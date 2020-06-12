/
2 bedroom apartments
167 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Gulfport, FL
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Gulfport
15 Units Available
Seaside Villas
3205 58th St South, Gulfport, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
787 sqft
Offering spacious 2-bedroom units, this complex offers beautiful amenities, including on-site parking, dishwashers, microwaves, refrigerators, newly renovated units and pet-friendly units for your entire fur family!
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gulfport
1 Unit Available
5313 26th Avenue S
5313 26th Avenue South, Gulfport, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
5313 26th Avenue S Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Annual Furnished Cottage Downtown Gulfport - This annual rental is located walking distance to downtown Gulfports popular Arts District, this charming 1920s cottage is tastefully furnished and
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gulfport
1 Unit Available
3026 58th St S. Unit A
3026 58th Street South, Gulfport, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
780 sqft
Top floor 2/1 Apartment close to DT gulfport - CALL AGENT DIRECTLY FOR SHOWINGS: 813-407-8990 360 VIDEO TOUR: https://app.immoviewer.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bayview
1 Unit Available
2824 Tifton Street S
2824 Tifton Street South, Gulfport, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1140 sqft
VACATION RENTAL - Eco Green Cottage - 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath home 30-day minimum stay Monthly: $3,500.00 + 12.5% tax, $500.00 deposit, $150.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Gulfport
1 Unit Available
5601 SHORE BOULEVARD S #2B
5601 Shore Boulevard, Gulfport, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
660 sqft
Fantastic Gulfport location! Water views and just a short walk to everything that the Gulfport Arts District has to offer: restaurants, shops, galleries, Gulfport Casino, waterfront park and more! This 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo has undergone a total
Results within 1 mile of Gulfport
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
6 Units Available
Bayside Villas
1824 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
945 sqft
Bayside Villas & Bayside Villas East, a luxury waterfront community in the heart of it all, offers so much more than a fantastic location. Each apartment includes the finest of details that are necessary to relax and enjoy your home.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
9 Units Available
Waters Pointe
1885 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
956 sqft
Located on Pasadena Avenue and right across from Pasadena Isle, this property has beautiful waterfront views. The amenities add to this luxury with a fire pit, pool and gym. Units have stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Childs Park
1 Unit Available
4424 9TH AVE S UNIT B
4424 9th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
775 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home - ST PETERSBURG, VINSETTA PARK - Newly Remodled 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home Located in ST PETERSBURG, VINSETTA PARK, Just of 49TH Street South, Vinyl Flooring throughout home, White Shaker Cabinets, with Black Appliances in Kitchen,
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1328 S. Pasadena Ave. #207
1328 Pasadena Ave S, South Pasadena, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1025 sqft
1328 S. Pasadena Ave. #207 Available 08/01/20 2/2 Furnished Condo in Pasadena Cove. Near beach. Nice amenities! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020 - Furnished Condo. 2nd floor, elevator building in gated community.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
7645 Sun Island Dr S
7645 Sun Island Drive South, South Pasadena, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1245 sqft
Call George Fly at 727-258-1880 for more information. Bay Island 55+, gated community, larger 2/2, waterfront condo. Completely furnished with every amenity. Wide open water views from living room, balcony, and master bedroom.
Last updated June 12 at 02:46pm
Childs Park
1 Unit Available
1831 40th Street South
1831 40th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
754 sqft
***Available Now*** Sweet 2BA 1BA home is move-in ready and has great curb appeal with covered window and door entrance awnings, and a fenced yard. Enjoy a cozy eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar and is open to the gorgeous and large living room.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
880 LA PLAZA AVENUE S
880 La Plaza Avenue South, Bear Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
560 sqft
Beautiful newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home in quaint St Petersburg neighborhood. House features new tile throughout, new paint & granite countertops in the kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
4717 DOLPHIN CAY LANE S
4717 Dolphin Cay Lane, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1510 sqft
ANNUAL UNFURNISHED RENTAL.
Last updated June 12 at 02:40pm
Childs Park
1 Unit Available
4250 13th Avenue South
4250 13th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
768 sqft
Welcome to St Petersburg, Fl , Beautiful home 2 bed 1 bath. -Pets allowed, maximum 2, no aggressive breeds. -Tenant pays all utilities and in charge of lawn. -Close to 275, shopping and many amenities. -Recently remodeled, fresh paint and new roof.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
6741 HIBISCUS AVENUE S
6741 Hibiscus Avenue South, Bear Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
724 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom/1 bath to call home! Has a 1 car carport, a fenced back yard & close to shopping, restaurants and transit. Washer & dryer are included, tenant responsible for lawn care and all utilities. Tenants must pass a background check.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
5633 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S
5633 La Puerta Del Sol Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1082 sqft
Looking for a great waterfront rental? Located in the highly desirable community of La Puerta del Sol, this 2 bedroom 2 bath condo offers a bright open floor plan with stunning views of Boca Ciega Bay.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Bayview
1 Unit Available
3595 41ST LANE S
3595 41st Way South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1280 sqft
2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH TOWNHOUSE. Bermuda Bay Beach says it all in it's name. A gated community located on the southeast corner of Boca Ciega Bay, this condominium complex offers the full beauty of Florida living.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Bayway Isles
1 Unit Available
4790 BRITTANY DRIVE S
4790 Brittany Drive South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1215 sqft
Welcome to paradise! This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, unfurnished annual rental will be avail able in April. This is a rare find in this very desirable community that offers a 1 car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Bayway Isles
1 Unit Available
4900 BRITTANY DRIVE
4900 Brittany Drive South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1110 sqft
Unfurnished 4th Floor Condo at Point Brittany with Spectacular Views. This unFurnished 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in a Resort-Style Setting Is The Perfect Place to Relax on Vacations or to Live Year-Round Or As a Rental.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Broadwater
1 Unit Available
3810 37TH STREET S
3810 37th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1075 sqft
Annual rental in a popular 55+ community. Beautiful, fully furnished condo. This unit is move in ready. Washer and Dryer in unit. Screened in balcony overlooking the beautifully maintained grounds.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
5724 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD
5724 La Puerta Del Sol Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
960 sqft
Great find, great location for this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, unfurnished annual rental. You can watch the golfers enjoying the beautiful Isla Golf Coarse, right from your second floor porch.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
6082 S 2ND AVENUE S
6082 2nd Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1000 sqft
QUANT POOL HOME. Beautifully furnished 2 bedroom 1 bath home for lease. This home is available for Seasonal or Long Term Rental. Move in ready. Large fenced back yard with pool and decks ready for entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Gulfport
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Downtown St. Petersburg
48 Units Available
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,409
1243 sqft
Located in downtown St. Petersburg, these homes feature stainless steel appliances in kitchens, walk-in closets, and private patios. Community amenities include a rooftop infinity pool, a coffee lounge, and co-working space.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
51 Units Available
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1068 sqft
Conveniently located in between the Grand Central District and the Edge District, Artistry is surrounded by the neighborhoods best local eateries, shopping and entertainment.
