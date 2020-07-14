Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system clubhouse 24hr gym pool tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly car wash area e-payments

Welcome to The Lakes Apartments, featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Columbus. Gorgeous manicured landscaping alongside three beautiful lakes, a botanical garden, nature trails, lighted tennis courts and picnic areas are just a few of the enjoyable activities that will make you feel like you've escaped from the world. Inside your apartment home youll find all the extras like garden tubs, walk-in closets, gourmet kitchens, monitored alarm systems and built-in computer desks. Contact us today to learn more about our floor plans and apartment community.