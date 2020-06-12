/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:28 AM
19 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Macomb, IL
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
405 1/2 N. Randolph
405 1/2 N Randolph St, Macomb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$650
2 bedroom apartment. - 2 bedroom apartment right next to the City Center Bus Station. Includes a large shared back yard & a brand new kitchen with a stackable washer & dryer & a large pantry. (RLNE2614877)
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
314 W. Calhoun
314 West Calhoun Street, Macomb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$800
314 W. Calhoun Available 07/01/20 Great 2 Bedroom on Calhoun! - This is a great 2 bedroom with new windows, kitchen, bathroom, and siding. Also offers A/C and washer/dryer! Give us a call at 309-836-6300 to schedule a time to come check it out.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
318 W. Calhoun
318 West Calhoun Street, Macomb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$675
2 Bedroom House on Calhoun! - (RLNE2242477)
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
521 N. Lafayette #2
521 North Lafayette Street, Macomb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$600
SPACIOUS 2 Bedroom Apartment! - Spacious 2 bedroom apartment with a balcony over looking Lafayette Street. Located near the downtown square, City Centre, & Amtrak station. (RLNE1854791)
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
800 E. Pierce
800 East Pierce Street, Macomb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$700
800 E. Pierce Available 07/01/20 MUST SEE 2-Bedroom Residential away from campus. - This is a great property for a residential tenant or a couple of students who would prefer to be away from campus.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1115 E. Jefferson
1115 East Jefferson Street, Macomb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$625
1115 E. Jefferson Available 07/01/20 Affordable 2 Bedroom! - This affordable 2 bedroom house offers a newly remodeled bathroom and bedroom. It has a great layout and a unique arched walkway into the kitchen.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
337 W. Adams Front
337 West Adams Street, Macomb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$600
2 Bedroom Apartment on Adams St! - This is a great apartment conveniently located on west Adams street. Has a new look with this awesome paint job. This layout offers 2 large bedrooms, efficient utilities and is within walking distance to campus.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1021 E. Jefferson
1021 East Jefferson Street, Macomb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$650
1021 E. Jefferson Available 09/01/20 Cozy 2 Bedroom on E. Jefferson! - This cozy 2 bedroom house is a great residential on the east side of town. It offers A/C, 1 car garage, and a big back yard! It has a recently remodeled bathroom.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
426 W. Calhoun
426 West Calhoun Street, Macomb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
EXQUISITE 2 Bedroom! - This house is exquisite. No other word to describe it. Hardwood floors throughout, washer/dryer in the basement, nice front patio, good sized yard, and a spacious living room. (RLNE1854743)
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
123 W. Adams
123 West Adams Street, Macomb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
MUST SEE 2-Bedroom! - This property has been completely remodeled from top to bottom! Includes brand new kitchen and bathroom, and a convenient laundry room off of the kitchen.
1 of 69
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
220 W. Pierce
220 West Pierce Street, Macomb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$795
COZY 3 Bedroom Apartment on W. Pierce St! - This cozy 2 bedroom right across the street from the GoWest pick-up/drop-off area. It also has a big backyard! (RLNE1854809)
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
901 E. Washington
901 East Washington Street, Macomb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$675
901 E. Washington Available 07/01/20 Lovely 2 Bedroom Residential! - This cozy home is in a lovely residential area. There is a separate laundry room in the basement. A small patio on the rear of the house.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
331 W. Wheeler
331 West Wheeler Street, Macomb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$700
331 W. Wheeler Available 07/01/20 2 bedroom close to campus. - (RLNE1854812)
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
315 W. Pierce
315 West Pierce Street, Macomb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
315 W. Pierce Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom House on Pierce! - This 2 bedroom apartment is close to campus and within walking space from downtown Macomb.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
425 W. Chandler
425 West Chandler Street, Macomb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$650
Tiny House Big Charm! - (RLNE1854781)
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
926 N. Charles #1
926 North Charles Street, Macomb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$550
Two Huge Bedrooms!!! - This two bedroom apartment is very close to Q lot. Bedrooms are both very decently sized. Call 309-836-6300 to schedule an appointment! (RLNE1854136)
1 of 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
522 W Orchard St
522 West Orchard Drive, Macomb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$720
522 W Orchard St Available 06/01/20 522 W Orchard St - This two bedroom home is located near Western Illinois University. This home offers two spacious bedrooms, washer & dryer and a nice back deck. Pets Are Welcome! (RLNE2242183)
1 of 4
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
700 N Campbell St
700 North Campbell Street, Macomb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$550
670 sqft
700 N Campbell St Available 06/01/20 700 N Campbell St - Located in a great location, our Campbell Street Duplexes are in a residential area, not far from downtown Macomb.
1 of 4
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
801 W Calhoun St
801 West Calhoun Street, Macomb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$600
870 sqft
801 W Calhoun St Available 06/01/20 801 W Calhoun St - This two bedroom home located on Calhoun St just 2 blocks from Western Illinois University includes a washer & dryer, front and back porches, and plenty of free off-street parking.