Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

104 S Garfield Ave Available 07/01/20 4 Bedroom 1 Bath House - 4 bedroom 1 bath house. Visit yesara.com for a video tour and more information. Call 319-423-8000 ext 0 with questions. Permitted for 6 people.



Central air. 2 car insulated garage. Fenced in yard. Washer and dryer hook ups. All utilities are by the tenant.



Washer and dryer can be included for an additional $60 / month.



Animals will be considered for an initial $400 pet fee and an additional $50 / month.



(RLNE5412173)