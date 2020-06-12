/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:39 AM
34 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Macomb, IL
730 N Charles St
730 North Charles Street, Macomb, IL
- This is a very spacious 5 bedroom house features an open design plan so that each person has plenty of room. There are seperate dining and living areas, a large deck, and off street parking.
727 W Calhoun St
727 West Calhoun Street, Macomb, IL
727 W Calhoun St - A four bedroom home located on Calhoun St just 2 blocks from Western Illinois University includes a washer & dryer, front and back porches, and plenty of free off-street parking. Pets are welcome! (RLNE2619906)
446 W. Pierce St
446 West Pierce Street, Macomb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$700
990 sqft
446 W Pierce St - This three bedroom home is located less than 1 block from Western Illinois University. This home includes washer and dryer, both front and back deck, and free off street parking. (RLNE2619749)
433 N. Johnson #1
433 N Johnson St, Macomb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
433 N. Johnson #1 Available 07/01/20 - (RLNE2614898)
527 N. Lafayette
527 North Lafayette Street, Macomb, IL
Large Beautiful 4-Bedroom House. - This home has a new kitchen and laundry room that leads to the backyard. This house has a very large living space and includes a bonus room on the second floor. Large bedrooms and new carpet!! (RLNE2614930)
533 N. Johnson
533 North Johnson Street, Macomb, IL
4 bedroom with large yard - (RLNE2503103)
427 W. Orchard
427 West Orchard Drive, Macomb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
3 Bedroom on Orchard! - Just a couple of blocks away from campus! This is a very cozy 3 bedroom house with a nice large living room and dining room. The 3 rooms are about equal in size. Offers a great big back yard also! (RLNE2427211)
154 Chandler Blvd
154 Chandler Boulevard, Macomb, IL
4 Bedroom on Chandler Boulevard! - Large living room. Full sized kitchen with washer/dryer . All 4 bedrooms are equivalent in size and the 2 bathrooms are the same also.
606 W. Carroll #2
606 West Carroll Street, Macomb, IL
4 Bedroom Apartment! - This affordable 4 bedroom apartment is located in a secluded area on W. Carroll St. Very spacious apartment! You will be surprised with the size of this place. (RLNE2426790)
523 N. Johnson
523 North Johnson Street, Macomb, IL
523 N. Johnson Available 07/01/20 AMAZING 4 Bedroom House! - This house has so much to offer! It has a brand new remodeled kitchen, living room, bathrooms, and laundry area. Has a basement with plenty of storage room.
716 N. McArthur
716 North Mcarthur Street, Macomb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$975
716 N. McArthur Available 09/01/20 3 Bedroom with SWEET BACK DECK! - If you want a great house with an awesome back deck, then this is the house for you. Has a big dining room and living room.
514 W Chandler
514 West Chandler Street, Macomb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,005
Large 3-bedroom close to campus! - This house has a GREAT location! It is conveniently located on West Chandler St right behind the intersection of Adams and Charles.
324 N. Charles
324 North Charles Street, Macomb, IL
324 N. Charles Available 07/01/20 6-bedrooms 2 full baths close to campus! Available 2019/2020 - This very large 6-bedroom home offers a unique layout.
1742 W. Jackson
1742 West Jackson Street, Macomb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$700
Cozy 3 Bedroom Family House! - This small 3 bedroom house offers a very practical floor plan. Washer and dryer included right off the kitchen. A nice front deck, and a huge backyard to be used. (RLNE1854833)
425 N. Johnson #1
425 N Johnson St, Macomb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$700
3 Bedroom House on N. Johnson St! - Here we have a 3 bedroom house located on N. Johnson St.
521 N. Lafayette #1
521 N Lafayette St, Macomb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$750
UNIQUE Apartment on N. Lafayette St! - This apartment offers a very unique layout. These 3 bedrooms and living area are very spacious and offers room for an eat in kitchen as well.
707 W. Calhoun
707 West Calhoun Street, Macomb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$975
707 W. Calhoun Available 09/01/20 3 Bedroom House with updated kitchen & bathroom. - This house is recently renovated with a great layout! Offers a nice living area once you walk in the front door.
322 W. Calhoun #1
322 W Calhoun St, Macomb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$825
322 W. Calhoun #1 Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom house with hard wood floors. - (RLNE1854128)
306 N. Charles
306 North Charles Street, Macomb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$795
3 bedroom house. - (RLNE1854830)
433 W. Adams
433 West Adams Street, Macomb, IL
Huge 6-Bedroom 2 full baths! - This large 6-bedroom house is located in the heart of campus on the corner of Adams and Charles. It includes a very large living area, big bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.
809 W. Carroll
809 West Carroll Street, Macomb, IL
809 W. Carroll Available 10/01/20 This Place is the Real Deal! - Here we have the total package! This house offers a great living area and 4 awesome bedrooms. It also a very nice front and back deck! Located in a very nice neighborhood as well.
334 N. Charles
334 North Charles Street, Macomb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$975
3 Bedroom House on N. Charles! - Large living room. Full sized kitchen with washer/dryer . Three bedrooms located & 1 1/2 bathrooms! (RLNE1854860)
418 W. Chandler
418 West Chandler Street, Macomb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$930
You'll be sorry if you don't snag this 3 Bedroom DEAL! - This darling house has been recently renovated and remodeled. Fresh paint, full bathroom, and full kitchen remodel giving this house some serious modern flair.
432 W. Calhoun
432 West Calhoun Street, Macomb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
432 W. Calhoun Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom on Calhoun! - We just remodeled the living room, bathroom on main floor, and bathroom upstairs! This completely changed the house and looks amazing.