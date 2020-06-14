Apartment List
/
CT
/
danbury
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:10 PM

27 Apartments for rent in Danbury, CT with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Danbury renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
7 Units Available
Mayfair Square
71 Mayfair Square Road, Danbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
2106 sqft
Modern townhome apartments feature a resort-style pool, a gym, and an Internet cafe. Within the apartments are hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, walk-in closets, and private entries. Near I-84 and Danbury Fair Mall.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
5 Units Available
Willow Grove
101 Avalon Lake Rd, Danbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,890
1095 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1330 sqft
Spacious, modern units in a community with pool and full-service gym. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and private patios. Close to several excellent dining options, including Della Francesca and Molly Darcy's Irish Pub.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
17 Mountainville Rd
17 Mountainville Road, Danbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1589 sqft
Lease Rent to own Program details on web site www.Honeyofahome.com If you qualify would LOVE to work with you Cape Cod Style Home Sited on 1.84 Acres.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
66 Stetson Place
66 Stetson Place, Danbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1452 sqft
Desirable 2 Bedroom Townhouse in the Stetson Place community. The tiled spacious foyer welcomes you into this like-new townhouse. The modern floor plan is open and airy.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
53 Lawrence Avenue
53 Lawrence Ave, Danbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2248 sqft
MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ENTER LISTING!!! Please see additional showing instructions on listing. Wonderful Timber Oak Complex conveniently located near shopping, schools, 84. Condo will be professionally cleaned throughout.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
10 Moorland Drive
10 Moorland Drive, Danbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2040 sqft
Brand New 3 Bedroom Townhome in Rivington. Open Floor Concept. Custom Kitchen with Upgrades Includes Granite Counters.Sliders to private Patio. Beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout Main Level. Spacious UL Master Bedroom w/Full Bath.
Results within 1 mile of Danbury

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
619 Danbury Road
619 Danbury Road, Fairfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1168 sqft
Stunning, GROUND LEVEL, beautifully appointed 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment with all the comforts of home! Kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances and wood cabinetry in a warm coffee colored finish.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
23 Hudson Street
23 Hudson Street, Bethel, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1383 sqft
Wonderful quaint desired complex in Bethel in private setting - within minutes to main routes. Fabulous 3 level townhouse boasts privacy with it's own patio facing woods & stream at far end of complex.
Results within 5 miles of Danbury

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
704 Village Drive
704 Village Drive, Putnam County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1303 sqft
Totally renovated 2 bdrm, 2 bath condo. Tile and hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen has glass backsplash & stainless steel appliances. Freshly painted. Enjoy quiet and privacy. Just move in! No pets. Minimum credit score of 700 required.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
129 New Road
129 New Road, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$4,600
3796 sqft
Captivating 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 3,800 sq ft colonial in one of Ridgefield's best locations -- only moments away from Route 7! Come and see this impeccable home with hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
8 Oak Branch Drive
8 Oak Lane, Fairfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1754 sqft
This is the stylish townhouse you have been waiting for! Light and breezy, with an open floor plan - perfect for entertaining, or just easy living.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
63 Canterbury Lane
63 Canterbury Lane, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
4612 sqft
Stunning Victorian Farmhouse. This absolutely beautiful home is situated on 3 acres of land, within a short walk of horse boarding facility. Gourmet kitchen, with exceptional quality and detailing throughout. Nine foot ceilings.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
67 Olcott Way
67 Olcott Way, Ridgefield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,700
920 sqft
Recently renovated main level one bedroom condominium with washer dryer in the unit. New hardwood flooring throughout, new windows and sliding glass door leading to private patio. Remodeled kitchen with butcher block counters and farmhouse sink.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
25 Dairy Farm Drive
25 Dairy Farm Drive, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2498 sqft
Great location only minutes to both Exit 8 and Exit 9, I-84, and near Costco, Home Depot, Lowes, Target and Walmart stores. Wonderful 4BR home with an additional Study/exercise Rm. Attached 2 car garage on a cul-de-sac.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
22 Ashbee Lane
22 Ashbee Lane, Fairfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$4,450
4368 sqft
INCREDIBLE Opportunity to Break Away and Rent this Stunning Colonial which is Resting on a Manicured, Level Lot Surrounded by Leafy Trees, Beautiful Gardens and Stone Walls.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
23 Barry Avenue
23 Barry Avenue, Ridgefield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
950 sqft
JUST STEPS FROM THE VILLAGE and completely renovated in 2019!! 2 BR apartment, 2nd floor in 2 family house with separate entrance, private parking, large, light-filled rooms, new kitchen with stainless appliances, breakfast-bar, and beautiful

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
10 Outpost Lane
10 Outpost Lane, Fairfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1385 sqft
HEAT & HOT WATER ARE INCLUDED.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
13 Outpost Lane
13 Outpost Lane, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,725
925 sqft
Completely renovated with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and new wood floor throughout. Fox Hill condominium is located minutes to schools, shopping recreation center and down town.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
53 Lawson Lane
53 Lawson Lane, Ridgefield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1148 sqft
Available June 1, furnished / unfurnished. Main level, two bedroom open concept space has been meticulously updated throughout. Fabulous bath with whirlpool tub, radiant heated floors, and separate walk in shower.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
33 Lawson Lane
33 Lawson Lane, Ridgefield, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,200
1253 sqft
BEST IN CLASS: Don't miss the opportunity to lease this completely remodeled, light and bright main level condo with finished walkout basement.

1 of 8

Last updated February 20 at 09:50pm
1 Unit Available
16 Riverview Court
16 Riverview Ct, Fairfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1386 sqft
Price Reduced!! Come see this updated and spacious condo right in Brookfield's Town Center! Just minutes from I-84, Rte. 7, and Rte. 25 for a convenient commute in any direction.

1 of 6

Last updated July 24 at 10:21pm
1 Unit Available
36 Pond Road
36 Pond Road, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
4020 sqft
Fantasies of a perfect property in Connecticut conjure up images of classic Colonial architecture and sprawling emerald lawns adorned with fragrant gardens.
Results within 10 miles of Danbury
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
3 Units Available
Avalon Wilton on River Road
25 River Rd, Wilton Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,574
1468 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,807
1796 sqft
Prime location in Fairfield County close to Merritt Parkway, I-95, and Metro North for easy commuting. Apartments feature new renovations, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. Sparkling swimming pool and 24-hour maintenance.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
120 Old Route 55
120 East Main Street, Pawling, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,600
2000 sqft
WONDERFUL PAWLING GETAWAY AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. Escape in time for summer to this charming home with almost 10 acres on a quiet road.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Danbury, CT

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Danbury renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Danbury 1 BedroomsDanbury 2 BedroomsDanbury 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDanbury 3 BedroomsDanbury Apartments with Balcony
Danbury Apartments with GarageDanbury Apartments with GymDanbury Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDanbury Apartments with ParkingDanbury Apartments with Pool
Danbury Apartments with Washer-DryerDanbury Cheap PlacesDanbury Dog Friendly ApartmentsDanbury Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bronx, NYNew Haven, CTStamford, CTYonkers, NYMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYWaterbury, CT
White Plains, NYWest Haven, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTGlen Cove, NYGreenwich, CTTrumbull, CTHuntington Station, NY
Poughkeepsie, NYNaugatuck, CTPort Chester, NYOssining, NYDarien, CTMamaroneck, NYElmsford, NYTarrytown, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Western Connecticut State UniversityAlbertus Magnus College
University of New HavenNorwalk Community College
Yale University