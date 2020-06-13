/
accessible apartments
15 Accessible Apartments for rent in Zionsville, IN
Last updated June 13 at 01:25am
12 Units Available
Westhaven I & II
7105 Westhaven Cir, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$995
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Luxury apartments with open floor plans, crown molding, ceramic tile, and soaking tubs. Beautiful grounds feature resort-style pool and wet deck, pond, and dog park. Grilling stations and dedicated parking.
Results within 5 miles of Zionsville
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
78 Units Available
8002 Harcourt Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$699
932 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
1310 sqft
Welcome home to Connect Apartments and Townhomes located in Indianapolis, Indiana. Enjoy an inviting community with a variety of floor plans that offer a lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Crooked Creek
Cambridge Square North
7110 Township Line Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$554
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$729
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$929
1248 sqft
Cambridge Square North Apartments, an affordable apartment community on the Northwest side of Indianapolis, IN, offering pet-friendly one and two bedroom apartments and two and three bedroom townhomes.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Redwood Westfield Hamilton Way
1192 Hamilton Way, Westfield, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1350 sqft
Smoke-free single-level units with walk-in closets and pantries, bonus dens and private attached garages. Close to the Clay Terrace Mall, Grand Park and Portis College.
Last updated June 13 at 01:06am
College Park
2 Units Available
Slate Run
9555 International Circle, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$755
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Slate Run offers an exceptional location on 96th Street, between Michigan Road and Township Line Road, on the north side of Indianapolis. Accessibility to I-465, I-65 or downtown is easy. In addition, the St.
Results within 10 miles of Zionsville
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Key Meadows
19 Units Available
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$750
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
928 sqft
Become part of an incredible apartment community at Riverchase, just 9 miles outside of Indianapolis! Our newly renovated apartment homes offer an amazing range of features like stunning hardwood-style floors, high ceilings and private patio/balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Central
12 Units Available
Solana Apartments at the Crossing
7745 Solana Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$886
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1703 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,094
2427 sqft
On-site lake provides access to White River. Amenities include kayak rentals, gym and pool. One- and two-bedroom units include granite countertops and wood floors. Close to I-465, Castleton Square Mall and The Fashion Mall at Keystone.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Speedway
4 Units Available
Runaway Bay
2030 Runaway Bay Dr, Speedway, IN
1 Bedroom
$900
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1322 sqft
Luxury lakeside apartment homes available with patio/balcony, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Grounds offer pool, spa, gym. Excellent location just minutes from downtown shopping and dining. Near Eagle Creek and Leonard Park with highway access.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Legacy Park
6905 Legacy Park Dr, Brownsburg, IN
1 Bedroom
$905
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1356 sqft
Click here for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources Beautiful scenic wooded views! At Legacy Park with a wooded landscape dense with native foliage, recreational amenities, huge floorplans, and a host of amenities. Legacy Park is the place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Aspen Ridge
2 Units Available
Astoria Park
3640 Beluga Ln, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$787
917 sqft
Recently updated. Homes feature new appliances and a patio/balcony. Enjoy a lake view. Have access to a barbecue area and pool on site. Close to I-465. Near Eagle Creek Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Slate Run Apartments
2306 Granite Drive, Lebanon, IN
Studio
$486
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
$599
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
864 sqft
Slate Run Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Last updated June 13 at 01:10am
Nora - Far Northside
11 Units Available
Ironworks at Keystone
2727 E 86th St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,115
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,259
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Suburban area with fully furnished apartments. Within walking distance to fine dining and shopping. 24-hour emergency maintenance, fitness center and sundeck. Underground garage parking available. Wi-Fi lounge.
Last updated June 13 at 01:07am
Broad Ripple
15 Units Available
The Coil
6349 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,290
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,196
1433 sqft
Luxury living in an up-and-coming community close to numerous amenities and attractions is what you get when you choose to live at The Coil.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
15 Units Available
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$669
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
955 sqft
Deercross Apartments has everything you need to define your lifestyle and find your freedom. Located only 15 miles from the heart of Downtown Indianapolis, you can choose from classic restaurants like St.
Last updated September 7 at 08:49pm
Contact for Availability
Carriage House East
10174 Tinton Court, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$605
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$727
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$970
1100 sqft
A charming, low-rise community with ample green space. Pet-friendly. Near I-70 and I-465. On-site play area, community center, and emergency maintenance. Spacious interiors with cafe-style balconies.
