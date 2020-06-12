Apartment List
/
CT
/
danbury
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:24 AM

20 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Danbury, CT

Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
16 Units Available
Hillcroft Village
10 Clapboard Ridge Rd, Danbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1125 sqft
Just a short drive from Ridgewood Country Club and North Street Shopping Center, this beautiful community offers a fitness center, clubroom and swimming pool. Apartment features include in-unit laundry, large closets and patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
22 Units Available
The Point at Still River
2 Mountainview Ter, Danbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1215 sqft
Bay windows, gourmet kitchens and patios are included with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments situated along the Still River and within walking distance to historic Main Street.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
36 Units Available
1 Kennedy Flats
1 Kennedy Ave, Danbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,972
1118 sqft
This property offers clean and modern apartments with in-unit laundry facilities and energy-efficient appliances. Situated in an ideal location for both shopping and dining. On-site facilities include a gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 06:23am
5 Units Available
Mayfair Square
71 Mayfair Square Road, Danbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
2106 sqft
Modern townhome apartments feature a resort-style pool, a gym, and an Internet cafe. Within the apartments are hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, walk-in closets, and private entries. Near I-84 and Danbury Fair Mall.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
135 Lake Place South
135 Lake Pl S, Danbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1410 sqft
Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath 1400 sq. ft. Townhouse FURNISHED, $2,550/month (Utilities not included) Electric heat ONE YEAR OR 6 MONTH LEASE No Pets, no smoking Use of all condo amenities including pool, tennis courts, clubhouse and access to lake.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
114 west Street
114 West Street, Danbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1554 sqft
single family home for rent. tenant must fill out rental application, references, credit provided by applicant. 1st months rent and 2 months security dep.
Results within 1 mile of Danbury

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
66 Stetson Place
66 Stetson Place, Danbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1452 sqft
Desirable 2 Bedroom Townhouse in the Stetson Place community. The tiled spacious foyer welcomes you into this like-new townhouse. The modern floor plan is open and airy.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
619 Danbury Road
619 Danbury Road, Fairfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1168 sqft
Stunning, GROUND LEVEL, beautifully appointed 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment with all the comforts of home! Kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances and wood cabinetry in a warm coffee colored finish.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
23 Hudson Street
23 Hudson Street, Bethel, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1383 sqft
Wonderful quaint desired complex in Bethel in private setting - within minutes to main routes. Fabulous 3 level townhouse boasts privacy with it's own patio facing woods & stream at far end of complex.
Results within 5 miles of Danbury

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
8 Oak Branch Drive
8 Oak Lane, Fairfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1754 sqft
This is the stylish townhouse you have been waiting for! Light and breezy, with an open floor plan - perfect for entertaining, or just easy living.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
66 Stetson Place
66 Stetson Place, Danbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1452 sqft
Desirable 2 Bedroom Townhouse in the Stetson Place community. The tiled spacious foyer welcomes you into this like-new townhouse. The modern floor plan is open and airy.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
10 Sugar Maple Lane
10 Sugar Maple Ln, Fairfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1074 sqft
Fox Hill. Updated in 2010. Excellent condition. Fully repainted in 2012. Bedrooms repainted in 2016. Heat included in the rent. Washer/Dryer in unit. Very private, western facing deck. Quiet, shaded location.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
19 Prospect Ridge
19 Prospect Ridge, Ridgefield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1654 sqft
Perfection awaits.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
10 Outpost Lane
10 Outpost Lane, Fairfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1385 sqft
HEAT & HOT WATER ARE INCLUDED.

1 of 8

Last updated February 20 at 09:50pm
1 Unit Available
16 Riverview Court
16 Riverview Ct, Fairfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1386 sqft
Price Reduced!! Come see this updated and spacious condo right in Brookfield's Town Center! Just minutes from I-84, Rte. 7, and Rte. 25 for a convenient commute in any direction.
Results within 10 miles of Danbury
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
5 Units Available
Avalon Wilton on River Road
25 River Rd, Wilton Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,499
1468 sqft
Prime location in Fairfield County close to Merritt Parkway, I-95, and Metro North for easy commuting. Apartments feature new renovations, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. Sparkling swimming pool and 24-hour maintenance.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
47 Grey Oaks Court
47 Grey Oaks Court, Lake Carmel, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2081 sqft
PRIVATE LAKE FRONT OASIS! Kayak, swim, fish off YOUR dock Enjoy the peace and serenity of lakeside living Come see this hidden gem and feel your cares slip away w/gorgeous lake views from almost every room! Lake Carmel is a non-motor boat lake w/ 5

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
66 Stetson Place
66 Stetson Place, Danbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1452 sqft
Desirable 2 Bedroom Townhouse in the Stetson Place community. The tiled spacious foyer welcomes you into this like-new townhouse. The modern floor plan is open and airy.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
28 Glen Ridge
28 Glen Rdg, Wilton Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1394 sqft
Beautiful townhouse with lots of natural light The foyer living room,family room,and dining room have hardwood floors There is a fireplace and sliders to patio and lovely level yard off family room.

1 of 18

Last updated May 1 at 05:14am
1 Unit Available
58 Lincoln Drive
58 Lincoln Drive, Lake Carmel, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
896 sqft
PRIVATE OASIS!!! Single family living on a serene corner lot walking distance to Lake Carmel. Unwind on your very own back patio surrounded by stunning Cherry Blossom and Crab Apple trees along with walls of wonderfully fragrant Purple Lilacs.

June 2020 Danbury Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Danbury Rent Report. Danbury rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Danbury rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Danbury Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Danbury Rent Report. Danbury rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Danbury rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Danbury rents increased significantly over the past month

Danbury rents have increased 0.4% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 2.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Danbury stand at $1,208 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,525 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Danbury's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Connecticut

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Danbury, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Connecticut, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Stamford is the most expensive of all Connecticut's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,944; of the 10 largest cities in Connecticut that we have data for, Meriden, Norwalk, and Hartford, where two-bedrooms go for $1,080, $1,739, and $1,035, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.0%, -0.4%, and -0.3%).
    • Danbury, Stratford, and New Britain have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.5%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Danbury

    As rents have increased moderately in Danbury, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Danbury is less affordable for renters.

    • Danbury's median two-bedroom rent of $1,525 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.2% increase in Danbury.
    • While Danbury's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Danbury than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Danbury is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Danbury 1 BedroomsDanbury 2 BedroomsDanbury 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDanbury 3 BedroomsDanbury Apartments with Balcony
    Danbury Apartments with GarageDanbury Apartments with GymDanbury Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDanbury Apartments with ParkingDanbury Apartments with Pool
    Danbury Apartments with Washer-DryerDanbury Cheap PlacesDanbury Dog Friendly ApartmentsDanbury Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Bronx, NYNew Haven, CTStamford, CTYonkers, NYMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYWaterbury, CT
    White Plains, NYWest Haven, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTGlen Cove, NYGreenwich, CTTrumbull, CTHuntington Station, NY
    Poughkeepsie, NYNaugatuck, CTPort Chester, NYOssining, NYDarien, CTMamaroneck, NYElmsford, NYTarrytown, NY

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Western Connecticut State UniversityAlbertus Magnus College
    University of New HavenNorwalk Community College
    Yale University