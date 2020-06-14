Apartment List
171 Apartments for rent in San Leandro, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for San Leandro renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Ashland
8 Units Available
The Hamlet
1319 159th Ave, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
825 sqft
Walk to shop or dine from The Hamlet in San Leandro. On-site amenities include fitness, parking, pool, clubhouse, and convenient access to public transportation. Apartments feature ample storage, outdoor living space, and are cable-ready.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Downtown San Leandro
11 Units Available
Woodchase Apartments
2795 San Leandro Blvd, San Leandro, CA
Studio
$1,990
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,285
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
851 sqft
On-site amenities include stunning views, a large pool and sundeck, and green space. Featuring 19-foot cathedral ceilings, gas fireplaces, and private balconies and patios. Fully equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
Ashland
3 Units Available
Liberty Hill Townhomes
16001 Liberty St, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1444 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Liberty Hill Townhomes in San Leandro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 12:13pm
$
Mulford Gardens
1 Unit Available
Marina Haven Apartments
2712 Marina Blvd, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
844 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from the waterfront. Smoke-free community. A modern home with updated appliances, walk-in closets and 24-hour laundry. Onsite pool, carport, lobby and grilling area.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Heron Bay
1 Unit Available
2328 Overlook Ct
2328 Overlook Court, San Leandro, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2551 sqft
PARTIALLY FURNISHED-Newer home in Heron Bay. This is the largest floor plan in the neighborhood. There are 4 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms with a family room, loft and a den/office. Hardwood floors downstairs and beautiful white carpet upstairs.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cherrywood
1 Unit Available
709 Buriat St
709 Buriat Street, San Leandro, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,600
2412 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Farrelly Pond
1 Unit Available
364 Bristol Boulevard - 1
364 Bristol Blvd, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
620 sqft
Newly renovated - One bedroom and one bath duplex. Entirely fresh interior and exterior paints, brand new appliances, new blinds, double-panels windows and hardwood floors throughout, in-unit washer/dryer. Proximate to downtown San Leandro.

1 of 23

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Bancroft
1 Unit Available
1710 136th Avenue
1710 136th Avenue, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1247 sqft
1710 136th Ave - Beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom home, updated kitchen with newly updated counter tops and white cabinets, fireplace, luxurious hardwood floors. Includes refrigerator, washer and dryer.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
San Lorenzo
3 Units Available
Lorenzo Commons
16201 Hesperian Blvd, San Lorenzo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
575 sqft
Units include microwave, range, garbage disposal and extra storage. Community features courtyard, pool, parking and on-site laundry. Great location on Hesperian Blvd, close to Nimitz Freeway.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
San Lorenzo
1 Unit Available
Washington
15700 Washington Ave, San Lorenzo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2- and 3- bedroom townhouses feature patios and private entries as well as carports. Details include French doors and upgraded appliances. Community has a large pool, fitness center and easy access to BART.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Iveywood
1 Unit Available
2029 99th Ave,
2029 99th Avenue, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Spacious House for Rent !! - Recently Remodeled Spacious 2 bedroom 1 Bathroom House!!! New Kitchen Cabinets with Hard Surface Counter tops and New Appliances Hardwood Floors, New Paint Throughout & New Dual Pane Windows 1 Car
Last updated June 14 at 12:13pm
Jingletown
9 Units Available
3030 Chapman
3014 Chapman Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,999
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,930
1024 sqft
This project is a new apartment complex located right off the estuary in Jingletown, the creative heart of Oakland, California.
Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
Jackson Triangle
1 Unit Available
Aloha Apartments
250 W Jackson St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your new home at Aloha Apartments in Hayward, CA! Nestled in the heart of Hayward, Aloha Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Fremont
6 Units Available
Rose on Bond
1638 47th Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$1,788
2049 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,888
345 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rose on Bond in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
10 Units Available
Creekwood
22294 City Center Dr, Hayward, CA
Studio
$1,977
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,628
1160 sqft
Contemporary apartments on wooded property. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Fireplace. Community has putting green, tennis court and sauna. Near de Anza Park with easy access to I-580.
Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
Coliseum
2 Units Available
Coliseum Connect
805 North 71st Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,355
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
937 sqft
Coliseum Connect is a brand-new transit-oriented community offering market rate and affordable housing in Oakland.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Santa Clara
6 Units Available
The Mark Apartments
24650 Amador St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Mark, where California charm meets modern living! The Mark is a peaceful apartment community nestled in Hayward, a beautiful suburb between San Francisco and San Jose.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
Redwood Valley Apartment Homes
22281 Center St, Castro Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
956 sqft
This beautiful community sits in Midtown Palo Alto and offers one- and two-bedroom units. On-site pool and close access to Stanford. Units feature open floor plans and carpeting.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
East End
6 Units Available
Three Crown
2020 Santa Clara Avenue, Alameda, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
829 sqft
Freeway access, close to parks and recreation facilities, Crown Harbor Area, Walking Distance to Park Street and shopping and walking distance to the elementary school.
Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Jackson Triangle
1 Unit Available
Solis Garden
20 W Harder Rd, Hayward, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,975
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your new home at Solis Garden Apartments in Hayward, CA! Nestled in the heart of Hayward, Solis Garden Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Last updated June 14 at 12:59pm
Jingletown
6 Units Available
401 Derby
401 Derby Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,400
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oaklands newest live-work and apartment community, 401 Derby, is just across from Alameda and a block from Oakland Estuary in the heart of Oaklands artistic Jingletown creative neighborhood.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Santa Clara
7 Units Available
Amador Apartments
24660 Amador St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Jackson Square shopping center, these cable-ready homes come with wall-to-wall carpeting and state-of-the-art kitchens. Residents enjoy access to a resort-style pool and a fitness center, among other amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
5 Units Available
Vista Creek
22432 Center St, Castro Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,299
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
800 sqft
Great location, minutes from Laurel School. Luxurious community offers 24-hour maintenance, parking, laundry and courtyard. Apartments have carpet, dishwasher, extra storage and patio or balcony.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
Jackson Triangle
11 Units Available
Courtyard Apartments
24050 Silva Ave, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
912 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Hayward close to shops and dining in town. Apartment homes have built-in microwaves, ceramic tile floors, new appliances and plush carpets.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in San Leandro, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for San Leandro renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

