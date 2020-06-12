Apartment List
/
FL
/
ocala
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:16 PM

28 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ocala, FL

Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
18 Units Available
The Estates At Heathbrook
4900 SW 46th Ct, Ocala, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1121 sqft
Spacious homes with nine-foot ceilings and gourmet kitchens. Tenants get access to a fitness center, swimming pool, and volleyball court. Pet friendly. Located off Route 200. Near numerous bars and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
47 Units Available
Steeples
2901 SW 41st St, Ocala, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,146
1046 sqft
Close to majestic Lake Weir and Silver Springs. Community features pool, sauna, tennis court, maintenance, laundry and gym. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
$
18 Units Available
Deerwood Village
1850 SE 18th Ave, Ocala, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1120 sqft
Modern living near it all. On-site amenities include a pool, business center and 24-hour gym. Dog park is available for this pet-friendly area. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Fireplaces included.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 11 at 05:55pm
2 Units Available
Cedarwood Apartments
1529 NE 39th Ave, Ocala, FL
2 Bedrooms
$740
Cedarwood in Ocala, FL offers homes featuring vinyl covered walls and wall-to-wall carpeting. We are located in a residential area close to major area roads, shopping and Silver Springs.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
7 Units Available
Carrington Lane
3001 SE Lake Weir Ave, Ocala, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
952 sqft
This charming community offers outstanding proximity to area schools and shopping. Apartments feature large kitchens, patios and balconies, and a washer and dryer in each home. Pool, dog park, and fitness center on-site.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
5 Units Available
Latigo 27
1601 SW 27th Ave, Ocala, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
960 sqft
One- and two- bedroom apartments with patios and walk-in closets. Community features a pool, gym, and clubhouse. Ocala and Ocala National Forest are within easy driving distance. I-75 connects you to the rest of Florida.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
1271 NE 1st St
1271 Northeast 1st Street, Ocala, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1 sqft
Send this listing to your phone for free! Msg: SMET To: THIS HOME IS LOCATED IN THE CITY LIMITS AND IS CLOSE TO EVERYTHING. 2BED/2BA WITH DEN OR OFFICE THAT COULD BE USED AS 3RD BEDROOM WITH CLOSET IN HALLWAY.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
24 NW 21 PL
24 Northwest 21st Place, Ocala, FL
2 Bedrooms
$700
525 sqft
Section 8 Only...Single story concrete block Fourplex. This unit has apex 525 Sq.ft. Spacious living room and Two separate bedrooms. Minutes from the I-75 expressway. Section 8 only.

1 of 62

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1101 SE 42nd ROAD
1101 Southeast 42nd Road, Ocala, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
2942 sqft
Enjoy the perfect home to entertain your family and friends! There is no other home like it! Double sided fireplace in formal living room and great room.
Results within 1 mile of Ocala

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
5399 NW 18th St
5399 Northwest 18th Street, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1085 sqft
*Seasonal/Short-Term* Fully furnished 2BR, 2BA, 2 car garage in beautiful Ocala Palms, gated, 55+ Community; features an 18 hole Golf Course, Indoor and Outdoor Pool, Tennis Courts, Clubhouse, On-site Restaurant.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
5276 NW 34 Street
5276 NW 34th St, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1315 sqft
2019 Aria Model, recently renovated, and fully furnished. All you need is your toothbrush! Minimal 6 months and 1 day rental.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
6012 Torry Pines, #447
6012 Torrey Pines Drive, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1008 sqft
*This home is located in a 55+ resort style leased land community* This home has nature at it's finest. While relaxing on your lanai, enjoy your new Florida lifestyle away from the hustle and bustle. One of our Platinum series home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
3893 NW 49TH COURT
3893 Northwest 49th Court, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1706 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED RESORT LIFESTYLE HOME AVAILABLE APRIL 1- FULLY FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM, WITH OFFICE/DEN AREA WITH EVERY COMFORT AND AMENITY YOU COULD IMAGINE.
Results within 5 miles of Ocala

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
6893 Easy St, #283
6893 Easy Street, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1008 sqft
*This home is located in a 55+ resort style leased land community* Newly refurbished with vinyl siding, new flooring, counters, appliances and blinds. Carport and shed attached. One of our Platinum series home.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
6895 Easy St, #239
6895 Easy Street, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1120 sqft
*This home is located in a 55+ resort style leased land community* Life is easy on Easy Street living. Relax in your beautiful lanai and enjoy the private location of this home.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1719 Indian Wells Ave, #1257
1719 Indian Wells Avenue, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1248 sqft
*This home is located in a 55+ resort style leased land community*. This captivating home is full of sunlight with lower set living area windows.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
11246 SW 78TH AVENUE
11246 Southwest 78th Avenue, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$750
672 sqft
2/1/1 in Palm Cay, 55+ community. Built in 1990, 672 living square footage, screened in patio, carpet & vinyl. Stove and refrigerator, electric heat and air. Septic tank. Amenities includes: Club House, pool, tennis and shuffleboard.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Silver Springs Shores
1 Unit Available
631 SILVER PASS
631 Silver Pass, Silver Springs Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1031 sqft
Totally remodeled condo. 1031 Sq ft. This unit has all new lighting, flooring, cabinets, interior paint, toilets and appliances. Complex has pool. Located in walking distance to Silver Spring Shores Community Center with pools and basketball court.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
8850 SW 97TH STREET
8850 Southwest 97th Street, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1541 sqft
Sought after Bostonian villa in On Top of the World fully furnished. Pack your clothes and move in. You won't be cramped in this villa with large closets, huge kitchen, lanai under separate AC and back patio to grill on.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
9529 SW 90TH STREET
9529 Southwest 90th Street, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1700 sqft
This free-standing home offers tons of living area to relax in - including a living room AND a family room, a formal dining room AND a breakfast nook, a roomy kitchen, an indoor laundry room, and 2 spacious bedrooms laid out in a split-bedroom floor

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
4402 NW 79TH TERRACE ROAD
4402 Northwest 79th Terrace Road, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1446 sqft
CONTEMPORARY LIVING IN THE PRESTIGIOUS COMMUNITY OF ASCOT HEATH. DECORATED TO PERFECTION, 2/2 PLUS DEN/OFFICE, LARGE LIVING/DINING AREA WITH SLIDING DOORS TO THE SCREENED LANAI. WALLED COURTYARD OFF THE SPACIOUS MASTER.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
6315 Lakewood DRIVE
6315 Lakewood Drive, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1056 sqft
Seasonal furnished mobile home located in Rolling Greens 55+ Community in Ocala, FL. This home has a 2/2 with carport and 1056 living sq ft. Great size, moon-shaped kitchen with lots of cabinets, table for six, and new laminate flooring.
Results within 10 miles of Ocala

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
9768 SW 95th LOOP
9768 Southwest 95th Loop, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1855 sqft
If you are looking for elegant, upscale living in a rental home THIS home is for you as it features upgrades galore & it's only a few years old.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
12536 SE 92ND TERRACE
12536 SE 92nd Terrace, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1150 sqft
Beautiful home for annual rental in the Spruce Creek Golf and Country Club, Tamarron neighborhood. Short distance to the ball field and fitness center. 1150 sqft, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car. Fresh paint, new flooring and all new appliances.

June 2020 Ocala Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Ocala Rent Report. Ocala rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Ocala rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Ocala Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Ocala Rent Report. Ocala rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Ocala rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Ocala rents increased over the past month

Ocala rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Ocala stand at $819 for a one-bedroom apartment and $994 for a two-bedroom. Ocala's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Ocala, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).

    Ocala rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Ocala has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Ocala is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Ocala's median two-bedroom rent of $994 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Ocala.
    • While rents in Ocala remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Ocala than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Ocala.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Ocala 2 BedroomsOcala 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOcala 3 BedroomsOcala Apartments with BalconyOcala Apartments with Garage
    Ocala Apartments with GymOcala Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOcala Apartments with ParkingOcala Apartments with PoolOcala Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Ocala Dog Friendly ApartmentsOcala Furnished ApartmentsOcala Luxury PlacesOcala Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Gainesville, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLPalm Coast, FLSpring Hill, FLApopka, FLLady Lake, FL
    DeLand, FLLeesburg, FLBrooksville, FLMount Dora, FLBrookridge, FLDeBary, FLMinneola, FLStarke, FL
    North Weeki Wachee, FLPine Ridge, FLThe Villages, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLEustis, FLHomosassa, FLInverness, FL

    Apartments Near Colleges

    College of Central FloridaLake-Sumter State College
    University of Florida
    Santa Fe College