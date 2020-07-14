Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed elevator gym on-site laundry bike storage internet access

Ah, the 50s a great era when Elvis was crooning and 424 W. Diversey was a booming hotel! Travel forward to today and this vintage Lincoln Park seven-story building has been wonderfully restored while still maintaining its vintage mystique.



These remarkable studios come complete with whitewashed hardwood floors, new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops (amazing city views are complimentary, of course).



Being blocks from both the lake and tons of activity on Clark and Diversey streets has all kinds of perks. Spend your weekends practicing your swing at the Diversey Driving Range, catching an indie flick at Landmark Theater and grabbing late-night empanadas from 5411. Nope, not too good to be true, we just can't help falling in love with this Chicago gem.