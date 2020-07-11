Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:22 AM

22 Apartments for rent in Macomb, IL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Macomb apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
104 N Prairie
104 North Prairie Avenue, Macomb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$725
104 N Prairie Available 09/01/20 3 bedroom house - great location! Also great location and layout for an office! - This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house will be available soon. This home has a great and unique floorplan.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
727 W Calhoun St
727 West Calhoun Street, Macomb, IL
4 Bedrooms
$800
1220 sqft
727 W Calhoun St - A four bedroom home located on Calhoun St just 2 blocks from Western Illinois University includes a washer & dryer, front and back porches, and plenty of free off-street parking. Pets are welcome! (RLNE2619906)

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
700 N Campbell St
700 North Campbell Street, Macomb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$550
670 sqft
700 N Campbell St - Located in a great location, our Campbell Street Duplexes are in a residential area, not far from downtown Macomb. These duplexes make a great home! Free off street parking, and pets welcome! (RLNE2246514)

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
318 W. Calhoun
318 West Calhoun Street, Macomb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$675
2 Bedroom House on Calhoun! - (RLNE2242477)

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
306 N. Charles
306 North Charles Street, Macomb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$795
3 bedroom house. - (RLNE1854830)

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1742 W. Jackson
1742 West Jackson Street, Macomb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$700
Cozy 3 Bedroom Family House! - This small 3 bedroom house offers a very practical floor plan. Washer and dryer included right off the kitchen. A nice front deck, and a huge backyard to be used. (RLNE1854833)

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
426 W. Calhoun
426 West Calhoun Street, Macomb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
EXQUISITE 2 Bedroom! - This house is exquisite. No other word to describe it. Hardwood floors throughout, washer/dryer in the basement, nice front patio, good sized yard, and a spacious living room. (RLNE1854743)

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
418 W. Chandler
418 West Chandler Street, Macomb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$930
You'll be sorry if you don't snag this 3 Bedroom DEAL! - This darling house has been recently renovated and remodeled. Fresh paint, full bathroom, and full kitchen remodel giving this house some serious modern flair.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
215 N Ward St
215 North Ward Street, Macomb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$900
915 sqft
215 N Ward St - This cute three bedroom duplex is located 2 blocks from Western Illinois University with Go West bus stops nearby. (RLNE1829121)

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
315 W. Pierce
315 West Pierce Street, Macomb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
2 Bedroom House on Pierce! - This 2 bedroom apartment is close to campus and within walking space from downtown Macomb. The bathroom has been recently remodeled and there is a basement with great storage and a washer and dryer included.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1718 W. Jackson #3
1718 West Jackson Street, Macomb, IL
1 Bedroom
$450
Affordable 1 Bedroom Apartment! - This apartment gives you the option to decide which of 2 rooms you want to be a living room or a bedroom. That's pretty neat! Also has a nice sized kitchen.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
631 N. Johnson
631 North Johnson Street, Macomb, IL
1 Bedroom
$450
Charming 1 Bedroom Apartment! - This charming 1 bedroom is located a few blocks from campus. Very close to 2 bus stops. Offers great sized rooms and a nice front awning. Give us a call at 309-836-6300 to schedule a time to check it out.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
303 S. Dudley
303 South Dudley Street, Macomb, IL
1 Bedroom
$575
Spacious 1 Bedroom House! - This residential home is perfect for 1 person or a couple! Great sized living room and dining room. Also has a 1 car garage. This place is awesome! (RLNE1854582)

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
812 W Calhoun St
812 West Calhoun Street, Macomb, IL
4 Bedrooms
$780
1135 sqft
812 W Calhoun St - This four bedroom home located on Calhoun St just 2 blocks from Western Illinois University includes a washer & dryer, front and back porches, and plenty of free off-street parking. Pets are welcome! (RLNE1828987)

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
427 N. Albert
427 North Albert Street, Macomb, IL
1 Bedroom
$480
MUST SEE 1-Bedroom Apartment with a great location! - This apartment is in great condition, and provides a very large living space! Call us today to set up a showing! (RLNE2614831)

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
425 W. Chandler
425 West Chandler Street, Macomb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$650
Tiny House Big Charm! - (RLNE1854781)

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
530 W Pierce St
530 West Pierce Street, Macomb, IL
5 Bedrooms
$800
1185 sqft
530 W Pierce St - This recently remodeled, five bedroom home is located across the lawn from Western Illinois University on W Pierce St. This home includes a spacious back deck, washer & dryer, and a full unfinished basement.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
522 W Orchard St
522 West Orchard Drive, Macomb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$720
522 W Orchard St Available 06/01/20 522 W Orchard St - This two bedroom home is located near Western Illinois University. This home offers two spacious bedrooms, washer & dryer and a nice back deck. Pets Are Welcome! (RLNE2242183)

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
801 W Calhoun St
801 West Calhoun Street, Macomb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$600
870 sqft
801 W Calhoun St Available 06/01/20 801 W Calhoun St - This two bedroom home located on Calhoun St just 2 blocks from Western Illinois University includes a washer & dryer, front and back porches, and plenty of free off-street parking.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
307 N Johnson St
307 North Johnson Street, Macomb, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,200
1185 sqft
307 N Johnson St Available 06/01/20 307 N Johnson St - WIU students have coined this our "Turf House". This house is located between downtown Macomb, Western Illinois University and Spoon River College making this the perfect location! (RLNE1828969)

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
113 N Normal St
113 North Normal Street, Macomb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$960
900 sqft
113 N Normal St Available 06/01/20 113 N Normal St - This three bedroom house full of character located 3 blocks from Western Illinois University offers a fenced in back yard, washer/dryer, back deck, and detached garage. (RLNE1829122)
Results within 1 mile of Macomb

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
110 Richmond Rd
110 Richmond Road, McDonough County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$800
AFFORDABLE 4 Bedroom Residential! - This is a very affordable 4 bedroom residential house located in Georgetown! This is a great neighborhood.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Macomb, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Macomb apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

