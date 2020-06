Amenities

Galena Square Shopping Center is expanding by 17%. The inline stores, adjacent to Los Aztecas are expanding by 3,470 SF. An Outlot building & drive thru is planned with expansion of 4,787 SF. The existing shopping center is 100% leased with Piggly Wiggly and eight (8) other Tenants. The shopping center is under new ownership. Retail stores are divisible to 1,000 SF. Lease rate is $15.00 per SF Net.