Apartment List
/
IL
/
chatham
/
apartments with garage
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:15 PM

12 Apartments for rent in Chatham, IL with garages

Chatham apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Chatham
108 Eagle Ridge Drive - 1
108 Eagle Ridge Dr, Chatham, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
This absolutely gorgeous three bedroom two bath townhouse is everything you need and it's move in ready! Fenced in yard, front loading washer and dryer included in rent, attached one car garage, beautiful hardwood flooring, and stainless steel

1 of 1

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Chatham
403 S MAIN – D
403 S Main St, Chatham, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
900 sqft
Brand new remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment located in Chatham. w/d hookup Upper level unit with optional garage for extra $50 per month 6 UNIT MULTI FAMILY HOME

1 of 19

Last updated May 13 at 11:54 AM
1 Unit Available
Chatham
1916 Turtle Creek Drive
1916 Turtle Creek Drive, Chatham, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2150 sqft
Beautiful Ranch Style Home in The Willows Subdivision - Beautiful newer construction ranch style home located in The Willows subdivision. This home has granite countertops, cathedral ceiling in open living, kitchen, and dining room.

1 of 9

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Chatham
611 E MULBERRY
611 East Mulberry Street, Chatham, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
2 BED WITH HUGE KIT AND HUGE GARAGE SINGLE FAMILY HOME
Results within 1 mile of Chatham

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Piper Glen
7014 Piper Glen Drive
7014 Piper Glen Drive, Springfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1660 sqft
Very nice 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex for rent that backs up to the golf course. It has a 2 car attached garage and back patio. Agent owned.
Results within 5 miles of Chatham
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
2 Units Available
Trevi Gardens
Huntington Ridge Apartments
4001 Treviso Drive, Springfield, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$679
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1100 sqft
TOP 5 REASONS TO MAKE HUNTINGTON RIDGE YOUR HOME: #1. Located right off a major interstate and within the Chatham School District, we are close to shops, dining and Southwinds Park. #2.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
2823 Cronin Dr
2823 Cronin Dr, Springfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
3 bed, 2 bath West-side duplex - Property Id: 252682 Large 3 bed, 2 bath duplex located in a great neighborhood on the West side of Springfield.
Results within 10 miles of Chatham
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 1 at 06:36 PM
41 Units Available
Old Aristocracy Hill
Lincoln Tower Apartments
520 S 2nd St, Springfield, IL
1 Bedroom
$720
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1700 sqft
Lincoln Tower stands tall between the State Capitol Building and the Governor's Mansion.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1532 Maureen Ct.
1532 Maureen Court, Springfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1465 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Forrest Hills Subdivision - Property Id: 37217 Beautiful single family home in the west side subdivision of Forrest Hills. Centrally located, it is convenient to downtown, state offices, north end, and west side access.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Historic West Side
516 S Macarthur Blvd 1/2
516 South Macarthur Boulevard, Springfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms- 1 Bath duplex near Washington Park - Property Id: 250984 Fantastic Duplex for rent near one of the most sought after and exclusive neighborhood of Springfield, approximately a few minutes from major shopping centers, major employers,

1 of 1

Last updated October 12 at 10:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Harvard Park
2233 Yale Blvd
2233 Yale Blvd, Springfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
Available 10/15/19 2 Bedroom bungalow - Property Id: 99141 This is a great home with a fenced in backyard and garage for a single person, couple or small family. You can simply just rent this property or you can lease to own.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Historic West Side
823 West Monroe Street
823 West Monroe Street, Springfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
Clean & bright 2 bedroom, close to hospitals and downtown. Fully furnished, including all appliances, tableware and linens. Rent includes water and heat. private laundry in basement. 1 car garage space included. NO PETS - NO SMOKING
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Chatham, IL

Chatham apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Chatham 2 BedroomsChatham 3 Bedrooms
Chatham Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChatham Apartments with Parking
Chatham Dog Friendly ApartmentsChatham Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Springfield, IL
Decatur, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Illinois at Springfield