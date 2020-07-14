All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:04 PM

424 W. Diversey

424 W Diversey Pkwy · (224) 808-3442
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

424 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago, IL 60614
Lakeview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 27 days AGO

Studio

studio-1

$915

Studio · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

2bd/2b

$2,695

2 Bed · 2 Bath

3 Bedrooms

3bd/3b

$3,295

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 424 W. Diversey.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
internet access
Ah, the 50s a great era when Elvis was crooning and 424 W. Diversey was a booming hotel! Travel forward to today and this vintage Lincoln Park seven-story building has been wonderfully restored while still maintaining its vintage mystique.\n\nThese remarkable studios come complete with whitewashed hardwood floors, new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops (amazing city views are complimentary, of course). \n\nBeing blocks from both the lake and tons of activity on Clark and Diversey streets has all kinds of perks. Spend your weekends practicing your swing at the Diversey Driving Range, catching an indie flick at Landmark Theater and grabbing late-night empanadas from 5411. Nope, not too good to be true, we just can't help falling in love with this Chicago gem.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
fee: $250

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 424 W. Diversey have any available units?
424 W. Diversey offers studio floorplans starting at $915, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,695, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $3,295. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 424 W. Diversey have?
Some of 424 W. Diversey's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 424 W. Diversey currently offering any rent specials?
424 W. Diversey is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 W. Diversey pet-friendly?
Yes, 424 W. Diversey is pet friendly.
Does 424 W. Diversey offer parking?
No, 424 W. Diversey does not offer parking.
Does 424 W. Diversey have units with washers and dryers?
No, 424 W. Diversey does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 W. Diversey have a pool?
No, 424 W. Diversey does not have a pool.
Does 424 W. Diversey have accessible units?
No, 424 W. Diversey does not have accessible units.
Does 424 W. Diversey have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 424 W. Diversey has units with dishwashers.

