Millsboro, DE
147 BOBBY'S BRANCH ROAD
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

147 BOBBY'S BRANCH ROAD
147 Bobbys Branch Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
147 Bobbys Branch Road, Millsboro, DE 19966
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 147 BOBBY'S BRANCH ROAD have any available units?
147 BOBBY'S BRANCH ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Millsboro, DE
.
Is 147 BOBBY'S BRANCH ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
147 BOBBY'S BRANCH ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 147 BOBBY'S BRANCH ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 147 BOBBY'S BRANCH ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Millsboro
.
Does 147 BOBBY'S BRANCH ROAD offer parking?
No, 147 BOBBY'S BRANCH ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 147 BOBBY'S BRANCH ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 147 BOBBY'S BRANCH ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 147 BOBBY'S BRANCH ROAD have a pool?
No, 147 BOBBY'S BRANCH ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 147 BOBBY'S BRANCH ROAD have accessible units?
No, 147 BOBBY'S BRANCH ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 147 BOBBY'S BRANCH ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 147 BOBBY'S BRANCH ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 147 BOBBY'S BRANCH ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 147 BOBBY'S BRANCH ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
