Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

The Lakes Apartments

4343 Warm Springs Rd · (205) 576-4744
Location

4343 Warm Springs Rd, Columbus, GA 31909

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1011 · Avail. Oct 6

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1010 sqft

Unit 2006 · Avail. Sep 17

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1181 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 517 · Avail. Aug 24

$875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1026 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 801 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1316 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Lakes Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
car wash area
e-payments
Welcome to The Lakes Apartments, featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Columbus. Gorgeous manicured landscaping alongside three beautiful lakes, a botanical garden, nature trails, lighted tennis courts and picnic areas are just a few of the enjoyable activities that will make you feel like you've escaped from the world. Inside your apartment home youll find all the extras like garden tubs, walk-in closets, gourmet kitchens, monitored alarm systems and built-in computer desks. Contact us today to learn more about our floor plans and apartment community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 for 1 pet, $800 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.
Storage Details: Storage unit $45/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Lakes Apartments have any available units?
The Lakes Apartments has 4 units available starting at $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbus, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does The Lakes Apartments have?
Some of The Lakes Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Lakes Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Lakes Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Lakes Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Lakes Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Lakes Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Lakes Apartments offers parking.
Does The Lakes Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Lakes Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Lakes Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Lakes Apartments has a pool.
Does The Lakes Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Lakes Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Lakes Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Lakes Apartments has units with dishwashers.
