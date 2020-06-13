140 Apartments for rent in West Sacramento, CA with balcony

Apartment List
1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Triangle
1 Unit Available
891 Graphite Lane
891 Graphite Lane, West Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1222 sqft
Premium Ironworks Loft Home for Rent - Stunning two-story loft home for rent in desirable Ironworks neighborhood.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Michigan-Glide-Sutter
1 Unit Available
501 Michigan Blvd Apt 27
501 Michigan Boulevard, West Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
531 sqft
Charming One Bedroom/One Bath Apartment in West Sacramento - Available Soon! 501 Michigan Blvd Apt 27 is close to Papa Murphy's Take 'N' Bake Pizza, We Care Medical Center, Valley Care Medical Center, La Bou Bakery & Caf, West Sacramento Community

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southport
1 Unit Available
2213 Kinsington St
2213 Kinsington Street, West Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
875 sqft
2213 Kinsington St Available 07/01/20 Cute & Cozy Home near Downtown Sac. | Mins from Mayor Freeways - * One (1) Car Garage * Three Minisplits in Home * Ceiling Fans * Cable Ready * Patio Area & Backyard * Nearby schools, parks, and grocery stores.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Metro Center
9 Units Available
Adagio
2800 Grasslands Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1086 sqft
The Location You Want, The Apartment You Deserve... Your new home at Adagio is just moments from everything exciting and essential. Ready to shop? Nothing compares to the shopping found in Downtown Sacramento.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Sacramento
16 Units Available
800 J Lofts
800 J St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,708
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1102 sqft
Contemporary homes in the heart of downtown. Apartments feature floor-to-ceiling windows and custom finishes. Enjoy use of the lounge, courtyard, and fitness center during free time. Near Cesar Chavez Plaza and California State Capitol Museum.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Natomas Corporate Center
1 Unit Available
River Terrace Apartment Homes
2593 Millcreek Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This community is just minutes from Downtown Sacramento. Incredible views. On-site racquetball, volleyball, fitness center, two pools and two hydrating spas. Upscale interiors with luxury appliances.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Greenhaven
6 Units Available
The Davenport
941 43rd Ave, Sacramento, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,528
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
900 sqft
Nestled in the desirable Greenhaven Pocket area just off of I-5 and minutes from downtown Sacramento, The Davenport offers you the perfect mixture of convenience and location.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Sacramento
22 Units Available
Capitol Towers
1500 7th St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,410
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
971 sqft
Fantastic, upscale community near Roosevelt Park and the California State Capitol Building. Recently renovated with granite countertops, new appliances, and hardwood floors. On-site yoga, game room, fire pit, and pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Greenhaven
1 Unit Available
Waverly Flats
6200 Greenhaven Drive, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Uniquely designed and conveniently located, Waverly Flats Townhomes and Apartments for rent in Sacramento, CA, offer pet-friendly homes to suit your every need! Ideally situated in the desirable Greenhaven Pocket neighborhood, you are minutes from
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Sutter Green Apartments
2205 Natomas Park Drive, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
978 sqft
Sutter Green is a new luxury apartment community located just off Garden Highway at Natomas Park Drive, in Sacramento California.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Harbor Oaks Apartment Homes
2227 River Plaza Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1011 sqft
Located on the beautiful Natomas Oaks Park just minutes from the Sacramento River. Nearby shuttle to downtown. Paddle boats, 24-hour gym and two pools. Walking distance to shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
South Natomas
32 Units Available
The Woodlands
2025 W El Camino Ave, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,237
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,404
847 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-5. Units include extra storage, laundry, and patio or balcony. Community features parking, tennis court, pool, playground, hot tub, and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Greenhaven
9 Units Available
Vue at the Lake
407 Florin Rd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1110 sqft
Bright apartments right on Lake Greenhaven. Recently renovated with granite counters and big windows. European cabinetry. Complex has swimming pool, tennis court, and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Greenhaven
6 Units Available
Sixty58 Townhomes
6058 Riverside Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1335 sqft
Prime location on Riverside Boulevard just 10 minutes from downtown Sacramento and close to freeway. Community has a tennis court, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Downtown Sacramento
1 Unit Available
Bridgeway Towers
500 N St, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1261 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2/2 Penthouse Condo for Lease: This condo has unobstructed views of the Capital, Sierras, Sunsets, and Mt. Diablo. It is close to Golden One Center, State Capital, Old Sacramento, Crocker Art Museum and numerous eating and entertainment venues.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
South Land Park
1 Unit Available
5990 Wymore Way
5990 Wymore Way, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1405 sqft
Copy and paste the link to view the video walk-through: youtu.be/qaExqBTIGew This is an unfurnished 1,405 Sq. ft. single-level residence in a triplex. New carpet and linoleum flooring, vertical blinds, and modern light fixtures just installed.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Upper Land Park
1 Unit Available
434 Tailoff Lane
434 Tailoff Lane, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
900 sqft
Live at The Mill in Downtown Sacramento! This stylish 2-bedroom/1 bathroom condo is AVAILABLE NOW! Enjoy the gorgeous kitchen with solid white countertops, stainless appliances, and a large island with seating for three. Includes a 1-car garage.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Land Park
1 Unit Available
1138 Westlynn Way
1138 Westlynn Way, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1524 sqft
Newly Updated 3 Bed/2 Bath Duplex in Beautiful Neighborhood - Spectacular 3 Bed, 2 Bath with 1,524 sq ft of living space offers fresh paint, brand new dual pane windows, luxury flooring, a private garage and much more.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Greenhaven
1 Unit Available
53 Rio Viale Court
53 Rio Viale Court, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1688 sqft
Newly Built Riverside Terrace 3 bed/3 bath Home - This newly built, beautiful, bright, and light 3 bedroom / 2.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Upper Land Park
1 Unit Available
477 Lug Ln
477 Lug Lane, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Available 07/01/20 Upper Land Park 1 bed/1 bath Condo - Property Id: 295141 Practically new Upper Land Park condo with open floor plan and lots of light. Prime location on the edge of Midtown, Downtown and Land Park...

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Upper Land Park
1 Unit Available
480 Lug Ln
480 Lug Lane, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1009 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Trendy Condo located in The Mills at Broadway - Property Id: 287638 Fabulous 2 story town home with 1 car garage.

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southside Park
1 Unit Available
1922 4th St
1922 4th Street, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1108 sqft
Downtown Victorian 1922 4th Street 95811 2Bd 2Ba + Den - Beautiful Downtown Victorian Home.2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Plus Den. Central Heat and Air, and Fireplace. Nicely Updated with New Interior Paint.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
Pocket
19 Units Available
Broadleaf Apartments
40 Park City Ct, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,594
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1103 sqft
Elegant community with stunning views of Downtown Sacramento. On-site amenities include resident clubhouse, fitness center, and resort-like pool and hot tub. Nine-foot ceilings and in-home washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24am
Land Park
14 Units Available
ONYX Midtown Apartments
1818 X Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1036 sqft
Located in the Tower District along Sacramento's Broadway Corridor, ONYX is a smoke free community nestled between the hustle of Midtown and the leafy Land Park & Curtis Park neighborhoods.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in West Sacramento, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for West Sacramento renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

