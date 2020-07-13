Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry 24hr laundry bbq/grill cc payments e-payments guest parking package receiving

Capital Ridge Apartments in Tallahassee, offers quiet, single-story living close to I-10 and Thomasville Rd. on the Northside of Tallahassee. Our single-story, garden-style East Gate Tallahassee apartments feature private entrances and patios for your enjoyment. We offer Studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in Tallahassee near Zaxbys on Capital Circle.



Perhaps even more important than the walls and windows that make up your apartment at Capital Ridge is the close proximity to everything that you want in order to live an active and satisfying life. We boast a convenient location close to fabulous shopping, local restaurants, highways, major Tallahassee employers, and easy access to public transportation.



Not only are our East Gate Tallahassee apartments affordable, they are also pet friendly, meaning theres room for your entire family. Capital Ridge is a tennis balls throw from area parks and trails, which were sure your furry friend will enjoy. We welcome your pets with a pat on the head and a scratch behind the ear. For more information about our pet policy, please contact the leasing office today.