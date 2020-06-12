/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:56 PM
128 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Stuart, FL
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated January 23 at 07:01am
Contact for Availability
Estates at Stuart
88 SE Hancock St, Stuart, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
Located just minutes from S Kanner Highway. Units include hardwood floors, in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Apartments are pet friendly and include pool table and volleyball court.
1 of 67
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
413 NW Canna Way
413 Northwest Canna Way, Stuart, FL
Large Executive Home 5/3/2 Corner lot East of US1 in prestigious THE PINES. Over 3100sqft. of LUXURY. Open Kitchen with Island. Large UPSCALE master bath. Formal Dining room & Breakfast area. Bright front room for office.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
720 SE Alamanda Way
720 Southeast Alamanda Way, Stuart, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1535 sqft
Fantastic home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a pool on a quiet cul-de-sac. Great location in Stuart close to the beaches and Downtown Stuart. Excellent schools within a short bicycle ride.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1252 SE Madison Avenue
1252 Southeast Madison Avenue, Stuart, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1676 sqft
Upgraded Pool home 10 minutes to the “open” beaches and minutes to downtown Stuart. Quiet and family friendly neighborhood close to restaurants and shopping. 3BR/2BA nicely furnished home with screened in pool and deck.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
2150 SE Edler - 1
2150 Southeast Edler Drive, Stuart, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1176 sqft
3/2 CONDO in Kingman Acres HOA Tenant Application fee Washer/dryer included 1 assigned parking spot No pets allowed Kingman Acres
1 of 9
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
2151 SE Edler Drive
2151 Southeast Edler Drive, Stuart, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1076 sqft
For Rent 3 bed / 2 bath in Stuart... This patio home is located in Kingman Acres, within walking distance of restaurants, coffee shops, a movie theater, medical offices and more.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1250 SE Parkview Place
1250 Southeast Parkview Place, Stuart, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Season, Short Term, or Annual Furnished or Unfurnished. Very Rare Spacious 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms Condominium in Stuart, Martin County Schools. Close to the Atlantic Ocean and the Beautiful Beaches of the Treasure Coast.
Results within 1 mile of Stuart
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Port Salerno
1 Unit Available
5029 SE Jack Avenue
5029 Southeast Jack Avenue, Port Salerno, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1831 sqft
Spacious 3 BR/2 BA/2 CG with tall ceilings, granite counter tops, walk-in closet, and large backyard located close to schools, shopping, restaurants, waterways, boat ramps, and golf courses. Unfurnished annual lease available June 1st.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3837 SW Sailfish Dr
3837 Southwest Sailfish Drive, Palm City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2485 sqft
Remodeled 3/2/2 Pool Home - Property Id: 112208 Furnished Remodeled 3/2 Pool Home. Granite counters, new kitchen and baths. Large fenced in yard. Sparkling outdoor pool.
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8 St Lucie Court
8 St Lucie Court, Sewall's Point, FL
Waterfront-Sewall's Point Beauty- 4 BR Pool Home - Come lease this beautiful Sewalls Point luxury and deep/wide waterfront home that sits on a half acre.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1750 SW Coxswain Place
1750 Southwest Coxswain Place, Palm City, FL
Ideally located at the meeting of 2 canals in Seagate Harbor gives this property expansive waterfront views. On a quiet cul-de-sac street with southeastern exposure ,the Pool area has a large deck for outdoor entertainiment.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
300-3 LAKE AVENUE
300-3 Lake Avenue, Jensen Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,515
1413 sqft
Find the perfect balance of sophistication and relaxation at Our community offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom residences with modern features and luxurious amenities.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
2095 NW Diamond Creek Way
2095 NW Diamond Creek Way, Martin County, FL
AVAILABLE 8/10/2020. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! Beautiful spacious 2015 Kolter built CBS home features 4 bedroom triple split plan and three full baths plus a den.
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
255 SW Walking Path
255 Southwest Walking Path, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2164 sqft
This beautiful Seasonal Rental is a 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Townhouse, located in a phenomenal sought after location and with recent growth in Stuart, this is a modest rental for this great, safe community, with great amenities.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
2874 NE Rosetree Drive
2874 Northeast Rosetree Drive, Jensen Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1854 sqft
3/2/2 Pool home. 2021 season available March and April @ $3500 per month.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
North River Shores
1 Unit Available
2104 NW 22nd Avenue
2104 Northwest 22nd Avenue, North River Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1388 sqft
This seasonal rental is a 2nd Floor two-story 3 Bedroom/3 Bath Condo in the gated community of the Estuary. One of the bedrooms is upstairs with loft & full bath.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
North River Shores
1 Unit Available
2175 Northwest Tilia Trail
2175 NW Tilia Trl, North River Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1587 sqft
Beautiful Key West style 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2-Car Garage villa is now available for rent. This professionally managed property is constructed of concrete block and includes hurricane impact glass on the windows.
1 of 51
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
2105 SW Mapp Road
2105 Southwest Mapp Road, Palm City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1313 sqft
Available May 1 2020 - monthly ($2,900.00) or annually ($2,600.00).
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
18 S River Road
18 South River Road, Sewall's Point, FL
Prestigious South Sewall's Point Location! Discover this Custom Built Home, Newly Remodeled and Updated in September 2019.Luxurious Master Retreat,3 additional Bedrooms & 2 Bathrooms Plus an Oversized 2.5 Car Garage.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3543 SE Fairway E
3543 Southeast Fairway East, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2007 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL …...NICELY FURNISHED TURNKEY 3 BR/2BA/2GAR GOLF COURSE HOME IN YACHT & COUNTRY CLUB. OVERLOOKING THE 5TH AND 18TH FAIRWAYS. VAULTED/CATHEDRAL CEILINGS IN LIVINGROOM AND SCREENED PORCH.
1 of 63
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3431 SE Clubhouse Place
3431 Southeast Clubhouse Place, Martin County, FL
Large home available for families or Couples can share property with 2 Main en suite bedrooms 4 bedroom home in YCC on Golf course in a gated and manned community. Located on a quiet cul d'sac in the rear of the complex.
Results within 5 miles of Stuart
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 06:41pm
1 Unit Available
Waterleaf Townhomes
1900 Southeast Hillmoor Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1182 sqft
Prime location on the waterfront close to shops and restaurants. Community has a business center, community playground, swimming pool and gym. Apartments are pet-friendly and feature open floor plans and fully-equipped kitchens.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
64 Units Available
Sonceto
2970 Sandhill Ridge Ct., Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,883
1369 sqft
Limited Time Special - Reduced Rental Rates and First Month Free PLUS App and Admin fee Reduced! Now scheduling hard-hat tours! Call or e-mail to schedule your personal hard-hat tour or virtual tour.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3740 NE Indian River Drive
3740 Northeast Indian River Drive, Jensen Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2420 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to live in Renar Riverplace! Fantastic penthouse condo, 2500 sqft., 3 bed, 3 bath, with excellent views of the Indian River.
Similar Pages
Stuart 1 BedroomsStuart 2 BedroomsStuart 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsStuart 3 BedroomsStuart Apartments with Balcony
Stuart Apartments with GarageStuart Apartments with GymStuart Apartments with Hardwood FloorsStuart Apartments with ParkingStuart Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLPalm Bay, FLPort St. Lucie, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLLake Worth, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FL
Palm Springs, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FLPalm Beach, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLJensen Beach, FLLake Park, FLJuno Beach, FLSebastian, FLLakewood Park, FLFlorida Ridge, FLVero Beach South, FL