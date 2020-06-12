/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:28 AM
19 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Macomb, IL
427 N. Albert
427 North Albert Street, Macomb, IL
1 Bedroom
$480
427 N. Albert Available 07/01/20 MUST SEE 1-Bedroom Apartment with a great location! - This apartment is in great condition, and provides a very large living space! Call us today to set up a showing! (RLNE2614831)
325 S. Lafayette #2
325 South Lafayette Street, Macomb, IL
1 Bedroom
$600
325 S. Lafayette #2 Available 08/01/20 HUGE Remodeled 1 Bedroom! - This apartment includes the entire second floor just blocks south of the downtown square. It is completely renovated with TONS of storage space. Has many amenities.
221 W. Washington
221 West Washington Street, Macomb, IL
1 Bedroom
$695
Spacious 1 bedroom house. Utilities included! - (RLNE1854711)
410 N. Monroe North
410 North Monroe Street, Macomb, IL
1 Bedroom
$450
Cozy 1 Bedroom Apartment! - This 1 bedroom apartment is located on a great side of town. Very quiet neighborhood. Has a unique archway leading to throughout the house. Offers a great sized living room and kitchen. (RLNE1854705)
427 W. Adams #4
427 W Adams St, Macomb, IL
1 Bedroom
$450
Large 1 bedroom apartment. - (RLNE1854457)
631 1/2 N. Johnson
631 1/2 N Johnson St, Macomb, IL
1 Bedroom
$450
1 bedroom apartment close to campus! - (RLNE1854692)
429 N. Albert
429 North Albert Street, Macomb, IL
1 Bedroom
$480
GREAT 1 Bedroom Apartment! - This apartment is in great condition, and provides a very large living space! Call us today to set up a showing! (RLNE1854576)
220 1/2 W. Pierce
220 1/2 W Pierce St, Macomb, IL
1 Bedroom
$375
Studio Apartment on Pierce Street! - Small studio with a great outdoor deck. It is located just a few blocks away from campus, but has a GoWest bus stop right across the street. (RLNE1854707)
1002 W. Carroll #3
1002 West Carroll Street, Macomb, IL
1 Bedroom
$475
Adorable 1 Bedroom Apartment! - This 1 Bedroom apartment is right down the road from Sherman Hall and Dairy Queen! Best of both worlds. Come on in to check out this adorable 1 bedroom apartment! (RLNE1854579)
427 W. Adams #3
427 West Adams Street, Macomb, IL
1 Bedroom
$450
Spacious 1 Bedroom Apartment! - This spacious 1 bedroom apartment is located on Adams St with the GoWest bus stop nearly across the street. Great living room and bedroom. Also has a newly remodeled bathroom! (RLNE1854442)
631 N. Johnson
631 North Johnson Street, Macomb, IL
1 Bedroom
$450
Charming 1 Bedroom Apartment! - This charming 1 bedroom is located a few blocks from campus. Very close to 2 bus stops. Offers great sized rooms and a nice front awning. Give us a call at 309-836-6300 to schedule a time to check it out.
323 N. Ward
323 North Ward Street, Macomb, IL
1 Bedroom
$600
323 N. Ward Available 08/01/20 LARGE 1 Bedroom on N. Ward! - This is LARGE 1 bedroom house located on N. Ward is an awesome place! It offers a huge living room with a small sunroom/office area. Also offers a dining room coming off of the kitchen.
1718 W. Jackson #2
1718 West Jackson Street, Macomb, IL
1 Bedroom
$450
Affordable 1 Bedroom Apartment! - This apartment gives you the option to decide which of 2 rooms you want to be a living room or a bedroom. That's pretty neat! Also has a nice sized kitchen.
401 W. Adams Basement
401 W Adams St, Macomb, IL
1 Bedroom
$525
Newly Renovated 1 Bedroom on Adams St! - This is a spacious 1 bedroom apartment on Adams Street. It is in the back of the apartment complex and in the basement, so it is very private and quiet. Nice open kitchen to the living room.
219 S. Mechanic
219 South Mechanic Street, Macomb, IL
1 Bedroom
$495
219 S. Mechanic Available 09/01/20 Spacious Studio House! - Here we have a very spacious studio house. Great sized first room that you would have no problem sectioning off for a bedroom/living room feel. Has an amazing yard as well! (RLNE1854704)
425 N. Johnson #2
425 North Johnson Street, Macomb, IL
1 Bedroom
$475
425 N. Johnson #2 Available 09/01/20 Spacious studio apartment. - (RLNE1854656)
325 S. Lafayette #1
325 S Lafayette St, Macomb, IL
1 Bedroom
$625
325 S. Lafayette #1 Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 1-bedroom with so much character and charm! - This apartment is located just steps south of the downtown square in Macomb. It is full of original woodwork, character and French doors.
520 S. Johnson #A
520 South Johnson Street, Macomb, IL
1 Bedroom
$450
Great 1 Bedroom Apartment with newer kitchen & balcony. - This apartment offers a new kitchen with a nice sized living room. Also has a small front balcony from the living room. Great sized bedroom and very close to downtown Macomb! (RLNE1854694)
518 S. Johnson
518 S Johnson St, Macomb, IL
1 Bedroom
$525
518 S. Johnson Available 10/01/20 1 bedroom house in a residential neighborhood. Close to Spoon River College. - (RLNE1854693)