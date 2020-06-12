Apartment List
/
IA
/
postville
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:12 AM

1 Apartments for rent in Postville, IA

📍
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:06pm
4 Units Available
Pheasant Run Postville
525 Lilac Ln, Postville, IA
1 Bedroom
$465
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$585
792 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$730
1012 sqft
Pheasant Run is on the outskirts of ruaral Postville, bordered by corn fields on 2 sides, baseball and football fields on another side and residential homes on the other. The property is in a safe area, with playground and space for children to play.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Postville?
The average rent price for Postville rentals listed on Apartment List is $630.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Postville?
Some of the colleges located in the Postville area include Viterbo University, Western Technical College, and University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Postville?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Postville from include La Crosse.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

La Crosse, WI