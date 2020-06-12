33 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Danbury, CT

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
$
22 Units Available
The Point at Still River
2 Mountainview Ter, Danbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1396 sqft
Bay windows, gourmet kitchens and patios are included with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments situated along the Still River and within walking distance to historic Main Street.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
36 Units Available
1 Kennedy Flats
1 Kennedy Ave, Danbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,969
1906 sqft
This property offers clean and modern apartments with in-unit laundry facilities and energy-efficient appliances. Situated in an ideal location for both shopping and dining. On-site facilities include a gym, pool and clubhouse.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
17 Mountainville Rd
17 Mountainville Road, Danbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1589 sqft
Lease Rent to own Program details on web site www.Honeyofahome.com If you qualify would LOVE to work with you Cape Cod Style Home Sited on 1.84 Acres.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
68 Grand Street
68 Grand Street, Danbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1296 sqft
3 bedroom close to center of town with gas heat and 2 parking spaces good credit and references owner lives on 2nd floor.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
53 Lawrence Avenue
53 Lawrence Ave, Danbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2248 sqft
MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ENTER LISTING!!! Please see additional showing instructions on listing. Wonderful Timber Oak Complex conveniently located near shopping, schools, 84. Condo will be professionally cleaned throughout.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
86 Warrington Round
86 Warrington Round, Danbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1707 sqft
Gorgeous newer unit in sought-after "Rivington" by Toll Brothers. No pets, no smokers, subject to satisfactory credit check and references, many upgrades and beautiful finishes.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
10 Moorland Drive
10 Moorland Drive, Danbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2040 sqft
Brand New 3 Bedroom Townhome in Rivington. Open Floor Concept. Custom Kitchen with Upgrades Includes Granite Counters.Sliders to private Patio. Beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout Main Level. Spacious UL Master Bedroom w/Full Bath.
Results within 1 mile of Danbury

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
19 Candlewood Acres Road
19 Candlewood Acres Road, Fairfield County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2208 sqft
~Elegant & Inviting~Perfect Escape from the City~Recently Renovated by Renowned Interior Designer~Beautiful home offering many options to entertain~ Desirable Candlewood Acres Lake Community has private beach & docks available~ EAT in Kitchen
Results within 5 miles of Danbury

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
30 Peaceable St
30 Peaceable Street, Georgetown, CT
Available 07/01/20 Half of a house for rent - Property Id: 299521 Property includes a two car garage, deck with a hot tub, barn, lawn, common space (kitchen, living room, bathroom ) finished room in basement, plus basement space, next to

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
53 Friendly Road
53 Friendly Road, Putnam County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1848 sqft
Move in Ready !!! Also For Sale.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
168 Finch Road
168 Finch Rd, Westchester County, NY
Amazing property and location on North Salem trail system.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
14 Kendall Drive
14 Kendall Drive, Putnam Lake, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
Beautifully renovated single family home with Putnam Lake rights just 1 block away. Enjoy this rental home that provides new laminate flooring with some warmly carpeted flooring as seen in pictures.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
150 June Road
150 June Road, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
837 sqft
Charming Cottage on estate beautifully maintained. 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath.Renovated Kitchen & Bath. Foam insulation. Central Air. Beautifully landscaped .Patio. Washer/Dryer. Tenant pays utilities, owner pays plow and landscape. 1 Car Garage.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
26 Arrowhead Place
26 Arrowhead Place, Ridgefield, CT
WALKTO EVERYTHING THE VILLAGE HAS TO OFFER - 5-star restaurants, boutique shopping, fitness studios, Ballard Park, Prospector Theater, Ridgefield Playhouse & more! Incredible opportunity to rent this beautifully FURNISHED home in a fabulous cul de

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
224 Ridgebury Road
224 Ridgebury Road, Fairfield County, CT
Charming Farmhouse on 7.46 acres with magnificent views and sunsets overlooking miles.

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
65 Woodlawn Drive
65 Woodlawn Drive, Ridgefield, CT
Dream Rental! Located at the end of a quiet culdesac close to town, this gorgeous 4 BR expanded Cape is fantastic! Prepare to be amazed by the gorgeous open kitchen dining area that leads into the family room with fireplace.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
59 Prospect Street
59 Prospect Street, Ridgefield, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1867 sqft
Move right into this absolutely beautiful and pristine unit in sought after Wisteria Gardens in downtown Ridgefield.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
63 Canterbury Lane
63 Canterbury Lane, Fairfield County, CT
Stunning Victorian Farmhouse. This absolutely beautiful home is situated on 3 acres of land, within a short walk of horse boarding facility. Gourmet kitchen, with exceptional quality and detailing throughout. Nine foot ceilings.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
25 Dairy Farm Drive
25 Dairy Farm Drive, Fairfield County, CT
Great location only minutes to both Exit 8 and Exit 9, I-84, and near Costco, Home Depot, Lowes, Target and Walmart stores. Wonderful 4BR home with an additional Study/exercise Rm. Attached 2 car garage on a cul-de-sac.

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
22 Ashbee Lane
22 Ashbee Lane, Fairfield County, CT
INCREDIBLE Opportunity to Break Away and Rent this Stunning Colonial which is Resting on a Manicured, Level Lot Surrounded by Leafy Trees, Beautiful Gardens and Stone Walls.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
8 Edelweiss Lane
8 Edelweiss Ln, Fairfield County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1494 sqft
Rare, nearly 1500 square foot, 3 bedroom upper unit in one of the best locations in the entire complex. Open and wooded views from many interior windows.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
208 Carmen Hill Road
208 Carmen Hill Road, Litchfield County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1512 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath with an attached 1 Car Garage near Candlewood Lake, stores, restaurants and I84! Great location for commuting! This updated Ranch has hardwood throughout and is very efficient with gas heat, stove, instant hot water

1 of 6

Last updated July 24 at 10:21pm
1 Unit Available
36 Pond Road
36 Pond Road, Fairfield County, CT
Fantasies of a perfect property in Connecticut conjure up images of classic Colonial architecture and sprawling emerald lawns adorned with fragrant gardens.
Results within 10 miles of Danbury
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
5 Units Available
Avalon Wilton on River Road
25 River Rd, Wilton Center, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,806
1796 sqft
Prime location in Fairfield County close to Merritt Parkway, I-95, and Metro North for easy commuting. Apartments feature new renovations, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. Sparkling swimming pool and 24-hour maintenance.

June 2020 Danbury Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Danbury Rent Report. Danbury rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Danbury rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Danbury rents increased significantly over the past month

Danbury rents have increased 0.4% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 2.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Danbury stand at $1,208 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,525 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Danbury's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Connecticut

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Danbury, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Connecticut, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Stamford is the most expensive of all Connecticut's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,944; of the 10 largest cities in Connecticut that we have data for, Meriden, Norwalk, and Hartford, where two-bedrooms go for $1,080, $1,739, and $1,035, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.0%, -0.4%, and -0.3%).
    • Danbury, Stratford, and New Britain have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.5%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Danbury

    As rents have increased moderately in Danbury, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Danbury is less affordable for renters.

    • Danbury's median two-bedroom rent of $1,525 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.2% increase in Danbury.
    • While Danbury's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Danbury than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Danbury is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

