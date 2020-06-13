Apartment List
/
IN
/
lafayette
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:37 AM

31 Apartments for rent in Lafayette, IN with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
41 Units Available
Overture Flats
110 Opus Ln, Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$895
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1279 sqft
Never-lived-in apartments feature in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Amenities include a pool with sundeck, 24-hour gym and valet trash service. On SR 26 just off I-65, close to many shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Bradford Place
3224 S 9th St, Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$660
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1100 sqft
Quiet community with one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. Air conditioning and washer/dryer hookups. Private balcony/patio. Bike storage and pool on site. Easy access to Highway 52.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Copper Gate Apartments
3140 Coppergate Circle, Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$786
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious and affordable, let Copper Gate be your new home! Residents will also enjoy an on-site Headstart Center, an outdoor pool, a state-of-the-art fitness center & more! Our 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms include updated kitchen cabinets & countertops, an

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ellsworth Romig
1 Unit Available
151 S 3rd Street
151 South 3rd Street, Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
151 S 3rd Street Available 08/18/20 3 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom unit - This unit is 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Large front porch shared with connecting unit. Separate entrance to each unit, and back porch as well.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Perrin
1 Unit Available
1704 Rainey St
1704 Rainey Street, Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$950
1475 sqft
Updated 3 Bedroom Family Home with Yard - This spacious, two story house is perfect for a family looking for a new home! Includes a bonus room, large backyard, back deck, washer/dryer hookups, and off-street parking.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
St. Lawrence McAllister
1 Unit Available
2333 North 19th Street
2333 North 19th Street, Lafayette, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
2000 sqft
2333 North 19th Street Available 08/15/20 2-Story House, 4Bed/2Bath with LargeYard, Garage, Washer/Dryer hook ups.

1 of 57

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lincoln
1 Unit Available
1024 Tippecanoe St
1024 Tippecanoe Street, Lafayette, IN
5 Bedrooms
$1,695
2797 sqft
1024 Tippecanoe St Available 08/03/20 Unique and Well Maintained Victorian Home - Private Fenced Yard, Large Porch - Gorgeous 5 bed, 2 bath full bath Victorian Home located just blocks from downtown.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
Historic Jefferson
1 Unit Available
1015 Elizabeth St
1015 Elizabeth Street, Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$850
1230 sqft
Large 3 bedroom 1 bath located downtown Lafayette. Huge eat in kitchen, washer dryer hookups, covered patio and fenced in back yard. Give us a call today to set up a viewing. We do require tenants to have residential liability insurance.

1 of 5

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2107 Central St.
2107 Central Avenue, Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$850
816 sqft
Hidden Gem! Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath! - 2 bedroom 1 bath house centrally located in Lafayette. There is a basement, fenced in yard, concrete patio and a shed. The home is furnished with a stove, refrigerator and washer and dryer.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Lincoln
1 Unit Available
1001 Fannon Dr - 1
1001 Fannon Drive, Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhouse Just minutes from campus and right beside the Bronze Loop bus line, Fannon Townhouses are conveniently located close to Purdue's campus and downtown Lafayette, as well.

1 of 16

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
127 Washington Street
127 Washington Street, Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$825
Newly Renovated Adorable 2-Bedroom House! - This adorable home received a makeover recently making it perfect to move in right away! Enjoy all new flooring and paint, washer/dryer in unit, a back deck, one-car garage, and fenced-in front yard.
Results within 1 mile of Lafayette

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
201 Northwestern Avenue - 14
201 Northwestern Avenue, West Lafayette, IN
Studio
$1,150
350 sqft
Remodeled summer of 2019! New flooring, lighting, cabinets, stone counter tops, and stainless steel appliances! Plus the apartment features vaulted ceiling with skylight and a balcony off of the main living space.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
135 South River Road - 401
135 South River Road, West Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
588 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom Apartment Our most coveted apartments yet… The variety of layouts in Linwood Apartments lets renters choose if they want to live alone or with up to 4 friends. There is also a washer and a dryer in every unit.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
201 Northwestern Avenue - 7
201 Northwestern Ave, West Lafayette, IN
Studio
$930
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Village Center apartments are in the heart of Chauncey Village, just above Einstein Bagels and one block from the Purdue Memorial Union (PMU). These luxury apartments offer high ceilings, balconies, and central air conditioning.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Glenwood Heights
1 Unit Available
233 Sharon Road
233 Sharon Road, West Lafayette, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1800 sqft
AVAILABLE IN JULY! Beautiful and well-maintained 4 bedroom, 2 full bath Cape Cod style home in excellent West Lafayette School District.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
218 Pierce Street - 1
218 Pierce St, West Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$775
350 sqft
1 Bedroom Apartment. Utilities covered in rent are electric, water, sewer, and trash. Located in a nice, quiet location that is just steps from Chauncey Mall and Krannert.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
203 Wiggins Street
203 Wiggins Street, West Lafayette, IN
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2660 sqft
Modern Luxury duplex townhouses with great near campus location. 4 bedrooms with 4 1/2 baths, 2 living rooms and 2 car garage! Duplex townhouses come with all kitchen features and a deck off of the second floor. Controlled access with alarm.
Results within 5 miles of Lafayette
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
41 Units Available
The Century
3483 Apollo Lane, West Lafayette, IN
Studio
$1,016
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,090
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,406
1023 sqft
TAKE AN INTERACTIVE TOUR TODAY! Welcome home to The Century Apartments at Purdue Research Park — a premier community of brand-new apartments in West Lafayette opening this summer.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:59am
9 Units Available
Trailside Flats Apartments
90 Country Squire Ct, West Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$940
798 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located off Sagamore Parkway near the Super Walmart. Completely updated units with new carpeting and hardwood flooring, stainless steel and black appliances, subway shower tile, and two-panel doors.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1410 Shining Armor Ln
1410 Shining Armor Lane, Tippecanoe County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1206 sqft
Available 07/15/20 1410 shining armour - Property Id: 295579 Well maintained home in desirable Hadley Moore subdivision. Quiet street, that is on the campus bus loop. Vaulted ceilings, large deck, LED lights, and more. Close to shops.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
123 Circle Lane Drive
123 Circle Lane Court, Tippecanoe County, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
123 Circle Lane Drive Available 06/15/20 4 Bedroom Right Outside West Lafayette - This beautiful four bedroom home is located on the outskirts of West Lafayette.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
New Chauncey
1 Unit Available
420-3 W Stadium
420 W Stadium Ave, West Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
800 sqft
Available 08/10/20 Nice large 2 bedroom, 1 bath - Property Id: 181781 Large home with 4 separate apartments. 1100 sq ft with a front and back porch, parking for 2, window air, nice unit, hardwood floors, low utilities, washer and dryer in house.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2171 Rutherford Drive
2171 Rutherford Drive, Tippecanoe County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
West Lafayette Suburban Home For Rent - This beautiful suburban home is great for families looking to rent in the West Lafayette area.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
2400 Yeager Road - 8
2400 Yeager Road, West Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
600 sqft
2 Bedroom Apartment These units are situated just above Asia Global Market, near Walmart, Celery Bog Nature Park, and Kampen Golf Course. It doesn't get much better than that! Plus the building is on the bus route to Purdue.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Lafayette, IN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lafayette renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Lafayette 1 BedroomsLafayette 2 BedroomsLafayette 3 BedroomsLafayette Apartments with Balcony
Lafayette Apartments with GarageLafayette Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLafayette Apartments with Parking
Lafayette Apartments with Washer-DryerLafayette Dog Friendly ApartmentsLafayette Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN
Zionsville, INWest Lafayette, INAvon, INKokomo, INPeru, IN
Danville, INLebanon, INTipton, INWhitestown, INPittsboro, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University