Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:43 AM

8 Apartments for rent in Pittsburg, KS with garage

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
410 North Warren Street
410 North Warren Street, Pittsburg, KS
2 Bedrooms
$625
1100 sqft
Remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath house, comes with refrigerator, Gas stove and 2 car detached garage. New carpet, flooring, paint nice size living room. No section 8 or HUD.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1707 S. Walnut
1707 South Walnut Street, Pittsburg, KS
4 Bedrooms
$900
1300 sqft
1707 S. Walnut Available 07/15/20 PRE - LEASE Nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home with unfinished basement - OCCUPIED - Will show with approved application by appointment.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1004 E. 10th
1004 East 10th Street, Pittsburg, KS
2 Bedrooms
$650
1000 sqft
1004 E. 10th Available 07/10/20 PRE LEASE - cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home with single car garage - OCCUPIED - we will show to approved applicants by appointment only with PPE. Newly remodeled. 2 bedroom 1 bath home with single car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
102 E. Ford St
102 East Ford Avenue, Pittsburg, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,270
1362 sqft
102 E. Ford St Available 08/05/20 4 BEDROOM HOUSE FOR RENT - Located in Pittsburg, KS this large 4 bedroom 2 bath house is across the street from the PSU Campus! Complete with oven, range, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
418 W. 9th St.
418 West 9th Street, Pittsburg, KS
2 Bedrooms
$600
1200 sqft
- Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home for $600.00 - Cute and spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath home with large living room and second living space. Includes a detached garage, large back deck and unfinished basement..

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
114 W. Washington
114 West Washington Street, Pittsburg, KS
3 Bedrooms
$950
1300 sqft
114 W. Washington Available 06/15/20 PRE LEASE - Remodeled 3 bedroom /2 bath home with carport and garage - OCCUPIED - WILL SHOW TO APPROVED APPLICANTS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath.

Last updated March 25 at 10:43am
1 Unit Available
619 W Forest
619 West Forest Street, Pittsburg, KS
2 Bedrooms
$550
PRE-LEASE Nice 2 bed 1 bath home with huge shed and garage - OCCUPIED - will show to approved applicant by appointment only. Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath home, Includes refrigerator and stove.
Results within 1 mile of Pittsburg

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
301 Granby
301 E Granby St, Frontenac, KS
1 Bedroom
$495
900 sqft
301 Granby Available 07/15/20 PRE - LEASE - Nice 1 bedroom 1 bath in walking distance to Frontenac School - OCCUPIED - Will show with approved application and appointment Nice 1 bedroom 1 bath house in walking distance to Frontenac school.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Pittsburg, KS

Pittsburg apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

