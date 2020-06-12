Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:39 AM

27 Apartments for rent in Macomb, IL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
730 N Charles St
730 North Charles Street, Macomb, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,200
- This is a very spacious 5 bedroom house features an open design plan so that each person has plenty of room. There are seperate dining and living areas, a large deck, and off street parking.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
727 W Calhoun St
727 West Calhoun Street, Macomb, IL
4 Bedrooms
$800
1220 sqft
727 W Calhoun St - A four bedroom home located on Calhoun St just 2 blocks from Western Illinois University includes a washer & dryer, front and back porches, and plenty of free off-street parking. Pets are welcome! (RLNE2619906)

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
446 W. Pierce St
446 West Pierce Street, Macomb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$700
990 sqft
446 W Pierce St - This three bedroom home is located less than 1 block from Western Illinois University. This home includes washer and dryer, both front and back deck, and free off street parking. (RLNE2619749)

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
523 N. Johnson
523 North Johnson Street, Macomb, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
523 N. Johnson Available 07/01/20 AMAZING 4 Bedroom House! - This house has so much to offer! It has a brand new remodeled kitchen, living room, bathrooms, and laundry area. Has a basement with plenty of storage room.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
716 N. McArthur
716 North Mcarthur Street, Macomb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$975
716 N. McArthur Available 09/01/20 3 Bedroom with SWEET BACK DECK! - If you want a great house with an awesome back deck, then this is the house for you. Has a big dining room and living room.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
521 N. Lafayette #2
521 North Lafayette Street, Macomb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$600
SPACIOUS 2 Bedroom Apartment! - Spacious 2 bedroom apartment with a balcony over looking Lafayette Street. Located near the downtown square, City Centre, & Amtrak station. (RLNE1854791)

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1742 W. Jackson
1742 West Jackson Street, Macomb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$700
Cozy 3 Bedroom Family House! - This small 3 bedroom house offers a very practical floor plan. Washer and dryer included right off the kitchen. A nice front deck, and a huge backyard to be used. (RLNE1854833)

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
521 N. Lafayette #1
521 N Lafayette St, Macomb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$750
UNIQUE Apartment on N. Lafayette St! - This apartment offers a very unique layout. These 3 bedrooms and living area are very spacious and offers room for an eat in kitchen as well.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
518 S. Johnson
518 S Johnson St, Macomb, IL
1 Bedroom
$525
518 S. Johnson Available 10/01/20 1 bedroom house in a residential neighborhood. Close to Spoon River College. - (RLNE1854693)

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
809 W. Carroll
809 West Carroll Street, Macomb, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,180
809 W. Carroll Available 10/01/20 This Place is the Real Deal! - Here we have the total package! This house offers a great living area and 4 awesome bedrooms. It also a very nice front and back deck! Located in a very nice neighborhood as well.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
426 W. Calhoun
426 West Calhoun Street, Macomb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
EXQUISITE 2 Bedroom! - This house is exquisite. No other word to describe it. Hardwood floors throughout, washer/dryer in the basement, nice front patio, good sized yard, and a spacious living room. (RLNE1854743)

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
123 W. Adams
123 West Adams Street, Macomb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
MUST SEE 2-Bedroom! - This property has been completely remodeled from top to bottom! Includes brand new kitchen and bathroom, and a convenient laundry room off of the kitchen.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
220 1/2 W. Pierce
220 1/2 W Pierce St, Macomb, IL
1 Bedroom
$375
Studio Apartment on Pierce Street! - Small studio with a great outdoor deck. It is located just a few blocks away from campus, but has a GoWest bus stop right across the street. (RLNE1854707)

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
901 E. Washington
901 East Washington Street, Macomb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$675
901 E. Washington Available 07/01/20 Lovely 2 Bedroom Residential! - This cozy home is in a lovely residential area. There is a separate laundry room in the basement. A small patio on the rear of the house.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
331 W. Wheeler
331 West Wheeler Street, Macomb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$700
331 W. Wheeler Available 07/01/20 2 bedroom close to campus. - (RLNE1854812)

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
418 W. Chandler
418 West Chandler Street, Macomb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$930
You'll be sorry if you don't snag this 3 Bedroom DEAL! - This darling house has been recently renovated and remodeled. Fresh paint, full bathroom, and full kitchen remodel giving this house some serious modern flair.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
631 N. Johnson
631 North Johnson Street, Macomb, IL
1 Bedroom
$450
Charming 1 Bedroom Apartment! - This charming 1 bedroom is located a few blocks from campus. Very close to 2 bus stops. Offers great sized rooms and a nice front awning. Give us a call at 309-836-6300 to schedule a time to check it out.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
423 W. Wheeler
423 West Wheeler Street, Macomb, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
423 W. Wheeler Available 07/13/20 5 bedroom house close to campus - (RLNE1854445)

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
631 1/2 N. Johnson
631 1/2 N Johnson St, Macomb, IL
1 Bedroom
$450
1 bedroom apartment close to campus! - (RLNE1854692)

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
530 W Pierce St
530 West Pierce Street, Macomb, IL
5 Bedrooms
$800
1185 sqft
530 W Pierce St - This recently remodeled, five bedroom home is located across the lawn from Western Illinois University on W Pierce St. This home includes a spacious back deck, washer & dryer, and a full unfinished basement.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
520 S. Johnson #A
520 South Johnson Street, Macomb, IL
1 Bedroom
$450
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great 1 Bedroom Apartment with newer kitchen & balcony. - This apartment offers a new kitchen with a nice sized living room. Also has a small front balcony from the living room. Great sized bedroom and very close to downtown Macomb! (RLNE1854694)

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
723 W Calhoun St
723 West Calhoun Street, Macomb, IL
4 Bedrooms
$800
1145 sqft
723 W Calhoun St Available 07/01/20 723 W Calhoun St - A four bedroom home located on Calhoun St just 2 blocks from Western Illinois University includes a washer & dryer, front and back porches, and plenty of free off-street parking.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
809 W Calhoun St
809 West Calhoun Street, Macomb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$750
2540 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
809 W Calhoun St - This five bedroom home located on Calhoun St just 2 blocks from Western Illinois University includes a washer & dryer, front and back porches, and plenty of free off-street parking. Pets are welcome! (RLNE1828972)

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
522 W Orchard St
522 West Orchard Drive, Macomb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$720
522 W Orchard St Available 06/01/20 522 W Orchard St - This two bedroom home is located near Western Illinois University. This home offers two spacious bedrooms, washer & dryer and a nice back deck. Pets Are Welcome! (RLNE2242183)
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Macomb, IL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Macomb renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

