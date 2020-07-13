All apartments in Tallahassee
Capital Ridge Apartments
Capital Ridge Apartments

3255 Capital Cir NE · (850) 608-0287
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3255 Capital Cir NE, Tallahassee, FL 32308

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0002C · Avail. Aug 20

$740

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 0004D · Avail. Aug 15

$820

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 0004F · Avail. Jul 24

$835

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Capital Ridge Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
package receiving
Capital Ridge Apartments in Tallahassee, offers quiet, single-story living close to I-10 and Thomasville Rd. on the Northside of Tallahassee. Our single-story, garden-style East Gate Tallahassee apartments feature private entrances and patios for your enjoyment. We offer Studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in Tallahassee near Zaxbys on Capital Circle.\n\nPerhaps even more important than the walls and windows that make up your apartment at Capital Ridge is the close proximity to everything that you want in order to live an active and satisfying life. We boast a convenient location close to fabulous shopping, local restaurants, highways, major Tallahassee employers, and easy access to public transportation. \n\nNot only are our East Gate Tallahassee apartments affordable, they are also pet friendly, meaning theres room for your entire family. Capital Ridge is a tennis balls throw from area parks and trails, which were sure your furry friend will enjoy. We welcome your pets with a pat on the head and a scratch behind the ear. For more information about our pet policy, please contact the leasing office today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7 months, 14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $45 Per applicant over the age of 18
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $200-$400 based on Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $0
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: No weight restrictions. No bully breeds of dogs ( Pit Bull, Rottweiler, etc
Parking Details: Off street parking.
Storage Details: In Unit Attic storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Capital Ridge Apartments have any available units?
Capital Ridge Apartments has 3 units available starting at $740 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does Capital Ridge Apartments have?
Some of Capital Ridge Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Capital Ridge Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Capital Ridge Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Capital Ridge Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Capital Ridge Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Capital Ridge Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Capital Ridge Apartments offers parking.
Does Capital Ridge Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Capital Ridge Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Capital Ridge Apartments have a pool?
No, Capital Ridge Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Capital Ridge Apartments have accessible units?
No, Capital Ridge Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Capital Ridge Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Capital Ridge Apartments has units with dishwashers.
