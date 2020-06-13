58 Apartments for rent in Danbury, CT with balcony

Apartment List
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Hillcroft Village
10 Clapboard Ridge Rd, Danbury, CT
Studio
$1,430
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,447
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1125 sqft
Just a short drive from Ridgewood Country Club and North Street Shopping Center, this beautiful community offers a fitness center, clubroom and swimming pool. Apartment features include in-unit laundry, large closets and patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
5 Units Available
Willow Grove
101 Avalon Lake Rd, Danbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,890
1095 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1330 sqft
Spacious, modern units in a community with pool and full-service gym. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and private patios. Close to several excellent dining options, including Della Francesca and Molly Darcy's Irish Pub.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
36 Units Available
1 Kennedy Flats
1 Kennedy Ave, Danbury, CT
Studio
$1,478
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,972
1118 sqft
This property offers clean and modern apartments with in-unit laundry facilities and energy-efficient appliances. Situated in an ideal location for both shopping and dining. On-site facilities include a gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
$
21 Units Available
The Point at Still River
2 Mountainview Ter, Danbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,580
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1396 sqft
Bay windows, gourmet kitchens and patios are included with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments situated along the Still River and within walking distance to historic Main Street.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
17 Mountainville Rd
17 Mountainville Road, Danbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1589 sqft
Lease Rent to own Program details on web site www.Honeyofahome.com If you qualify would LOVE to work with you Cape Cod Style Home Sited on 1.84 Acres.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
66 Stetson Place
66 Stetson Place, Danbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1452 sqft
Desirable 2 Bedroom Townhouse in the Stetson Place community. The tiled spacious foyer welcomes you into this like-new townhouse. The modern floor plan is open and airy.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
53 Lawrence Avenue
53 Lawrence Ave, Danbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2248 sqft
MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ENTER LISTING!!! Please see additional showing instructions on listing. Wonderful Timber Oak Complex conveniently located near shopping, schools, 84. Condo will be professionally cleaned throughout.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
86 Warrington Round
86 Warrington Round, Danbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1707 sqft
Gorgeous newer unit in sought-after "Rivington" by Toll Brothers. No pets, no smokers, subject to satisfactory credit check and references, many upgrades and beautiful finishes.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
10 Moorland Drive
10 Moorland Drive, Danbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2040 sqft
Brand New 3 Bedroom Townhome in Rivington. Open Floor Concept. Custom Kitchen with Upgrades Includes Granite Counters.Sliders to private Patio. Beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout Main Level. Spacious UL Master Bedroom w/Full Bath.
Results within 1 mile of Danbury

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Plumtree Heights
60 Nature View Trail, Bethel, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1300 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED!! Walking distance to downtown, train station, & school park. Master bedrm. his & hers closets, pull down storage, full bath, & lrg. skylt. 2nd bedrm. offers double closets. both have cathedral ceilings. Lrg. hallway closet.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
19 Candlewood Acres Road
19 Candlewood Acres Road, Fairfield County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2208 sqft
~Elegant & Inviting~Perfect Escape from the City~Recently Renovated by Renowned Interior Designer~Beautiful home offering many options to entertain~ Desirable Candlewood Acres Lake Community has private beach & docks available~ EAT in Kitchen

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
619 Danbury Road
619 Danbury Road, Fairfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1168 sqft
Stunning, GROUND LEVEL, beautifully appointed 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment with all the comforts of home! Kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances and wood cabinetry in a warm coffee colored finish.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
23 Hudson Street
23 Hudson Street, Bethel, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1383 sqft
Wonderful quaint desired complex in Bethel in private setting - within minutes to main routes. Fabulous 3 level townhouse boasts privacy with it's own patio facing woods & stream at far end of complex.
Results within 5 miles of Danbury

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
1104 Greystone Lane
1104 Greystone Lane, Putnam County, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
1200 sqft
Beautiful, furnished townhouse in Fieldstone Pond. Nothing to do but move right in. Bright Living Rm with gas fireplace, Dining Rm with sliding glass door to Deck. Kitchen with Granite counters. Bedroom with walk-in california closet.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
150 June Road
150 June Road, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
837 sqft
Charming Cottage on estate beautifully maintained. 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath.Renovated Kitchen & Bath. Foam insulation. Central Air. Beautifully landscaped .Patio. Washer/Dryer. Tenant pays utilities, owner pays plow and landscape. 1 Car Garage.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
14 Kendall Drive
14 Kendall Drive, Putnam Lake, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
Beautifully renovated single family home with Putnam Lake rights just 1 block away. Enjoy this rental home that provides new laminate flooring with some warmly carpeted flooring as seen in pictures.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
30 Peaceable St
30 Peaceable Street, Georgetown, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1855 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Half of a house for rent - Property Id: 299521 Property includes a two car garage, deck with a hot tub, barn, lawn, common space (kitchen, living room, bathroom ) finished room in basement, plus basement space, next to

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
26 Arrowhead Place
26 Arrowhead Place, Ridgefield, CT
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
3855 sqft
WALKTO EVERYTHING THE VILLAGE HAS TO OFFER - 5-star restaurants, boutique shopping, fitness studios, Ballard Park, Prospector Theater, Ridgefield Playhouse & more! Incredible opportunity to rent this beautifully FURNISHED home in a fabulous cul de

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
224 Ridgebury Road
224 Ridgebury Road, Fairfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
3548 sqft
Charming Farmhouse on 7.46 acres with magnificent views and sunsets overlooking miles.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
8 Oak Branch Drive
8 Oak Lane, Fairfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1754 sqft
This is the stylish townhouse you have been waiting for! Light and breezy, with an open floor plan - perfect for entertaining, or just easy living.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
65 Woodlawn Drive
65 Woodlawn Drive, Ridgefield, CT
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3780 sqft
Dream Rental! Located at the end of a quiet culdesac close to town, this gorgeous 4 BR expanded Cape is fantastic! Prepare to be amazed by the gorgeous open kitchen dining area that leads into the family room with fireplace.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
10 Sugar Maple Lane
10 Sugar Maple Ln, Fairfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1074 sqft
Fox Hill. Updated in 2010. Excellent condition. Fully repainted in 2012. Bedrooms repainted in 2016. Heat included in the rent. Washer/Dryer in unit. Very private, western facing deck. Quiet, shaded location.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
83 South Street
83 South Street, Bethel, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1001 sqft
As you can see, this is a work in progress! Everything will be new! Landlord is working on freshly painting this lovely 2 bedroom downtown apartment. A new kitchen is in the process of being installed and a new bathroom is complete.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
59 Prospect Street
59 Prospect Street, Ridgefield, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1867 sqft
Move right into this absolutely beautiful and pristine unit in sought after Wisteria Gardens in downtown Ridgefield.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Danbury, CT

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Danbury renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

