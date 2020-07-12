Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:50 PM

13 Apartments for rent in Chatham, IL with parking

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Chatham
108 Eagle Ridge Drive - 1
108 Eagle Ridge Dr, Chatham, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
This absolutely gorgeous three bedroom two bath townhouse is everything you need and it's move in ready! Fenced in yard, front loading washer and dryer included in rent, attached one car garage, beautiful hardwood flooring, and stainless steel

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Chatham
403 S MAIN – D
403 S Main St, Chatham, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
900 sqft
Brand new remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment located in Chatham. w/d hookup Upper level unit with optional garage for extra $50 per month 6 UNIT MULTI FAMILY HOME

Last updated May 13 at 11:54am
1 Unit Available
Chatham
1916 Turtle Creek Drive
1916 Turtle Creek Drive, Chatham, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2150 sqft
Beautiful Ranch Style Home in The Willows Subdivision - Beautiful newer construction ranch style home located in The Willows subdivision. This home has granite countertops, cathedral ceiling in open living, kitchen, and dining room.

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Chatham
611 E MULBERRY
611 East Mulberry Street, Chatham, IL
2 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
2 BED WITH HUGE KIT AND HUGE GARAGE SINGLE FAMILY HOME
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Piper Glen
7014 Piper Glen Drive
7014 Piper Glen Drive, Springfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1660 sqft
Very nice 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex for rent that backs up to the golf course. It has a 2 car attached garage and back patio. Agent owned.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Trevi Gardens
Huntington Ridge Apartments
4001 Treviso Drive, Springfield, IL
1 Bedroom
$656
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$676
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1100 sqft
TOP 5 REASONS TO MAKE HUNTINGTON RIDGE YOUR HOME: #1. Located right off a major interstate and within the Chatham School District, we are close to shops, dining and Southwinds Park. #2.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2823 Cronin Dr
2823 Cronin Dr, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
3 bed, 2 bath West-side duplex - Property Id: 252682 Large 3 bed, 2 bath duplex located in a great neighborhood on the West side of Springfield.
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
13 Units Available
Spring Meadows
3117 Butler St, Springfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$705
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$905
1250 sqft
Spring Meadows Apartments in located in the historical town of Springfield, IL. Centrally located close to shopping, parks, and dining. Residents love the 84 unit community designed for families with children.
Verified

Last updated June 1 at 06:36pm
41 Units Available
Old Aristocracy Hill
Lincoln Tower Apartments
520 S 2nd St, Springfield, IL
1 Bedroom
$720
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1700 sqft
Lincoln Tower stands tall between the State Capitol Building and the Governor's Mansion.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1532 Maureen Ct.
1532 Maureen Court, Springfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1465 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Forrest Hills Subdivision - Property Id: 37217 Beautiful single family home in the west side subdivision of Forrest Hills. Centrally located, it is convenient to downtown, state offices, north end, and west side access.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Historic West Side
516 S Macarthur Blvd 1/2
516 South Macarthur Boulevard, Springfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms- 1 Bath duplex near Washington Park - Property Id: 250984 Fantastic Duplex for rent near one of the most sought after and exclusive neighborhood of Springfield, approximately a few minutes from major shopping centers, major employers,

Last updated October 12 at 10:28am
1 Unit Available
Harvard Park
2233 Yale Blvd
2233 Yale Blvd, Springfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
Available 10/15/19 2 Bedroom bungalow - Property Id: 99141 This is a great home with a fenced in backyard and garage for a single person, couple or small family. You can simply just rent this property or you can lease to own.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Historic West Side
823 West Monroe Street
823 West Monroe Street, Springfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
Clean & bright 2 bedroom, close to hospitals and downtown. Fully furnished, including all appliances, tableware and linens. Rent includes water and heat. private laundry in basement. 1 car garage space included. NO PETS - NO SMOKING
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Chatham, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Chatham apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

