58 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pittsburg, CA

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
158 Alturas Avenue
158 Alturas Avenue, Pittsburg, CA
158 Alturas Avenue Available 07/17/20 Plan 2 - Brand New Construction! Single Family Residence Approx 2,125 sf - 4 Bedrooms / 3 Bathrooms - attached 2-car garage. Home under construction - completion and move in date is subject to change.

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
124 East Trident Drive
124 East Trident Drive, Pittsburg, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1094 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home available now ! Newly redone kitchen with SS appliances, fresh paint throughout, mature landscaping, and only minutes from BART.

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
241 JUPITER CT
241 Jupiter Court, Pittsburg, CA
CATHIE MARPLES - 925-634-8040 - Minutes to shopping, schools, college freeway and BART! Accessible community in newer part of Pittsburg. Spacious kitchen, lots of cabinets. Spacious family room and dining area.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
103 W. Leland Road
103 West Leland Road, Pittsburg, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1949 sqft
3 Bedrooms/2 Baths Beautiful Hardwood Floors - 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and over 1900 square feet of living space.

Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
1 Unit Available
68 Madoline Street
68 Madoline Street, Pittsburg, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1208 sqft
Charming Single Story! No Section 8 - 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home close to HWY 4 Access. Fresh paint and new carpet. Large eat in kitchen with gas range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator.
Last updated January 24 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
2116 Manzanita Way Unit B
2116 Manzanita Way, Antioch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1195 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom duplex in Antioch. SECTION 8 OK - 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom duplex in Antioch. Gorgeous brand new kitchen. Updated bathrooms Laminate hardwood flooring throughout. Fresh paint throughout. Two car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
1427 Bel Air Drive
1427 Bel Air Drive, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1185 sqft
GREAT HOME IN CONCORD: *A must see! A spacious 1185 sq f, two-story Torrey Pines townhouse on Bel Air Drive off of Treat Blvd. It has central air and heating system, new flooring, and comes with a full-size washer and dryer.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Crossings
1 Unit Available
4414 Prairie Willow Ct.
4414 Prairie Willow Court, Concord, CA
4414 Prairie Willow Ct. Available 07/01/20 Crossings Neighborhood 4 bedroom home for lease! - Welcome to The Crossings neighborhood in sunny Concord California.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Baldwin Park
1 Unit Available
2618 Wisteria Way
2618 Wisteria Way, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1740 sqft
3 Bed/3.5 Bath Close to BART - 3 Bed Rooms/3.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Estates
1 Unit Available
1944 Heaton Circle
1944 Heaton Circle, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1116 sqft
Hartz Property Management Presents: 1944 Heaton Circle, Concord CA - This quaint 3 bedroom and 2 full bath home is situated at the end of a circle, in a quiet neighborhood.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3941 E Larkspur Drive
3941 East Larkspur Drive, Antioch, CA
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Clayton Valley Highlands
1 Unit Available
5518 Arizona Dr.
5518 Arizona Drive, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1128 sqft
Concord Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in desirable State Streets - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Turtle Creek
1 Unit Available
1375 Swallowtail Road
1375 Swallow Tail Road, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1462 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4022 Wilson Lane
4022 Wilson Lane, Concord, CA
Very nice 4 Bd/2 Ba, 1539 sf single-family house in Concord available now for lease! - Due to COVID-19, please abide by the following rules for viewing this home: 1) Wear a face covering both inside and outside of the home.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sun Terrace
1 Unit Available
3952 Bayview Cir
3952 Bayview Circle, Concord, CA
This home is a fully renovated home with brand new luxury furnishings designed by a local interior designer.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
622 W 12th Street
622 West 12th Street, Antioch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
840 sqft
622 W 12th Street Available 07/01/20 Cute Home in Rivertown District of Antioch! - This adorable home is ready for you to call home.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3946 Hidden Grove Ln.
3946 Hidden Grove Lane, Concord, CA
Concord Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home built in 2005!! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
352 Blue Oak Ln
352 Blue Oak Lane, Clayton, CA
352 Blue Oak Ln Available 07/15/20 Executive home in desirable Clayton neighborhood! - Executive home in a desirable neighborhood! Newer carpets throughout the home. This home contains 4 Bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Estates
1 Unit Available
2824 Westgate Avenue
2824 Westgate Avenue, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1020 sqft
This fantastic 3 bedroom 1 bath home has been remodeled top to bottom with hardwood floors, granite counters, dual paned windows and stainless steel appliances. The living room is large and has a wood burning fireplace.

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Holbrook
1 Unit Available
2219 Holbrook Drive
2219 Holbrook Drive, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1200 sqft
Beautifully designed and updated 1246 sf single story 3 bedrooms 2 bath home on quiet tree-lined street. This home features remodeled kitchen and bath, decorative fireplace, well-maintained yard, and new hardwood floors, carpet, and tile.

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Mount Diablo
1 Unit Available
2300 Hemlock Ave
2300 Hemlock Drive, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1800 sqft
Emanuel Sakkis - Agt: 925-3890835 - Brand New Construction. Completed May 30, 2020. AMAZING COMMUTER LOCATION! Spacious single story layout.

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Clayton Valley
1 Unit Available
1409 Park Glen Ct
1409 Parkglen Court, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1555 sqft
Charla Messina - 925-435-5537 - Need more space? Want a backyard? This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with over 1500 sq.ft. of living space offers a comfortable floor plan that has been recently updated and is ready for you to enjoy.

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3939 Hidden Grove Ln
3939 Hidden Grove Lane, Concord, CA
Sarah Chen - 510-303-3033 - For Lease Only. Open floor plan. Great conditions. Freshly painted. Brand new luxurious flooring. Updated kitchen offers gas stove, stainless steel appliances, and pantry.

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
1021 Stonecrest Dr
1021 Stonecrest Drive, Antioch, CA
Beautiful Single Story 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Antioch Home - Beautiful single story home with private backyard. Living room and dining area with vaulted ceiling and beautiful newer flooring.

June 2020 Pittsburg Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Pittsburg Rent Report. Pittsburg rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pittsburg rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Pittsburg rent trends were flat over the past month

Pittsburg rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 1.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Pittsburg stand at $2,542 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,194 for a two-bedroom. Pittsburg's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Francisco Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Pittsburg over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the San Francisco metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Oakland has seen rents fall by 1.2% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It also has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,201.
    • Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,777, while one-bedrooms go for $2,211.
    • San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,484; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Pittsburg

    As rents have fallen moderately in Pittsburg, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Pittsburg is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Pittsburg's median two-bedroom rent of $3,194 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.6% decline in Pittsburg.
    • While rents in Pittsburg fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Pittsburg than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Pittsburg is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Francisco
    $2,440
    $3,070
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Oakland
    $1,750
    $2,200
    -0.2%
    -1.2%
    Fremont
    $3,000
    $3,770
    -0.7%
    -0.3%
    Hayward
    $2,230
    $2,800
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    Concord
    $2,420
    $3,040
    -0.1%
    -0.9%
    Berkeley
    $2,100
    $2,640
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Richmond
    $2,210
    $2,780
    -0.5%
    4.1%
    Antioch
    $2,620
    $3,290
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    Daly City
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    San Mateo
    $3,570
    $4,480
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Livermore
    $2,280
    $2,860
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Redwood City
    $2,820
    $3,540
    -0.7%
    0
    San Ramon
    $3,000
    $3,760
    -0.7%
    -2%
    Pleasanton
    $2,910
    $3,650
    -1%
    -3%
    Union City
    $2,810
    $3,530
    -0.9%
    -0.2%
    Walnut Creek
    $2,470
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    1%
    South San Francisco
    $2,670
    $3,350
    -0.3%
    -3.5%
    Pittsburg
    $2,540
    $3,190
    0
    -1.6%
    San Rafael
    $2,560
    $3,210
    -1.1%
    -0.6%
    Novato
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -1.4%
    1.7%
    Dublin
    $3,040
    $3,820
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    San Bruno
    $2,800
    $3,520
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Pacifica
    $3,050
    $3,830
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Martinez
    $2,480
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Pleasant Hill
    $2,770
    $3,480
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Burlingame
    $2,730
    $3,430
    -0.4%
    5.1%
    Belmont
    $2,870
    $3,610
    -0.6%
    1.8%
    Emeryville
    $2,390
    $3,010
    -1.3%
    -0.5%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

