, while private balconies* offer a quiet place to soak in the Boston skyline.
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
34 Units Available
The Eddy
10 New St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
846 sqft
Modern homes with views of the Boston skyline. Bike storage and parking available. Tenants get access to a pool, fire pit and gym. Easy access to Logan International Airport. Near Lo Presti Park.
Harbor View - Orient Heights
3 Units Available
Pratt Place
16-30 Pratt Pl, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
780 sqft
Pratt Place is conveniently located to Suffolk Downs, Logan Airport, and Rte. I95 with easy access to Boston. Shopping is right around the corner. Our buildings are modern and immaculately maintained.
Eagle Hill
1 Unit Available
11 Trenton Street
11 Trenton Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
900 sqft
11 Trenton Street Apt #5, Boston, MA 02128 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Egi Gjikondi, Broad Street Boutique Realty, (781) 605-8924. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
Thompson Square - Bunker Hill
1 Unit Available
28 Tremont ST #2
28 Tremont Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
800 sqft
Unit #2 Available 08/01/20 28 Tremont St - Property Id: 42801 1 bed+ Den/Office (one master with walk in closet and one smaller room ...
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
1 Unit Available
89 Princeton St Unit 1
89 Princeton St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1000 sqft
Newly renovated 2 bedroom in a 3 family home. Unit has hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and plenty of natural light. HVAC. Conveniently located near the T. Cat friendly for $50/month.
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
1 Unit Available
91 Bennington St
91 Bennington Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1361 sqft
Available 07/05/20 Single family with good lay out, and cozy patio. - Property Id: 287546 Single family with good lay out, and cozy patio. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
1 Unit Available
75 Morris St Apt 1
75 Morris St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
800 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Gut rehabbed in 2018. Beautiful 2 bedroom unit on the first floor in a multi-family house located just few blocks from Airport blue line train station.
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
1 Unit Available
124 Border St 518
124 Border Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,230
972 sqft
East Boston 2 bed loft apt. ~NO FEE~ - Property Id: 264774 ~NO FEE~ *Get 1 month free on 13 month lease or 2 months free on 14 month lease. RENT SHOWN IS NET EFFECTIVE RATE WITH 1 MONTH FREE ON 13 MONTH LEASE.
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
1 Unit Available
285 Princeton Street
285 Princeton Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
852 sqft
285 Princeton Street Available 09/01/20 **BRAND NEW 2 BED 1.5 BATH CONDO QUALITY IN EASTIE, AVAIL SEPTEMBER 1ST** - This first floor 2 bed 1.
Harbor View - Orient Heights
1 Unit Available
676 Saratoga St.
676 Saratoga Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
650 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Lower Mystic Basin
1 Unit Available
11 Langdon St.
11 Langdon Street, Everett, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
1 Unit Available
89 Morris
89 Morris Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
700 sqft
Modern, condo quality two bed, two FULL bathroom apartment in the heart of Eagle Hill. Open kitchen and living room layout with lots of light! The kitchen features modern cabinetry and stainless steal appliances.
